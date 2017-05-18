Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A vehicle that struck pedestrians and later crashed is seen on the sidewalk in Times Square in New York City, more
An injured woman is seen at a crosswalk in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidmore
Police investigate the vehicle that drove onto sidewalk and struck pedestrians in Times Square in New York, Mamore
A woman attends to an injured man on the sidewalk in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians more
A body of a deceased person lies covered on the sidewalk in front of the 3 Times Sq building in Times Square amore
A shoe lies on the sidewalk in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in Newmore
A bumper from a vehicle that struck pedestrians and later crashed in Times Square is seen on the sidewalk in Nmore
First responders assist injured pedestrians after a vehicle struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in Times Square imore
First responders tend to an injured pedestrian after a vehicle struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in Times Squarmore
A vehicle that struck pedestrians and later crashed is seen on the sidewalk in Times Square, New York City, Mamore
An injured man is seen on the sidewalk in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidemore
First responders assist injured pedestrians after a vehicle struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in Times Square imore
An injured man is seen on the sidewalk in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidemore
An injured man sits on the sidewalk in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidewalmore
First responders are at the scene as people help injured pedestrians after a vehicle struck pedestrians on a smore
A vehicle that drove up on the sidewalk on Broadway & 43rd is seen in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2017. more
A New York City Fire Department (FDNY) emergency worker rushes to a scene in Times Square after a speeding vehmore
First responders tend to an injured pedestrian after a vehicle struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in Times Squarmore
First responders and people help injured pedestrians after a vehicle struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in Timesmore
A man helps an injured woman on the sidewalk in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on thmore
People help an injured pedestrian after a vehicle crashed on the sidewalk in Times Square in New York, May 18,more
A New York City Police (NYPD) officer carries the license plate from a vehicle that struck pedestrians on the more
First responders tend to injured pedestrians after a vehicle struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in Times Square more
A New York City Police (NYPD) officer motions people to get back in Times Square after a speeding vehicle strumore
First responders are at the scene where a vehicle drove onto a sidewalk in Times Square in New York, May 18, 2more
