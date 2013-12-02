エディション:
日本
写真 | 2013年 12月 2日 23:35 JST

Bronx train derailment

<p>Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, Decemore

2013年 12月 2日 Monday

Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
1 / 15
<p>Train cars are seen at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Train cars are seen at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, Decembemore

2013年 12月 2日 Monday

Train cars are seen at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
2 / 15
<p>Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, Decemore

2013年 12月 2日 Monday

Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
3 / 15
<p>Officials remove a body from the scene of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Officials remove a body from the scene of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, more

2013年 12月 2日 Monday

Officials remove a body from the scene of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
4 / 15
<p>A woman is taken to an ambulance at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A woman is taken to an ambulance at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New more

2013年 12月 2日 Monday

A woman is taken to an ambulance at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
5 / 15
<p>Emergency workers gather at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Emergency workers gather at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, Demore

2013年 12月 2日 Monday

Emergency workers gather at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
6 / 15
<p>Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, Decemore

2013年 12月 2日 Monday

Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
7 / 15
<p>Emergency personnel evacuate engineer William Rockefeller Jr. of a Metro-North train which derailed, from the site of the derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Emergency personnel evacuate engineer William Rockefeller Jr. of a Metro-North train which derailed, from tmore

2013年 12月 2日 Monday

Emergency personnel evacuate engineer William Rockefeller Jr. of a Metro-North train which derailed, from the site of the derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
8 / 15
<p>Overturned train cars are seen at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Overturned train cars are seen at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New Yomore

2013年 12月 2日 Monday

Overturned train cars are seen at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
9 / 15
<p>An emergency official looks inside a car at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

An emergency official looks inside a car at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx boroughmore

2013年 12月 2日 Monday

An emergency official looks inside a car at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
10 / 15
<p>Officials remove a body from the scene of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Officials remove a body from the scene of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, more

2013年 12月 2日 Monday

Officials remove a body from the scene of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
11 / 15
<p>Emergency workers gather at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Emergency workers gather at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, Demore

2013年 12月 2日 Monday

Emergency workers gather at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
12 / 15
<p>New York Police Department officials use a boat to search the waters around the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

New York Police Department officials use a boat to search the waters around the site of a Metro-North trainmore

2013年 12月 2日 Monday

New York Police Department officials use a boat to search the waters around the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
13 / 15
<p>Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, Decemore

2013年 12月 2日 Monday

Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
14 / 15
<p>Rescue workers carry the body of a victim on a stretcher past the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Rescue workers carry the body of a victim on a stretcher past the site of a Metro-North train derailment inmore

2013年 12月 2日 Monday

Rescue workers carry the body of a victim on a stretcher past the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
15 / 15
もう一度見る
次を見る
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

次のスライドショー

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2013年 11月 30日
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade

Highlights from the 87th annual Thanksgiving Day parade.

2013年 11月 29日
A child in chains

A child in chains

The family of eleven-year-old He Zili say they have no choice but to restrain him as he has a tendency to attack those around him.

2013年 11月 29日
Profile: Silvio Berlusconi

Profile: Silvio Berlusconi

The Italian Senate expelled Silvio Berlusconi from parliament following his conviction for tax fraud, in what the center-right leader called a day of mourning...

2013年 11月 28日

その他のスライドショー

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State�s base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group�s Syrian stronghold.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Oddly around the world

Oddly around the world

Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング