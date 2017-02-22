エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 02月 23日 08:55 JST

Best of the BRIT Awards

Little Mix perform at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Little Mix perform at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 Thursday
Little Mix perform at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
1 / 18
Robbie Williams performs at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Robbie Williams performs at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 Thursday
Robbie Williams performs at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
2 / 18
Katy Perry performs at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Katy Perry performs at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 Thursday
Katy Perry performs at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
3 / 18
Emile Sande performs at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Emile Sande performs at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 Thursday
Emile Sande performs at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
4 / 18
Little Mix hold their the award for British Single at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Little Mix hold their the award for British Single at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 Thursday
Little Mix hold their the award for British Single at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
5 / 18
Ed Sheeran and Stormzy perform at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Ed Sheeran and Stormzy perform at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 Thursday
Ed Sheeran and Stormzy perform at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
6 / 18
Rory Graham lead singer of British band Rag'n'Bone poses with his award for Best British Breakthrough Act. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Rory Graham lead singer of British band Rag'n'Bone poses with his award for Best British Breakthrough Act. REUmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 Thursday
Rory Graham lead singer of British band Rag'n'Bone poses with his award for Best British Breakthrough Act. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
7 / 18
Coldplay perform at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Coldplay perform at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 Thursday
Coldplay perform at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
8 / 18
Emile Sande holds the award for British Female Solo Artist at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Emile Sande holds the award for British Female Solo Artist at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 Thursday
Emile Sande holds the award for British Female Solo Artist at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
9 / 18
Coldplay perform at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Coldplay perform at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 Thursday
Coldplay perform at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
10 / 18
Matthew Healy of the 1975 performs at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Matthew Healy of the 1975 performs at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 Thursday
Matthew Healy of the 1975 performs at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
11 / 18
Jonathan Ross and Naomi Campbell present an award at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Jonathan Ross and Naomi Campbell present an award at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 Thursday
Jonathan Ross and Naomi Campbell present an award at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
12 / 18
Katy Perry. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Katy Perry. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 Thursday
Katy Perry. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
13 / 18
Ellie Goulding. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Ellie Goulding. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 Thursday
Ellie Goulding. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
14 / 18
Rita Ora. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Rita Ora. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 Thursday
Rita Ora. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
15 / 18
Heloise Letissier. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Heloise Letissier. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 Thursday
Heloise Letissier. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
16 / 18
Anne-Marie. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Anne-Marie. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 Thursday
Anne-Marie. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
17 / 18
Little Mix. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Little Mix. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 Thursday
Little Mix. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
18 / 18
もう一度見る
次を見る
Highlights from London Fashion Week

Highlights from London Fashion Week

次のスライドショー

Highlights from London Fashion Week

Highlights from London Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from London.

2017年 02月 22日
Highlights from New York Fashion Week

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from NYFW.

2017年 02月 17日
Celebrities at NYFW

Celebrities at NYFW

Famous faces at New York Fashion Week.

2017年 02月 17日
Trump dominates awards season

Trump dominates awards season

Celebrities talk about racial diversity, inclusion and politics this awards season, often without mentioning President Donald Trump and his policies by name.

2017年 02月 14日

その他のスライドショー

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング