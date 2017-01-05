エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 01月 5日 11:55 JST

Bidding for tuna at Tsukiji

Wholesalers check the quality of fresh tuna displayed at the Tsukiji fish market before the New Year's auction in Tokyo, Japan, January 5, 2017. In Japan, food supplies sold to wholesalers during the first auction of the year often fetch higher prices than in the actual market. The high bid is considered auspicious for trade and business in the new year. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Wholesalers check the quality of fresh tuna displayed at the Tsukiji fish market before the New Year's auctionmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 Thursday
Wholesalers check the quality of fresh tuna displayed at the Tsukiji fish market before the New Year's auction in Tokyo, Japan, January 5, 2017. In Japan, food supplies sold to wholesalers during the first auction of the year often fetch higher prices than in the actual market. The high bid is considered auspicious for trade and business in the new year. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
1 / 11
A wholesaler checks the quality of fresh tuna displayed at the Tsukiji fish market before the New Year's auction. A popular sushi restaurant in Tokyo, Sushizanmai, purchased a 212 kilogram bluefin tuna for 72 million yen (614,016 USD) at Japan's iconic Tsukiji fish market during its first auction of the year on Thursday. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A wholesaler checks the quality of fresh tuna displayed at the Tsukiji fish market before the New Year's auctimore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 Thursday
A wholesaler checks the quality of fresh tuna displayed at the Tsukiji fish market before the New Year's auction. A popular sushi restaurant in Tokyo, Sushizanmai, purchased a 212 kilogram bluefin tuna for 72 million yen (614,016 USD) at Japan's iconic Tsukiji fish market during its first auction of the year on Thursday. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
2 / 11
Wholesalers check the quality of frozen tuna displayed at the Tsukiji fish market. The price for the tuna, caught off the coast of Oma in Aomori prefecture, north of Japan, is one of the highest, and surpasses his bid last year, which was at 14 million yen. But it is not the highest-ever bid which was made in 2013, when Kiyomura Corp purchased a bluefin tuna for 155 million yen. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Wholesalers check the quality of frozen tuna displayed at the Tsukiji fish market. The price for the tuna, caumore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 Thursday
Wholesalers check the quality of frozen tuna displayed at the Tsukiji fish market. The price for the tuna, caught off the coast of Oma in Aomori prefecture, north of Japan, is one of the highest, and surpasses his bid last year, which was at 14 million yen. But it is not the highest-ever bid which was made in 2013, when Kiyomura Corp purchased a bluefin tuna for 155 million yen. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
3 / 11
A wholesaler shows a hand sign to an auctioneer during the New Year's auction of frozen tuna. Though the auction kick-started the year energetically, fishmongers expressed disappointment over the planned relocation of the world's largest fish market that was halted last year due to concerns over toxic pollution at its proposed new home. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A wholesaler shows a hand sign to an auctioneer during the New Year's auction of frozen tuna. Though the auctimore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 Thursday
A wholesaler shows a hand sign to an auctioneer during the New Year's auction of frozen tuna. Though the auction kick-started the year energetically, fishmongers expressed disappointment over the planned relocation of the world's largest fish market that was halted last year due to concerns over toxic pollution at its proposed new home. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
4 / 11
Kiyomura Co's President Kiyoshi Kimura (C), who runs a chain of sushi restaurants Sushi Zanmai, poses with a 212 kg (467 lbs) bluefin tuna at his sushi restaurant outside Tsukiji fish market. Kiyoshi Kimura won the first bid for the sixth consecutive year. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Kiyomura Co's President Kiyoshi Kimura (C), who runs a chain of sushi restaurants Sushi Zanmai, poses with a 2more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 Thursday
Kiyomura Co's President Kiyoshi Kimura (C), who runs a chain of sushi restaurants Sushi Zanmai, poses with a 212 kg (467 lbs) bluefin tuna at his sushi restaurant outside Tsukiji fish market. Kiyoshi Kimura won the first bid for the sixth consecutive year. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
5 / 11
An auctioneer (R) raises his hand as he starts the New Year's auction of the frozen tuna. The relocation of Tsukiji, which was initially scheduled last November, has affected construction for a road linking to an athlete's village for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games. The Tokyo government has left fish-sellers at the 80-year old market in a limbo while they wait for results of environmental tests. REUTERS/Issei Kato

An auctioneer (R) raises his hand as he starts the New Year's auction of the frozen tuna. The relocation of Tsmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 Thursday
An auctioneer (R) raises his hand as he starts the New Year's auction of the frozen tuna. The relocation of Tsukiji, which was initially scheduled last November, has affected construction for a road linking to an athlete's village for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games. The Tokyo government has left fish-sellers at the 80-year old market in a limbo while they wait for results of environmental tests. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
6 / 11
Wholesalers check the quality of fresh tuna displayed at the Tsukiji fish market. Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market is also a hot tourist attraction with millions thronging the inner and outer markets, and the surrounding sushi restaurants every year. While the outer markets and sushi restaurants are due to remain where they currently are, the inner market and the popular auctions will be moved and are expected to be no longer accessible to tourists at their new destination. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Wholesalers check the quality of fresh tuna displayed at the Tsukiji fish market. Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 Thursday
Wholesalers check the quality of fresh tuna displayed at the Tsukiji fish market. Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market is also a hot tourist attraction with millions thronging the inner and outer markets, and the surrounding sushi restaurants every year. While the outer markets and sushi restaurants are due to remain where they currently are, the inner market and the popular auctions will be moved and are expected to be no longer accessible to tourists at their new destination. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
7 / 11
Wholesalers check the quality of frozen tuna displayed at the Tsukiji fish market. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Wholesalers check the quality of frozen tuna displayed at the Tsukiji fish market. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 Thursday
Wholesalers check the quality of frozen tuna displayed at the Tsukiji fish market. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
8 / 11
Auctioneers raise their hands as they start the New Year's auction of the frozen tuna. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Auctioneers raise their hands as they start the New Year's auction of the frozen tuna. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 Thursday
Auctioneers raise their hands as they start the New Year's auction of the frozen tuna. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
9 / 11
A wholesaler checks the quality of fresh tuna. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A wholesaler checks the quality of fresh tuna. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 Thursday
A wholesaler checks the quality of fresh tuna. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
10 / 11
Kiyomura Co's President Kiyoshi Kimura (C), who runs a chain of sushi restaurants Sushi Zanmai, is surrounded by media as he speaks next to a 212 kg (467 lbs) bluefin tuna that he won at auction for 74 million yen (633,000 USD). REUTERS/Issei Kato

Kiyomura Co's President Kiyoshi Kimura (C), who runs a chain of sushi restaurants Sushi Zanmai, is surrounded more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 Thursday
Kiyomura Co's President Kiyoshi Kimura (C), who runs a chain of sushi restaurants Sushi Zanmai, is surrounded by media as he speaks next to a 212 kg (467 lbs) bluefin tuna that he won at auction for 74 million yen (633,000 USD). REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
11 / 11
もう一度見る
次を見る
105-year-old cyclist sets world record

105-year-old cyclist sets world record

次のスライドショー

105-year-old cyclist sets world record

105-year-old cyclist sets world record

Frenchman Robert Marchand makes cycling history by covering over 14 miles in one hour.

2017年 01月 5日
New Year plunge

New Year plunge

Revelers take a dip to mark the new year.

2017年 01月 3日
Ringing in 2017

Ringing in 2017

Revelers around the world turn out to celebrate New Year's Eve and welcome 2017.

2017年 01月 2日
Top Google searches of 2016

Top Google searches of 2016

What the world searched for this year.

2016年 12月 31日

その他のスライドショー

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング