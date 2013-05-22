エディション:
日本
写真 | 2013年 05月 23日 02:20 JST

Brazil monks' message of humility

<p>Members of the Franciscan fraternity, O Caminho, prepare breakfast in their kitchen in the Campo Grande neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 2, 2013. O Caminho (The Way) are a group of Franciscan monks and nuns who help the homeless on the streets of Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Members of the Franciscan fraternity, O Caminho, prepare breakfast in their kitchen in the Campo Grande neimore

2013年 5月 23日 Thursday

Members of the Franciscan fraternity, O Caminho, prepare breakfast in their kitchen in the Campo Grande neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 2, 2013. O Caminho (The Way) are a group of Franciscan monks and nuns who help the homeless on the streets of Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
1 / 22
<p>Alexandre da Silva (L), who is homeless and lives with the brothers of Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, watches as brothers Jose Wellington Damasio and Felipe Lima pray at the fraternity's house in the Campo Grande neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 2, 2013. O Caminho consider the election of Pope Francis, the first pontiff to take the name of St Francis of Assisi, to be a confirmation of their beliefs in poverty and simplicity. I REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Alexandre da Silva (L), who is homeless and lives with the brothers of Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, watmore

2013年 5月 23日 Thursday

Alexandre da Silva (L), who is homeless and lives with the brothers of Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, watches as brothers Jose Wellington Damasio and Felipe Lima pray at the fraternity's house in the Campo Grande neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 2, 2013. O Caminho consider the election of Pope Francis, the first pontiff to take the name of St Francis of Assisi, to be a confirmation of their beliefs in poverty and simplicity. I REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
2 / 22
<p>Paulo Fernandes, who is homeless, sits in a house belonging to Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, where he has been living for two months, in the Campo Grande neighbourhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 16, 2013. In July, Pope Francis will visit Rio de Janeiro in his first international trip since assuming the papacy. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Paulo Fernandes, who is homeless, sits in a house belonging to Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, where he hamore

2013年 5月 23日 Thursday

Paulo Fernandes, who is homeless, sits in a house belonging to Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, where he has been living for two months, in the Campo Grande neighbourhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 16, 2013. In July, Pope Francis will visit Rio de Janeiro in his first international trip since assuming the papacy. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
3 / 22
<p>Sister Clara, of Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, walks past clothes lines at the fraternity's house in the Campo Grande neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Sister Clara, of Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, walks past clothes lines at the fraternity's house in themore

2013年 5月 23日 Thursday

Sister Clara, of Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, walks past clothes lines at the fraternity's house in the Campo Grande neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
4 / 22
<p>Elaine dos Santos (R), who is homeless and lives with Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, receives a hug from a nun after an early morning prayer in the Campo Grande neighbourhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Elaine dos Santos (R), who is homeless and lives with Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, receives a hug from more

2013年 5月 23日 Thursday

Elaine dos Santos (R), who is homeless and lives with Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, receives a hug from a nun after an early morning prayer in the Campo Grande neighbourhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
5 / 22
<p>Brother Marcos Martins, member of Franciscan fraternity, O Caminho, cleans a bathroom at the fraternity's house in the Campo Grande neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Brother Marcos Martins, member of Franciscan fraternity, O Caminho, cleans a bathroom at the fraternity's hmore

2013年 5月 23日 Thursday

Brother Marcos Martins, member of Franciscan fraternity, O Caminho, cleans a bathroom at the fraternity's house in the Campo Grande neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
6 / 22
<p>Brother Placido (L) of the Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, prays at the chapel of the fraternity's house as apprentice Leanderson (R) rests in another room in the Campo Grande neighbourhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Brother Placido (L) of the Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, prays at the chapel of the fraternity's house amore

2013年 5月 23日 Thursday

Brother Placido (L) of the Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, prays at the chapel of the fraternity's house as apprentice Leanderson (R) rests in another room in the Campo Grande neighbourhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
7 / 22
<p>Placido (L) and Jose Wellington Damasio Antonio, members of the Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, pray at the chapel in fraternity's house in the Campo Grande neighbourhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Placido (L) and Jose Wellington Damasio Antonio, members of the Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, pray at thmore

2013年 5月 23日 Thursday

Placido (L) and Jose Wellington Damasio Antonio, members of the Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, pray at the chapel in fraternity's house in the Campo Grande neighbourhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
8 / 22
<p>Jose Wellington Damasio (L) and Antonio, members of the Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, pray before breakfast in the kitchen of fraternity's house in the Campo Grande neighbourhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Jose Wellington Damasio (L) and Antonio, members of the Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, pray before breakfmore

2013年 5月 23日 Thursday

Jose Wellington Damasio (L) and Antonio, members of the Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, pray before breakfast in the kitchen of fraternity's house in the Campo Grande neighbourhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
9 / 22
<p>Brother Jose Wellington Damasio Antonio, a member of the Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, prays in the chapel of fraternity's house in the Campo Grande neighbourhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Brother Jose Wellington Damasio Antonio, a member of the Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, prays in the chapmore

2013年 5月 23日 Thursday

Brother Jose Wellington Damasio Antonio, a member of the Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, prays in the chapel of fraternity's house in the Campo Grande neighbourhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
10 / 22
<p>Brother Glaudio, of Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, plays the guitar in the chapel of fraternity's house in the Campo Grande neighbourhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Brother Glaudio, of Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, plays the guitar in the chapel of fraternity's house imore

2013年 5月 23日 Thursday

Brother Glaudio, of Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, plays the guitar in the chapel of fraternity's house in the Campo Grande neighbourhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
11 / 22
<p>Members of Franciscan fraternity, O Caminho, (L-R) Renata Florencio, Palloma Barradas, and Juliana Santos, receive their habits upon reaching the level of "aspirant", during a mass at at the group's house in the Campo Grande neighbourhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Members of Franciscan fraternity, O Caminho, (L-R) Renata Florencio, Palloma Barradas, and Juliana Santos, more

2013年 5月 23日 Thursday

Members of Franciscan fraternity, O Caminho, (L-R) Renata Florencio, Palloma Barradas, and Juliana Santos, receive their habits upon reaching the level of "aspirant", during a mass at at the group's house in the Campo Grande neighbourhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
12 / 22
<p>Members of Franciscan fraternity, O Caminho, (L-R) Dayane Ervencio, Lidiane Pereira, and Juliana Santos, pray during a mass at the group's house in the Campo Grande neighbourhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Members of Franciscan fraternity, O Caminho, (L-R) Dayane Ervencio, Lidiane Pereira, and Juliana Santos, prmore

2013年 5月 23日 Thursday

Members of Franciscan fraternity, O Caminho, (L-R) Dayane Ervencio, Lidiane Pereira, and Juliana Santos, pray during a mass at the group's house in the Campo Grande neighbourhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
13 / 22
<p>Lidiane Pereira (R) reacts after she receives her habit upon reaching the level of "aspirant" within Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, during a mass at the group's house in the Campo Grande neighbourhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Lidiane Pereira (R) reacts after she receives her habit upon reaching the level of "aspirant" within Francimore

2013年 5月 23日 Thursday

Lidiane Pereira (R) reacts after she receives her habit upon reaching the level of "aspirant" within Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, during a mass at the group's house in the Campo Grande neighbourhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
14 / 22
<p>Two members (C) of Franciscan fraternity O Caminho attend a mass to mark 100 days until World Youth Day, in the Metropolitan Cathedral in Rio de Janeiro, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Two members (C) of Franciscan fraternity O Caminho attend a mass to mark 100 days until World Youth Day, inmore

2013年 5月 23日 Thursday

Two members (C) of Franciscan fraternity O Caminho attend a mass to mark 100 days until World Youth Day, in the Metropolitan Cathedral in Rio de Janeiro, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
15 / 22
<p>Sister Juliana Santos, a member of Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, wears a bracelet that signifies her dedication to Jesus, at the fraternity's house in the Campo Grande neighbourhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Sister Juliana Santos, a member of Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, wears a bracelet that signifies her dedmore

2013年 5月 23日 Thursday

Sister Juliana Santos, a member of Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, wears a bracelet that signifies her dedication to Jesus, at the fraternity's house in the Campo Grande neighbourhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
16 / 22
<p>Sister Palloma Barradas, a member of Franciscan fraternity, O Caminho, talks to a homeless man in the Campo Grande neighbourhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Sister Palloma Barradas, a member of Franciscan fraternity, O Caminho, talks to a homeless man in the Campomore

2013年 5月 23日 Thursday

Sister Palloma Barradas, a member of Franciscan fraternity, O Caminho, talks to a homeless man in the Campo Grande neighbourhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
17 / 22
<p>Members of the Franciscan fraternity, O Caminho, give haircuts and shave homeless people in the Campo Grande neighbourhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Members of the Franciscan fraternity, O Caminho, give haircuts and shave homeless people in the Campo Grandmore

2013年 5月 23日 Thursday

Members of the Franciscan fraternity, O Caminho, give haircuts and shave homeless people in the Campo Grande neighbourhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
18 / 22
<p>Brother Placido (L), a member of the Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, shaves a homeless man in the Campo Grande neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Brother Placido (L), a member of the Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, shaves a homeless man in the Campo Grmore

2013年 5月 23日 Thursday

Brother Placido (L), a member of the Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, shaves a homeless man in the Campo Grande neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
19 / 22
<p>Sister Filoteia, a member of the Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, cuts a homeless person's nails in the Campo Grande neighbourhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Sister Filoteia, a member of the Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, cuts a homeless person's nails in the Cammore

2013年 5月 23日 Thursday

Sister Filoteia, a member of the Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, cuts a homeless person's nails in the Campo Grande neighbourhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
20 / 22
<p>Members of the Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, play religious music in the Campo Grande neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Members of the Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, play religious music in the Campo Grande neighborhood of Rimore

2013年 5月 23日 Thursday

Members of the Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, play religious music in the Campo Grande neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
21 / 22
<p>Members of the Franciscan fraternity, O Caminho, play religious music in the Campo Grande neighbourhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Members of the Franciscan fraternity, O Caminho, play religious music in the Campo Grande neighbourhood of more

2013年 5月 23日 Thursday

Members of the Franciscan fraternity, O Caminho, play religious music in the Campo Grande neighbourhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
22 / 22
もう一度見る
次を見る
Salvaging belongings amid rubble

Salvaging belongings amid rubble

次のスライドショー

Salvaging belongings amid rubble

Salvaging belongings amid rubble

Oklahoma residents pick through their shattered homes.

2013年 05月 25日
Chelsea Flower Show

Chelsea Flower Show

Royalty and gnomes at the 100th annual Chelsea Flower Show.

2013年 05月 22日
El Salvador's gang truce

El Salvador's gang truce

Inmates handed over handmade knives and other banned articles in an effort to keep the truce between gangs Mara 18 and Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13).

2013年 05月 22日
Apple Inc.

Apple Inc.

Images from inside the technology company.

2013年 05月 22日

その他のスライドショー

The view from Trump Tower

The view from Trump Tower

Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Germany's April snow

Germany's April snow

Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.

French youths protest election results

French youths protest election results

Riot police in Paris clash with youths when a demonstration against Marine Le Pen and her rival Emmanuel Macron turned violent.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Gaza by night

Gaza by night

Scenes from Gaza after the sun has gone down.

Streets of Venezuela

Streets of Venezuela

Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング