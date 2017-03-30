Brutal street battle for Mosul
A broken glass window of military vehicle is seen during a battle with the militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid more
Federal police members fire a rocket at Islamic State fighters' positions during a battle at Jada district in more
Federal police members take their position during a battle at Jada district in western Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef more
A member of federal police reloads his weapon during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Kmore
Iraqi rapid response members fire a missile against Islamic State militants during a battle with the militantsmore
Iraqi Federal Police fight in the frontline at Bab al Jadid district as the battle against Islamic State's figmore
An Iraqi Air Force helicopter fires a missile against Islamic State militants during a battle in Mosul. REUTERmore
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police takes his position at a destroyed building near Islamic State fighters' pmore
Iraqi Federal Police take cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Jadid district in the olmore
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Kmore
A sniper of the Iraqi Federal Police takes his position at a destroyed builiding near Islamic State fighters' more
Iraqi Federal Police fires his rifle at Islamic State fighters' positions at Bab al Jadid district in the old more
A soldier of Iraqi army sits in a tank during clashes between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosmore
Federal police members carry their weapons as they head to the frontline to fight against Islamic State militamore
Iraqi Federal Police moves through a hole at Bab al Jadid district as the battle against Islamic State's fightmore
Iraqi Federal Police fires a weapon at Islamic State fighters' positions at Bab al Jadid district in the old cmore
Iraqi Federal Police take cover at the frontline at Bab al Jadid district as the battle against Islamic State'more
A sniper of the Iraqi Federal Police takes his position at a destroyed builiding near Islamic State fighters' more
A member of the Iraqi federal police smokes during clashes with Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Khamore
Federal police members carry their weapons as they head to the frontline to fight against Islamic State militamore
Federal police members fire their weapons during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Ymore
Federal police members check their ammunition as they prepare to break into the Old City during a battle againmore
An Iraqi Air Force helicopter fires missiles against Islamic State militants during a battle in Mosul. REUTERSmore
A member of Iraqi Federal Police takes his position during a battle against Islamic State militants at Bab al more
Cars burnt and destroyed by clashes are seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic Statmore
A tank of Iraqi rapid response forces fires against Islamic State militants at the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul. Rmore
Smoke rises from from the old city during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef more
Members of Iraqi rapid response forces run from clashes during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul.more
Members of Iraqi rapid response forces are pictured during clashes with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTmore
