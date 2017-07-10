エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 07月 11日 02:10 JST

Brazil's battle of the kites

A teenager flies a kite during a kite battle where player will try to cut the kite line of others using a mixture of glue with glass on the line, at a slum in Niteroi, Brazil July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A teenager flies a kite during a kite battle where player will try to cut the kite line of others using a mixtmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 Monday
A teenager flies a kite during a kite battle where player will try to cut the kite line of others using a mixture of glue with glass on the line, at a slum in Niteroi, Brazil July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
1 / 14
A boy waits for a wind to fly a kite during a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A boy waits for a wind to fly a kite during a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 Monday
A boy waits for a wind to fly a kite during a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
2 / 14
A boy shows wounds on his hands caused by a mixture of glue with glass on the line. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A boy shows wounds on his hands caused by a mixture of glue with glass on the line. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 Monday
A boy shows wounds on his hands caused by a mixture of glue with glass on the line. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
3 / 14
Teenagers hold kites before a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Teenagers hold kites before a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 Monday
Teenagers hold kites before a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
4 / 14
A teenager flies a kite during a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A teenager flies a kite during a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 Monday
A teenager flies a kite during a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
5 / 14
Teenagers fly kites during a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Teenagers fly kites during a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 Monday
Teenagers fly kites during a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
6 / 14
A teenager rolls a kite line reel. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A teenager rolls a kite line reel. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 Monday
A teenager rolls a kite line reel. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
7 / 14
A boy waits for a wind to fly a kite. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A boy waits for a wind to fly a kite. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 Monday
A boy waits for a wind to fly a kite. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
8 / 14
A boy prepares his kite line before a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A boy prepares his kite line before a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 Monday
A boy prepares his kite line before a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
9 / 14
A boy looks at a wound on his finger during a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A boy looks at a wound on his finger during a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 Monday
A boy looks at a wound on his finger during a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
10 / 14
Teenagers fly kites during a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Teenagers fly kites during a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 Monday
Teenagers fly kites during a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
11 / 14
A teenager stands next to his kite during a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A teenager stands next to his kite during a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 Monday
A teenager stands next to his kite during a kite battle. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
12 / 14
A teenager carries a kite line reel. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A teenager carries a kite line reel. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 Monday
A teenager carries a kite line reel. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
13 / 14
A teenager flies a kite. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A teenager flies a kite. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 Monday
A teenager flies a kite. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
14 / 14
もう一度見る
次を見る
Pow wow gathering in New Mexico

Pow wow gathering in New Mexico

次のスライドショー

Pow wow gathering in New Mexico

Pow wow gathering in New Mexico

Traditional dancers from Indian Nations compete at the 32nd annual Taos Pueblo Pow Wow, a social gathering and summer celebration.

1:20am JST
Turkey's 25-day-long opposition protest

Turkey's 25-day-long opposition protest

Kemal Kilicdaroglu's 25-day march from Ankara to Istanbul culminates in the biggest protest yet against the year-long, post-coup crackdown.

2017年 07月 10日
Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.

2017年 07月 8日
Caught in teargas in Caracas

Caught in teargas in Caracas

People flee a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside during clashes with demonstrators at a rally against Venezuelan...

2017年 07月 7日

その他のスライドショー

Venezuela's 100th day of protest

Venezuela's 100th day of protest

Venezuelan opposition supporters mark 100 days of protests against a socialist government they blame for political repression and economic misery.

Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.

Celebrations in Mosul

Celebrations in Mosul

Iraq declares victory over Islamic State in Mosul, three years after the militants seized the city.

Pow wow gathering in New Mexico

Pow wow gathering in New Mexico

Traditional dancers from Indian Nations compete at the 32nd annual Taos Pueblo Pow Wow, a social gathering and summer celebration.

Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.

Celebrity mugshots

Celebrity mugshots

Our collection of celebrity arrest photos.

Turkey's 25-day-long opposition protest

Turkey's 25-day-long opposition protest

Kemal Kilicdaroglu's 25-day march from Ankara to Istanbul culminates in the biggest protest yet against the year-long, post-coup crackdown.

Battle for Mosul, from the beginning

Battle for Mosul, from the beginning

Our defining images from Iraq's eight-month campaign to retake Mosul from Islamic State.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング