Brexit from the beginning

In Prime Minister David Cameron's bid for re-election in 2013 he told voters he would renegotiate the terms of Britain�s relationship with Europe and then let them decide whether they wanted to stay or not. Cameron campaigned heavily for the remain vote ahead of the referendum he called for on June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2016年 6月 19日 Sunday
1 / 10
While championing the leave campaign, UKIP leader Nigel Farage appeared in front of a controversial poster showing lines of migrants under the slogan "Breaking Point" - although the photograph was taken in distant southeastern Europe. Farage helped harness British voters' dissatisfaction with EU membership and turn it into a political force capable of defeating the pro-Remain government in the June 23 referendum. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2016年 6月 16日 Thursday
2 / 10
In a stunning vote that defied the polls, Britain voted to leave the European Union, dealing the biggest blow since World War Two to the European project of forging greater unity. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2016年 6月 24日 Friday
3 / 10
Global financial markets plunged the day after the vote, with the pound falling as much as 10 percent against the dollar to touch levels last seen in 1985. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2016年 6月 24日 Friday
4 / 10
"The British people have made the very clear decision to take a different path and as such I think the country requires fresh leadership to take it in this direction," Cameron said while announcing he would leave office in a televised address outside his residence after the vote. "I do not think it would be right for me to be the captain that steers our country to its next destination," he added, choking back tears. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2016年 7月 14日 Thursday
5 / 10
Thousands of demonstrators marched through central London in a raucous and colorful protest against the referendum vote to leave the European Union. The marchers were nearly all young adults, and many were draped in EU flags while others waved banners bearing slogans such as "I'm with EU" or simply "Wrexit." They chanted "what do we want to do? Stay in the EU." REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2016年 6月 29日 Wednesday
6 / 10
Former London mayor Boris Johnson abruptly pulled out of the race to become Britain's prime minister that he was once favored to win, upending the contest less than a week after he led a campaign to take the country out of the EU. Johnson was later appointed foreign secretary by new Prime Minister Theresa May. REUTERS/Mary Turner/Pool

Reuters / 2016年 6月 24日 Friday
7 / 10
German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed remarks by Prime Minister Theresa May that Britain wanted to see a strong Europe even as it prepares to negotiate its exit from the European Union. "It's up to us, as the 27, to determine how strong, and how good and how rigorous Europe is and how we solve our problems and Germany wants to do it part on that," Merkel said. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / 2016年 7月 21日 Thursday
8 / 10
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has demanded a new independence referendum in late 2018 or early 2019, once the terms of Britain's exit from the European Union have become clearer. Her demand comes just as British Prime Minister Theresa May is poised to launch the Brexit process, something opposed by most Scots in last June's vote on leaving the bloc. Ultimately it is the UK parliament in Westminster - where May commands a majority - which makes the call on whether Scotland can hold a second referendum. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / 2016年 10月 16日 Sunday
9 / 10
Prime Minister May is expected to win parliament's approval to begin the legal process for leaving the European Union in time to trigger exit talks by March 31, although pro-EU MPs, including a small handful from her own party, are using the legislative process as a chance to try to attach extra conditions to the Brexit plan. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 Friday
10 / 10
