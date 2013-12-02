Bronx train derailment
Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, Decemore
Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Train cars are seen at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, Decembemore
Train cars are seen at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Officials remove a body from the scene of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, more
Officials remove a body from the scene of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman is taken to an ambulance at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New more
A woman is taken to an ambulance at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Emergency personnel evacuate engineer William Rockefeller Jr. of a Metro-North train which derailed, from tmore
Emergency personnel evacuate engineer William Rockefeller Jr. of a Metro-North train which derailed, from the site of the derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Overturned train cars are seen at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New Yomore
Overturned train cars are seen at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
An emergency official looks inside a car at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx boroughmore
An emergency official looks inside a car at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
New York Police Department officials use a boat to search the waters around the site of a Metro-North trainmore
New York Police Department officials use a boat to search the waters around the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Rescue workers carry the body of a victim on a stretcher past the site of a Metro-North train derailment inmore
Rescue workers carry the body of a victim on a stretcher past the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
