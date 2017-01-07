Best of CES
Attendees view video on a tunnel of LG OLED televisions. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Kodak Ektra smartphone. The Android phone is notable for it's industrial-style design and intuitive interfacmore
A DJI Phantom 4 Pro+ drone. The Plus version adds a screen on the remote that won't wash out in daylight. REUTmore
A Kodak Pixpro Orbit360 4K VR camera. The camera will be available in March or April and retail for about $500more
Xiao Huang of Zero Zero Robotics demonstrates the safety of the company's Hover Camera Passport drone by pretemore
Attendees try out the Samsung Gear VR 4D Experience. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A showgoer uses two smartphones before the Nvidia keynote address. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Models perform on Swagtron hoverboards. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Christine Hsu shows off the Paro seal pup therapeutic robot at the Robotics Marketplace. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A Sony FES watch is displayed during a Sony news conference. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
An exobionic mech suit called "Prosthesis" by Canada's Furrion Robotics. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A dancer performs for photographers during a Sony news conference. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Lynx robot with Amazon Alexa integration is on display at the Robotics Marketplace. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An autonomous-driving Lincoln MKZ equipped with Nvidia technology gives demonstration rides. REUTERS/Steve Marmore
A Sony RX100 V camera is displayed during a Sony news conference. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Wireless noise-canceling earbuds are displayed during a Sony news conference. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A showgoer wears an Oculus Rift vitual reality headset during the Intel press conference. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Sony Bravia OLED televisions are displayed during a Sony news conference. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Wireless noise-canceling earphones are displayed during a Sony news conference. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Sony A99 II camera is displayed during a Sony news conference. The 42 megapixel camera can take 12 frames pemore
Journalists take photos of a new QLED television during a Samsung Electronics news conference. REUTERS/Steve Mmore
The new Toyota Concept-i concept car, designed to learn about its driver, is unveiled during the Toyota press more
Anna Choi of Neofect demonstrates the Rapael Smart Glove therapy device for stroke victims at CES in Las Vegasmore
A Faraday Future FF 91 electric car is displayed on stage during an unveiling event. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A man in a mechanized robotic costume points the way for showgoers. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Wei-Shin Lai, inventor and CEO of Acoustic Sheep LLC shows off her invention, the Dozer music player and sleepmore
The new Toyota Concept-i concept car, designed to learn about its driver, is unveiled during the Toyota press more
A show-goer tries out the YouCam Makeup mirror which shows different make up without actually applying any. REmore
A showgoer looks at the Avatar iPal robot for childen, eldercare and retail applications. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Alan Wang, technical support engineer with Powervision Robot Corp., shows off the PowerRay fish-finder equippemore
McCall Peck, 8 months pregnant, shows off the Bloomlife Smart Pregnancy Tracker stuck to her belly which trackmore
The new LG Hub Robot and Hub Robot Mini. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
