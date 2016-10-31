Celebrating Diwali
People decorate their houses with lanterns and lights as they celebrate the annual Hindu festival of Diwali inmore
A boy picks marigold flowers used to make garlands and offer prayers for the Tihar festival, also called Diwalmore
Fireworks explode over the Wheel of Light during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Stamore
Participants from Newar community in traditional attire, dance during the Newari New Year parade that falls dumore
A girl lights candles inside a cricket stadium on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Allahabamore
A cow adorned with garlands and smeared with vermilion powder is pictured during a religious ceremony celebratmore
A street vendor spreads vermilion powder used for worship during the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kamore
A boys shows his illuminated shoes during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Children play with balloons during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Devotees light candles at a Gurdwara, or Sikh temple, during celebrations to mark Bandi Chhorh Divas, which comore
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is illuminated during the Diwali special trading session celebrating more
Candles are arranged to form a tribute to the Indian army inside a cricket stadium on the eve of Diwali, the Hmore
A Tamil devotee lights oil lamps at a religious ceremony during the Diwali or Deepavali festival at Ponnambalamore
A street vendor sells garlands made of marigold flowers along the streets during the Tihar festival, also callmore
A woman colours earthern lamps for sale ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danishmore
