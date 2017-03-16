Canadian refugees learn to curl
A Yazidi refugee from Kurdistan laughs as he learns the sport of curling at the Royal Canadian Curling Club dumore
A refugee family from Afghanistan are introduced to the sport of curling. The event at Toronto's Royal Canadiamore
A Yazidi refugee from Kurdistan learns the sport of curling. The group's previous outings include trips to tasmore
Refugees take to the ice as they are introduced to the sport of curling. "Curling is a fantastic, very Canadiamore
Syrian refugee children from the Abdulwahed family look out to the curling rink as it is reflected in the glasmore
A refugee from Sri Lanka, Arun Daniel, learns the sport of curling. Arun, an 11-year-old from Sri Lanka, had smore
People are reflected in the window as refugees learn the sport of curling. That day in the curling club they wmore
A Yazidi refugee from Kurdistan learns curling with club member Jim Creeggan (R). REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A refugee family from Afghanistan walk up the ice. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A refugee from Afghanistan looks out as she watches her family learn to curl. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Yazidi refugees from Kurdistan laugh on the ice. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A Yazidi refugee from Kurdistan falls over after throwing a rock. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Yazidi refugees from Kurdistan laugh on the ice. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
An refugee from Afghanistan throws the rock. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A refugee from Afghanistan smiles. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A father and daughter, who are refugees from Syria, walk the ice. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
次のスライドショー
California's desert blooms as drought ends
Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound...
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.