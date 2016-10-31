エディション:
Celebrating Diwali

People decorate their houses with lanterns and lights as they celebrate the annual Hindu festival of Diwali in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2016年 10月 31日 Monday
A boy picks marigold flowers used to make garlands and offer prayers for the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / 2016年 10月 29日 Saturday
Fireworks explode over the Wheel of Light during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / 2016年 10月 31日 Monday
Participants from Newar community in traditional attire, dance during the Newari New Year parade that falls during the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / 2016年 10月 31日 Monday
A girl lights candles inside a cricket stadium on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / 2016年 10月 29日 Saturday
A cow adorned with garlands and smeared with vermilion powder is pictured during a religious ceremony celebrating the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / 2016年 10月 30日 Sunday
A street vendor spreads vermilion powder used for worship during the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / 2016年 10月 29日 Saturday
A boys shows his illuminated shoes during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / 2016年 10月 31日 Monday
Children play with balloons during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / 2016年 10月 31日 Monday
Devotees light candles at a Gurdwara, or Sikh temple, during celebrations to mark Bandi Chhorh Divas, which coincides with the Hindu festival of Diwali, in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / 2016年 10月 31日 Monday
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is illuminated during the Diwali special trading session celebrating the annual Hindu festival of lights in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / 2016年 10月 31日 Monday
Candles are arranged to form a tribute to the Indian army inside a cricket stadium on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights in Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / 2016年 10月 29日 Saturday
A Tamil devotee lights oil lamps at a religious ceremony during the Diwali or Deepavali festival at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / 2016年 10月 29日 Saturday
A street vendor sells garlands made of marigold flowers along the streets during the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / 2016年 10月 29日 Saturday
A woman colours earthern lamps for sale ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2016年 10月 24日 Monday
