Carnival around the world
Participant Ikaro performs in a drag queen competition during carnival festivities in Las Palmas, on the Spanimore
Jamaica's Olympic champion Usain Bolt gestures while participating in the carnival celebrations in Port of Spamore
A reveler carrying two skulls parades along a street at the Carnival of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres more
Revellers take part in a traditional event marking the last day of the carnival season called "Kusaki", a folkmore
Revellers participate in a carnival celebration in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
Participant Drag Sethlas celebrates winning a drag queen competition during carnival festivities in Las Palmasmore
Revellers await the start of the parade at the Carnival of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casamore
A young reveller participates in the annual Trinidad and Tobago Red Cross Society's Children's Carnival Competmore
Carnival revellers dressed as "Peliqueiros" run along a street in the village of Laza, Spain. "Peliqueiros", omore
Masked revellers take part in a spontaneous carnival characterised by improvisation, satire and the macabre, imore
Members of Diablada group perform during the carnival parade in Oruro, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
Townswomen dressed as Lamia, Basque mythological creatures, sing and dance in the Basque coastal town of Mundamore
A member of a rival team is hit by an orange during an annual carnival orange battle in the northern Italian tmore
Members of a rival team are hit by oranges during an annual carnival orange battle in the northern Italian towmore
Revellers, dressed as "Diablos de Luzon" (Luzon Devils), and others dressed as "Mascaritas" speak during carnimore
Fugures of former French Prim Minister Francois Fillon (L), member of The Republicans political party and 2017more
A masked reveller poses during the Venice Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A papier mache caricature depicting President Donald Trump is pictured during preparations for the upcoming Romore
People set a mock wall, with the writing "The wall," on fire during carnival celebrations in Veracruz, Mexico.more
Revellers take part in the annual block party Cordao de Boitata during pre-carnival festivities in Rio de Janemore
A woman dressed as an "angel" descends on Saint Mark's Square during the Venice Carnival, Italy. REUTERS/Alessmore
Carnival revellers celebrate during "Weiberfastnacht" (Women's Carnival) in Cologne, Germany marking the startmore
Papier mache caricatures depicting European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, French National Front (Fmore
Revellers wearing papier mache masks take part in the parade during the celebration of the Carnival in Jacmel,more
Revellers take part in the annual block party in Paqueta island during pre-carnival festivities on Guanabara bmore
Revellers in costumes representing characters of the movie "Avatar" take part in the parade during the celebramore
A reveller scares a boy during the Carnival parade in Jacmel, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A reveller takes part in the annual block party Cordao de Boitata during pre-carnival festivities in Rio de Jamore
Revellers pose in Saint Mark's Square during the Venice Carnival, in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A reveller poses next to the Rialto Bridge during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Revellers dance as they take part in the annual "Marry me" carnival block parade in the main street in Sao Paumore
Carnival revellers celebrate during "Weiberfastnacht" (Women's Carnival) in Cologne, Germany marking the startmore
A dog is seen wearing a gondolier cap and t-shirt in St. Mark's Square during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. Rmore
A reveller takes part in the annual block party in Paqueta island during pre-carnival festivities on Guanabaramore
