エディション:
日本
写真 | 2014年 03月 5日 09:05 JST

Carnival in Brazil

<p>Drum Queen Viviane Araujo of the Salgueiro samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

Drum Queen Viviane Araujo of the Salgueiro samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio dmore

2014年 3月 5日 Wednesday

Drum Queen Viviane Araujo of the Salgueiro samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
1 / 32
<p>Revelers from the Unidos da Tijuca samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Revelers from the Unidos da Tijuca samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiromore

2014年 3月 5日 Wednesday

Revelers from the Unidos da Tijuca samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
2 / 32
<p>Revelers from the Unidos da Tijuca samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Revelers from the Unidos da Tijuca samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiromore

2014年 3月 5日 Wednesday

Revelers from the Unidos da Tijuca samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
3 / 32
<p>Reveler from the Unidos da Tijuca samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

Reveler from the Unidos da Tijuca samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiromore

2014年 3月 5日 Wednesday

Reveler from the Unidos da Tijuca samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
4 / 32
<p>Revelers from the Vila Isabel samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Revelers from the Vila Isabel samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Samore

2014年 3月 5日 Wednesday

Revelers from the Vila Isabel samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
5 / 32
<p>Reveler from the Unidos da Tijuca samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Reveler from the Unidos da Tijuca samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiromore

2014年 3月 5日 Wednesday

Reveler from the Unidos da Tijuca samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
6 / 32
<p>Revelers from the Vila Isabel samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

Revelers from the Vila Isabel samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Samore

2014年 3月 5日 Wednesday

Revelers from the Vila Isabel samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
7 / 32
<p>Revelers from the Vila Isabel samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes (BRAZIL - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY)</p>

Revelers from the Vila Isabel samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Samore

2014年 3月 5日 Wednesday

Revelers from the Vila Isabel samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes (BRAZIL - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY)

Close
8 / 32
<p>Revelers from the Beija-Flor samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

Revelers from the Beija-Flor samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sammore

2014年 3月 5日 Wednesday

Revelers from the Beija-Flor samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
9 / 32
<p>A pregnant reveler of the Salgueiro samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

A pregnant reveler of the Salgueiro samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeirmore

2014年 3月 5日 Wednesday

A pregnant reveler of the Salgueiro samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
10 / 32
<p>A reveler of the Beija-Flor samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

A reveler of the Beija-Flor samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sammore

2014年 3月 5日 Wednesday

A reveler of the Beija-Flor samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
11 / 32
<p>Revelers of the Salgueiro samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Revelers of the Salgueiro samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadmore

2014年 3月 5日 Wednesday

Revelers of the Salgueiro samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
12 / 32
<p>Revelers of the Salgueiro samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Revelers of the Salgueiro samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadmore

2014年 3月 5日 Wednesday

Revelers of the Salgueiro samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
13 / 32
<p>Revelers of the Salgueiro samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Revelers of the Salgueiro samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadmore

2014年 3月 5日 Wednesday

Revelers of the Salgueiro samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
14 / 32
<p>Revelers of the Mangueira samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Revelers of the Mangueira samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadmore

2014年 3月 5日 Wednesday

Revelers of the Mangueira samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
15 / 32
<p>A reveler of the Grande Rio samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

A reveler of the Grande Rio samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sammore

2014年 3月 5日 Wednesday

A reveler of the Grande Rio samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
16 / 32
<p>Revelers of the Mangueira samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

Revelers of the Mangueira samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadmore

2014年 3月 5日 Wednesday

Revelers of the Mangueira samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
17 / 32
<p>Revelers of the Sao Clemente samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Revelers of the Sao Clemente samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sammore

2014年 3月 5日 Wednesday

Revelers of the Sao Clemente samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
18 / 32
<p>Revelers of the Grande Rio samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Revelers of the Grande Rio samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambamore

2014年 3月 5日 Wednesday

Revelers of the Grande Rio samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
19 / 32
<p>Revelers of the Grande Rio samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Revelers of the Grande Rio samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambamore

2014年 3月 5日 Wednesday

Revelers of the Grande Rio samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
20 / 32
<p>A reveler of the Imperio da Tijuca samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

A reveler of the Imperio da Tijuca samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeirmore

2014年 3月 5日 Wednesday

A reveler of the Imperio da Tijuca samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
21 / 32
<p>A reveller from the Perola Negra samba school takes part in the Special Group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

A reveller from the Perola Negra samba school takes part in the Special Group category of the annual Carnivmore

2014年 3月 5日 Wednesday

A reveller from the Perola Negra samba school takes part in the Special Group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
22 / 32
<p>Revellers from the Gavioes da Fiel samba school take part in the Special Group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Revellers from the Gavioes da Fiel samba school take part in the Special Group category of the annual Carnimore

2014年 3月 5日 Wednesday

Revellers from the Gavioes da Fiel samba school take part in the Special Group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
23 / 32
<p>Brazilian model Sabrina Sato from the Gavioes da Fiel samba school takes part in the Special Group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Brazilian model Sabrina Sato from the Gavioes da Fiel samba school takes part in the Special Group categorymore

2014年 3月 5日 Wednesday

Brazilian model Sabrina Sato from the Gavioes da Fiel samba school takes part in the Special Group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
24 / 32
<p>Revellers from the Imperio da Casa Verde samba school take part in the special group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Revellers from the Imperio da Casa Verde samba school take part in the special group category of the annualmore

2014年 3月 5日 Wednesday

Revellers from the Imperio da Casa Verde samba school take part in the special group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
25 / 32
<p>Revellers from the Imperio da Casa Verde samba school take part in the special group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Revellers from the Imperio da Casa Verde samba school take part in the special group category of the annualmore

2014年 3月 5日 Wednesday

Revellers from the Imperio da Casa Verde samba school take part in the special group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
26 / 32
<p>Revellers from the Aguia de Ouro samba school take part in the second night of the Special Group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Revellers from the Aguia de Ouro samba school take part in the second night of the Special Group category omore

2014年 3月 5日 Wednesday

Revellers from the Aguia de Ouro samba school take part in the second night of the Special Group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
27 / 32
<p>A reveller from the Aguia de Ouro samba school takes part in the second night of the Special Group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

A reveller from the Aguia de Ouro samba school takes part in the second night of the Special Group categorymore

2014年 3月 5日 Wednesday

A reveller from the Aguia de Ouro samba school takes part in the second night of the Special Group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
28 / 32
<p>Brazilian model Sabrina Sato from the Gavioes da Fiel samba school takes part in the Special Group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Brazilian model Sabrina Sato from the Gavioes da Fiel samba school takes part in the Special Group categorymore

2014年 3月 5日 Wednesday

Brazilian model Sabrina Sato from the Gavioes da Fiel samba school takes part in the Special Group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
29 / 32
<p>A reveller from the Gavioes da Fiel samba school takes part in the Special Group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

A reveller from the Gavioes da Fiel samba school takes part in the Special Group category of the annual Carmore

2014年 3月 5日 Wednesday

A reveller from the Gavioes da Fiel samba school takes part in the Special Group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
30 / 32
<p>Revellers from the Imperio da Casa Verde samba school take part in the special group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Revellers from the Imperio da Casa Verde samba school take part in the special group category of the annualmore

2014年 3月 5日 Wednesday

Revellers from the Imperio da Casa Verde samba school take part in the special group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
31 / 32
<p>A reveller rests in a nearly empty Sambadrome after the end of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes (BRAZIL - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY)</p>

A reveller rests in a nearly empty Sambadrome after the end of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiromore

2014年 3月 5日 Wednesday

A reveller rests in a nearly empty Sambadrome after the end of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes (BRAZIL - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY)

Close
32 / 32
もう一度見る
次を見る
Mardi Gras in New Orleans

Mardi Gras in New Orleans

次のスライドショー

Mardi Gras in New Orleans

Mardi Gras in New Orleans

Revelers hit the streets of New Orleans for Fat Tuesday.

2014年 03月 5日
Frozen Niagara Falls

Frozen Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls partially freezes again.

2014年 03月 5日
Inside the Russian military

Inside the Russian military

A look inside the armed forces of Russia.

2014年 03月 4日
South Sudan on the brink

South Sudan on the brink

Despite ceasefire deals and negotiations, the threat of civil war still looms in the world's newest state.

2014年 03月 3日

その他のスライドショー

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング