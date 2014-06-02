CAR's dividing line
A sick girl from the Peul tribe stands in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. Peul cattle herder tribes armore
A Seleka fighter adjusts a broken guitar in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. Residents say more
Muslim men from the Peul tribe pray in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. Bambari's strategic value lies more
A Seleka fighter smokes in a Seleka base in Grimari May 31, 2014. Central African Republic descended into chaomore
A man from the Peul tribe stands in front of cows at a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tommore
Seleka fighters drive in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A boy from the Peul tribe stands in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Seleka fighters stand in line at a Seleka base in Bambari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Men from the Peul tribe sit in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Children from the Peul tribe stand in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Seleka fighters rest in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A sick boy from the Peul tribe stands in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
French soldiers walk towards Seleka fighters in Bambari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Women from the Peul tribe hold their children in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevmore
A man from the Peul tribe holds a bow and arrows as he runs after his cattle outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUmore
Seleka's General Ali Dararassa Mahamat (L) and General Mussa Bashir El-Badawi pose for a photograph in Bambarmore
A rooster is seen in a vehicle belonging to Seleka fighters in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, more
A girl from the Peul tribe stands in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Seleka fighter holds his gun in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A boy from the Peul tribe sits in a mosque during Friday prayer at a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUmore
Men from the Peul tribe stand in front of a mosque in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomore
A boy carries oranges to sell to Seleka fighters in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. REUTERmore
Seleka fighters carry a sick child to her mother, at a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. REUTEmore
Seleka fighters sit in a vehicle in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevimore
A man carries firewood in front of Seleka fighters in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. REUTmore
次のスライドショー
Solar-powered plane
The Solar Impulse is a plane designed to fly day and night by saving surplus energy from its solar cells.
Afghan war: Iconic images
A look back on the iconic images of the long Afghan war.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Most powerful women
The most powerful women in the world right now.
その他のスライドショー
Elections in South Korea
A growing desire that politicians put "Korea first" - could drive a near-record number of people to the polls to find a successor for former president Park Geun-hye, ousted in March over corruption charges.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.