Bidding for tuna at Tsukiji
Wholesalers check the quality of fresh tuna displayed at the Tsukiji fish market before the New Year's auctionmore
A wholesaler checks the quality of fresh tuna displayed at the Tsukiji fish market before the New Year's auctimore
Wholesalers check the quality of frozen tuna displayed at the Tsukiji fish market. The price for the tuna, caumore
A wholesaler shows a hand sign to an auctioneer during the New Year's auction of frozen tuna. Though the auctimore
Kiyomura Co's President Kiyoshi Kimura (C), who runs a chain of sushi restaurants Sushi Zanmai, poses with a 2more
An auctioneer (R) raises his hand as he starts the New Year's auction of the frozen tuna. The relocation of Tsmore
Wholesalers check the quality of fresh tuna displayed at the Tsukiji fish market. Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market more
Wholesalers check the quality of frozen tuna displayed at the Tsukiji fish market. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Auctioneers raise their hands as they start the New Year's auction of the frozen tuna. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A wholesaler checks the quality of fresh tuna. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Kiyomura Co's President Kiyoshi Kimura (C), who runs a chain of sushi restaurants Sushi Zanmai, is surrounded more
次のスライドショー
105-year-old cyclist sets world record
Frenchman Robert Marchand makes cycling history by covering over 14 miles in one hour.
New Year plunge
Revelers take a dip to mark the new year.
Ringing in 2017
Revelers around the world turn out to celebrate New Year's Eve and welcome 2017.
Top Google searches of 2016
What the world searched for this year.
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.