Carnival in Brazil

Revelers from Portela samba school perform during the second night of the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 Tuesday
Revelers from Uniao da Ilha samba school perform at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 Tuesday
Revelers from Sao Clemente samba school perform in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 Tuesday
A reveler from Portela samba school performs in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 Tuesday
Drum queen Tania Oliveira from Uniao da Ilha samba school performs in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 Tuesday
Revelers from Portela samba school perform in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 Tuesday
A reveler from Mocidade samba school performs in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 Tuesday
Revelers from Mocidade samba school perform in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 Tuesday
Revelers from Uniao da Ilha samba school perform in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 Tuesday
Revelers from Mangueira samba school perform in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 Tuesday
Revelers from Portela samba school perform in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 Tuesday
A reveler from Sao Clemente samba school performs in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 Tuesday
A reveler from Sao Clemente samba school performs in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 Tuesday
Drum queen Evelyn Bastos from Mangueira samba school performs in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 Tuesday
Revelers from Uniao da Ilha samba school perform in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 Tuesday
A reveler parades for the Tom Maior samba school during Carnival in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2017年 2月 25日 Saturday
Revelers parade for the Nenen de Vila Matilde samba school in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2017年 2月 26日 Sunday
A reveler parades for the Vai Vai samba school in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2017年 2月 26日 Sunday
Revelers of the Vai Vai samba school react after they parade in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2017年 2月 26日 Sunday
A reveler from the Paraiso do Tuiuti samba school performs at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 Monday
A reveler parades for the Vai Vai samba school in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2017年 2月 26日 Sunday
A reveler from Beija-Flor samba school performs in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 Monday
A reveler parades for the Vai Vai samba school in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2017年 2月 26日 Sunday
A reveler parades for the Vai Vai samba school in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2017年 2月 26日 Sunday
Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Ceu na Terra" (Heaven on Earth), one of the many carnival parties to take place in the neighborhoods of Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / 2017年 2月 26日 Sunday
Revelers parade for the Mancha Verde samba school in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2017年 2月 26日 Sunday
A reveler parades for the Aguia de Ouro samba school in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2017年 2月 25日 Saturday
Revelers takes part in the annual block party Cordao de Prata Preta in Rio Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 2月 26日 Sunday
Revelers parade for the Aguia de Ouro samba school in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2017年 2月 25日 Saturday
Revelers from Vila Isabel samba school perform at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 Monday
Revelers from Beija-Flor samba school perform at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 Monday
Revelers take part in the annual block party Cordao de Boitata in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 2月 19日 Sunday
A reveler from the Paraiso do Tuiuti samba school performs at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 Monday
A reveler enters a chemical toilet before the first night of the Carnival parade of samba schools at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 Monday
