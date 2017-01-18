Business at Trump Tower
President-elect Donald Trump and Alibaba executive chairman Jack Ma speak with members of the news media aftermore
Boeing chief executive Dennis Muilenburg said he had a "very productive" meeting with Trump and was encouragedmore
Lockheed Martin is close to a deal to significantly lower the cost of its F-35 aircraft, CEO Marillyn Hewson smore
Randall Stephenson, CEO of AT&T and Bob Quinn, AT&T senior executive vice president, met with Trump on Januarymore
Businessman and philanthropist Bill Gates arrives at Trump Tower. Gates said he and Trump had a good conversatmore
Donald Trump sits with Vice President-elect Mike Pence, PayPal co-founder and Facebook board member Peter Thiemore
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was part of a group meeting with a dozen top tech executives in December, where thmore
Ginni Rometty, chairwoman, president and CEO of IBM, IBM pledged to hire and train workers in the United Statemore
Jeff Bezos, founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of Amazon.com is photographed by media as he entersmore
Oracle co-CEO Safra Catz enters Trump Tower ahead of a meeting of technology leaders with Trump -- at the timemore
Jacques Nasser (R), chairman of BHP Billiton, stands with Andrew Mackenzie, CEO of BHP Billiton, in the lobby more
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk enters the lobby of Trump Tower. Trump named Musk to a business advisory councmore
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich enters Trump Tower. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins enters Trump Tower. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Donald Trump looks on as LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault speaks to reporters after their meeting at Trummore
Palantir Technologies CEO Alex Karp enters Trump Tower. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
