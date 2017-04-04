Blast in St. Petersburg metro
An injured person is helped by emergency services outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station in St. Petersburg. more
Russian president Vladimir Putin puts flowers down outside Tekhnologicheskiy Institut metro station in St. Petmore
An iniured person walks outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
A train carriage damaged from an explosion, is seen at Tekhnologicheskiy institut metro station in St. Petersbmore
An injured person stands outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Emergency services direct pedestrians outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Antonmore
An injured person is helped by emergency services outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station in St. Petersburg. Rmore
General view of emergency services attending the scene outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station in St. Petersbumore
General view of emergency services attending the scene outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station in St. Petersbumore
People gather outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station after an explosion tore through a train carriage in St. more
General view of emergency services attending the scene outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station in St. Petersbumore
Members of the Emergency services stand outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Igomore
A man leaves flowers during a memorial service for victims of a blast in St.Petersburg metro, outside Sennaya more
