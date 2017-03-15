エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 03月 16日 03:46 JST

California's desert blooms as drought ends

Julia Lu, 5, (L) and Amy Liu, 5, walk through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Julia Lu, 5, (L) and Amy Liu, 5, walk through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lakemore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
Julia Lu, 5, (L) and Amy Liu, 5, walk through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 15
A man sits in a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man sits in a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholsomore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
A man sits in a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 15
A woman uses a selfie stick to photograph herself in a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman uses a selfie stick to photograph herself in a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
A woman uses a selfie stick to photograph herself in a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
3 / 15
A massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
A massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
4 / 15
A dog stands in a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A dog stands in a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
A dog stands in a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
5 / 15
A massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
A massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 15
A woman walks through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman walks through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
A woman walks through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
7 / 15
A massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
A massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 15
People view a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People view a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
People view a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 15
A massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
A massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
10 / 15
A woman walks through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman walks through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
A woman walks through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
11 / 15
A massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
A massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
12 / 15
A woman uses a selfie stick to photograph herself in a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman uses a selfie stick to photograph herself in a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
A woman uses a selfie stick to photograph herself in a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
13 / 15
A massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
A massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
14 / 15
A massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
A massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
15 / 15
もう一度見る
次を見る
The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

次のスライドショー

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

2017年 03月 15日
Rise of Europe's far right

Rise of Europe's far right

Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.

2017年 03月 15日
Blizzard blankets the Northeast

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound...

2017年 03月 15日
Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes

Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes

In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.

2017年 03月 15日

その他のスライドショー

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング