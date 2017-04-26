エディション:
Build your own nuclear bunker

Seiichiro Nishimoto, CEO of Shelter Co., poses wearing a gas mask at a model room for the company's nuclear shelters in the basement of his house in Osaka, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2017年 4月 26日
The house of Seiichiro Nishimoto. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2017年 4月 26日
The entrance of Shelter Co.'s nuclear shelter model room, n the basement of the company's CEO Seiichiro Nishimoto's house in Osaka. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2017年 4月 26日
CEO Seiichiro Nishimoto walks into a basement where the model room is installed. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2017年 4月 26日
Emergency foods are seen in the model room. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2017年 4月 26日
CEO Seiichiro Nishimoto poses in front of a blast door at the entrance. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2017年 4月 26日
CEO Seiichiro Nishimoto poses wearing a gas mask. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2017年 4月 26日
Radiation-blocking air purifiers in the model room. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2017年 4月 26日
A gas mask, a Geiger counter and emergency goods. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2017年 4月 26日
The exit of the nuclear shelter model room. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2017年 4月 26日
A blast door at the entrance. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2017年 4月 26日
CEO Seiichiro Nishimoto poses wearing a gas mask. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2017年 4月 26日
CEO Seiichiro Nishimoto demonstrates how to use a radiation-blocking air purifier in case of power outage. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2017年 4月 26日
CEO Seiichiro Nishimoto demonstrates how to use the exit. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2017年 4月 26日
Radiation-blocking air purifiers. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2017年 4月 26日
CEO Seiichiro Nishimoto demonstrates how to use a radiation-blocking air purifier in case of power outage. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2017年 4月 26日
