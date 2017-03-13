エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 03月 13日 20:51 JST

Car bomb explodes in Mogadishu

Rescuers assist injured men from the scene of an explosion near Wehliye Hotel on Maka al Mukaram street in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. A car bomb exploded near a hotel on a busy street in the Somali capital on Monday, police and the emergency medical services said, hours after a man was killed by a blast as he tried to ram through a checkpoint. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 Monday
Firefighters extinguish a burning car at the scene of an explosion near Wehliye Hotel on Maka al Mukaram street in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 Monday
Security officers arrive to secure the scene of an explosion near Wehliye Hotel on Maka al Mukaram street in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 Monday
Rescuers carry an injured man from the scene of an explosion near Wehliye Hotel on Maka al Mukaram street in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 Monday
Rescuers carry an injured man from the scene of an explosion to a rickshaw near Wehliye Hotel on Maka al Mukaram street in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 Monday
Injured people ride on a pick-up truck from the scene of an explosion near Wehliye Hotel on Maka al Mukaram street in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 Monday
Rescuers carry an injured man from the scene of an explosion near Wehliye Hotel on Maka al Mukaram street in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 Monday
A general view shows security officials securing the scene of an explosion near Wehliye Hotel on Maka al Mukaram street in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 Monday
A general view shows security officials securing the scene of an explosion near Wehliye Hotel on Maka al Mukaram street in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 Monday
Rescuers carry an injured man, his head covered by his shirt, from the scene of an explosion near Wehliye Hotel on Maka al Mukaram street in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 Monday
Rescuers carry an injured man from the scene of an explosion near Wehliye Hotel on Maka al Mukaram street in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 Monday
Somali security officers walk near the body of a dead man at the scene of an explosion near Wehliye Hotel on Maka al Mukaram street in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 Monday
Rescuers carry an injured man from the scene of an explosion near Wehliye Hotel on Maka al Mukaram street in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 Monday
President Trump's first 50 days

次のスライドショー

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

2017年 03月 11日
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

2017年 03月 11日
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in...

2017年 03月 11日
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.

2017年 03月 10日

その他のスライドショー

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

