Best of Super Bowl halftimes
Michael Jackson performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXVII in Pasadena, 1993. REUTERS/Gary Hersmore
Bruce Springsteen performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl XLIII between the Arizona Cardinals and the more
Janet Jackson performs with Justin Timberlake during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, 2004.more
The Rolling Stones perform during the halftime show at Super Bowl XL in Detroit, 2006. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Beyonce and Destiny's Child perform during the half-time show of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, 2013. REUTERmore
Prince performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl XLI between the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bearmore
Paul McCartney performs during the Super Bowl XXXIX halftime show, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Madonna performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XLVI between the New York Giants and the New England Pmore
The rock group Kiss performs before the start of Super Bowl XXXIII betwen the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcomore
Aerosmith's Steve Tyler kisses Britney Spears after the two performed during the halftime show at Super Bowl Xmore
Fergie from the Black Eyed Peas performs with guitarist Slash during the halftime show during Super Bowl XLV bmore
Katy Perry performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XLIX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New Englamore
Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of The Who acknowledge the crowd during their halftime show performance for Smore
The Red Hot Chili Peppers perform with Bruno Mars during Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, 2014. Adammore
Tom Petty plays with his band 'The Heartbreakers' during halftime of Super Bowl XLII in Glendale, Arizona, 200more
Gwen Stefani of No Doubt and Sting perform during Super Bowl XXXVII halftime in San Diego's Qualcomm Stadium, more
Shania Twain performs during halftime at Super Bowl XXXVII in San Diego, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Michael Jackson performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXVII in Pasadena, 1993. REUTERS/Gary Hershormore
Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zant perform during halftime at Super Bowl XLIII between the Arizona Cardinalmore
Mick Jagger, Ron Wood and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform at the Super Bowl XL halftime show in Dmore
Beyonce and Chris Martin of Coldplay perform at Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Bromore
次のスライドショー
Highlights of the SAG Awards
Memorable moments at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
SAG Award red carpet
Fashion highlights from the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.
Miss France crowned Miss Universe
Miss France Iris Mittenaereis is crowned winner of the Miss Universe beauty pageant.
John Hurt: 1940 - 2017
Veteran British actor Sir John Hurt, Oscar-nominated for his roles in "The Elephant Man" and "Midnight Express", has died after a long battle with pancreatic...
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.