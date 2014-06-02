エディション:
日本
写真 | 2014年 06月 3日 01:43 JST

CAR's dividing line

A sick girl from the Peul tribe stands in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. Peul cattle herder tribes are Muslims and are often attacked by anti-Balaka Christian militia. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A sick girl from the Peul tribe stands in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. Peul cattle herder tribes armore

2014年 6月 3日 Tuesday
A sick girl from the Peul tribe stands in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. Peul cattle herder tribes are Muslims and are often attacked by anti-Balaka Christian militia. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
1 / 25
A Seleka fighter adjusts a broken guitar in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. Residents say Christians and Muslims live in harmony in Bambari, a market town of 65,000 people. Though its mud-brick houses attest to its poverty, the town is a crossroads for traders and a starting point for journeys to Chad and Cameroon. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Seleka fighter adjusts a broken guitar in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. Residents say more

2014年 6月 3日 Tuesday
A Seleka fighter adjusts a broken guitar in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. Residents say Christians and Muslims live in harmony in Bambari, a market town of 65,000 people. Though its mud-brick houses attest to its poverty, the town is a crossroads for traders and a starting point for journeys to Chad and Cameroon. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
2 / 25
Muslim men from the Peul tribe pray in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. Bambari's strategic value lies in its position at what could be regarded as the dividing line between the largely Christian south and the Muslim-dominated north. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Muslim men from the Peul tribe pray in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. Bambari's strategic value lies more

2014年 6月 3日 Tuesday
Muslim men from the Peul tribe pray in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. Bambari's strategic value lies in its position at what could be regarded as the dividing line between the largely Christian south and the Muslim-dominated north. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
3 / 25
A Seleka fighter smokes in a Seleka base in Grimari May 31, 2014. Central African Republic descended into chaos after Seleka rebels, mostly Muslim, seized power in March of 2013 and their attacks on the majority Christian population set off a wave of reprisals. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Seleka fighter smokes in a Seleka base in Grimari May 31, 2014. Central African Republic descended into chaomore

2014年 6月 3日 Tuesday
A Seleka fighter smokes in a Seleka base in Grimari May 31, 2014. Central African Republic descended into chaos after Seleka rebels, mostly Muslim, seized power in March of 2013 and their attacks on the majority Christian population set off a wave of reprisals. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
4 / 25
A man from the Peul tribe stands in front of cows at a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A man from the Peul tribe stands in front of cows at a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tommore

2014年 6月 3日 Tuesday
A man from the Peul tribe stands in front of cows at a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
5 / 25
Seleka fighters drive in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Seleka fighters drive in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2014年 6月 3日 Tuesday
Seleka fighters drive in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
6 / 25
A boy from the Peul tribe stands in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A boy from the Peul tribe stands in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2014年 6月 3日 Tuesday
A boy from the Peul tribe stands in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
7 / 25
Seleka fighters stand in line at a Seleka base in Bambari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Seleka fighters stand in line at a Seleka base in Bambari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2014年 6月 3日 Tuesday
Seleka fighters stand in line at a Seleka base in Bambari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
8 / 25
Men from the Peul tribe sit in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Men from the Peul tribe sit in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2014年 6月 3日 Tuesday
Men from the Peul tribe sit in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
9 / 25
Children from the Peul tribe stand in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Children from the Peul tribe stand in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2014年 6月 3日 Tuesday
Children from the Peul tribe stand in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
10 / 25
Seleka fighters rest in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Seleka fighters rest in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2014年 6月 3日 Tuesday
Seleka fighters rest in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
11 / 25
A sick boy from the Peul tribe stands in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A sick boy from the Peul tribe stands in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2014年 6月 3日 Tuesday
A sick boy from the Peul tribe stands in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
12 / 25
French soldiers walk towards Seleka fighters in Bambari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

French soldiers walk towards Seleka fighters in Bambari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2014年 6月 3日 Tuesday
French soldiers walk towards Seleka fighters in Bambari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
13 / 25
Women from the Peul tribe hold their children in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Women from the Peul tribe hold their children in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevmore

2014年 6月 3日 Tuesday
Women from the Peul tribe hold their children in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
14 / 25
A man from the Peul tribe holds a bow and arrows as he runs after his cattle outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A man from the Peul tribe holds a bow and arrows as he runs after his cattle outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUmore

2014年 6月 3日 Tuesday
A man from the Peul tribe holds a bow and arrows as he runs after his cattle outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
15 / 25
Seleka's General Ali Dararassa Mahamat (L) and General Mussa Bashir El-Badawi pose for a photograph in Bambari, June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Seleka's General Ali Dararassa Mahamat (L) and General Mussa Bashir El-Badawi pose for a photograph in Bambarmore

2014年 6月 3日 Tuesday
Seleka's General Ali Dararassa Mahamat (L) and General Mussa Bashir El-Badawi pose for a photograph in Bambari, June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
16 / 25
A rooster is seen in a vehicle belonging to Seleka fighters in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A rooster is seen in a vehicle belonging to Seleka fighters in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, more

2014年 6月 3日 Tuesday
A rooster is seen in a vehicle belonging to Seleka fighters in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
17 / 25
A girl from the Peul tribe stands in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A girl from the Peul tribe stands in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2014年 6月 3日 Tuesday
A girl from the Peul tribe stands in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
18 / 25
A Seleka fighter holds his gun in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Seleka fighter holds his gun in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2014年 6月 3日 Tuesday
A Seleka fighter holds his gun in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
19 / 25
A boy from the Peul tribe sits in a mosque during Friday prayer at a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A boy from the Peul tribe sits in a mosque during Friday prayer at a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUmore

2014年 6月 3日 Tuesday
A boy from the Peul tribe sits in a mosque during Friday prayer at a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
20 / 25
Men from the Peul tribe stand in front of a mosque in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Men from the Peul tribe stand in front of a mosque in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomore

2014年 6月 3日 Tuesday
Men from the Peul tribe stand in front of a mosque in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
21 / 25
A boy carries oranges to sell to Seleka fighters in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A boy carries oranges to sell to Seleka fighters in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. REUTERmore

2014年 6月 3日 Tuesday
A boy carries oranges to sell to Seleka fighters in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
22 / 25
Seleka fighters carry a sick child to her mother, at a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Seleka fighters carry a sick child to her mother, at a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. REUTEmore

2014年 6月 3日 Tuesday
Seleka fighters carry a sick child to her mother, at a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
23 / 25
Seleka fighters sit in a vehicle in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Seleka fighters sit in a vehicle in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevimore

2014年 6月 3日 Tuesday
Seleka fighters sit in a vehicle in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
24 / 25
A man carries firewood in front of Seleka fighters in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A man carries firewood in front of Seleka fighters in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. REUTmore

2014年 6月 3日 Tuesday
A man carries firewood in front of Seleka fighters in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
25 / 25
もう一度見る
次を見る
Solar-powered plane

Solar-powered plane

次のスライドショー

Solar-powered plane

Solar-powered plane

The Solar Impulse is a plane designed to fly day and night by saving surplus energy from its solar cells.

2014年 06月 2日
Afghan war: Iconic images

Afghan war: Iconic images

A look back on the iconic images of the long Afghan war.

2014年 06月 2日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2014年 05月 31日
Most powerful women

Most powerful women

The most powerful women in the world right now.

2014年 05月 31日

その他のスライドショー

Elections in South Korea

Elections in South Korea

A growing desire that politicians put "Korea first" - could drive a near-record number of people to the polls to find a successor for former president Park Geun-hye, ousted in March over corruption charges.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング