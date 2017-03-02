Carnival around the world

Fugures of former French Prim Minister Francois Fillon (L), member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, French National Front leader Marine Le Pen (C) and former French President Nicolas Sarkozy (R) are paraded through the crowd during the Carnival parade of the 133rd carnival, the first major event since the city was attacked during Bastille Day celebrations last year in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close