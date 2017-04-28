Brazil on strike
Demonstrators clash with riot police in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil'smore
A bus burns during clashes between demonstrators and riot police in a protest against President Michel Temer'smore
A demonstrator kicks a vehicle in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal to reform Brazil's sociamore
A demonstrator reacts as she shows an injury from a rubber bullet during clashes with riot police in a protestmore
A demonstrator is detained by riot police in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Bramore
Riot police protect themselves during clash with demonstrators in a protest against President Michel Temer's pmore
A riot police officer fires tear gas towards demonstrators in a protest against President Michel Temer's propomore
Demonstrators prepare a barricade to clash with riot police in a protest against President Michel Temer's propmore
People try to invade a shopping passage during a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Bmore
Children stand near a barricade on Dutra road during a protest in the early hours of a general strike in Sao Jmore
A bus burns during clashes between demonstrators and riot police in a protest against President Michel Temer'smore
Demonstrators clash with riot police in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil'smore
Demonstrators stand near a burning barricade on BR-116 road during a protest in the early hours of a general smore
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) throws a wooden table onto a burning barricademore
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) try open the front door of a vacant building dumore
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) gestures in front of a burning barricade durinmore
Firefighters arrive to control a burning barricade on BR-116 road in the early hours of a general strike in Elmore
A woman walks past a sign that reads "Strike" in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Member of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement is seen in front of a burning barricade during the general strikmore
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) throw wooden tables onto a burning barricade more
A man crosses an empty freeway in Rio de Janeiro's port area blocked by demonstrators during a general strike more
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) shout slogans as they try open the front door omore
Riot police clash with members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) during a general strike.more
