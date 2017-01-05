Bidding for tuna at Tsukiji

Wholesalers check the quality of fresh tuna displayed at the Tsukiji fish market. Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market is also a hot tourist attraction with millions thronging the inner and outer markets, and the surrounding sushi restaurants every year. While the outer markets and sushi restaurants are due to remain where they currently are, the inner market and the popular auctions will be moved and are expected to be no longer accessible to tourists at their new destination. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close