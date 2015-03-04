エディション:
Celebrating Holi

Widows daubed in colors chant religious hymns as they dance during the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 Wednesday
Widows daubed in colors chant religious hymns as they dance during the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
The face of a widow is seen daubed in color after she took part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 Wednesday
The face of a widow is seen daubed in color after she took part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Widows daubed in colors chant religious hymns as they part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 Wednesday
Widows daubed in colors chant religious hymns as they part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Widows daubed in colors chant religious hymns as they dance during the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 Wednesday
Widows daubed in colors chant religious hymns as they dance during the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Children covered in colored powder rest after playing during celebrations of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, at the Society for the Education of the Crippled in Mumbai March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 Wednesday
Children covered in colored powder rest after playing during celebrations of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, at the Society for the Education of the Crippled in Mumbai March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A widow daubed in colors takes part in Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 Tuesday
A widow daubed in colors takes part in Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People daubed in colors take part in the Holi celebrations at Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 Tuesday
People daubed in colors take part in the Holi celebrations at Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Widows daubed in colors take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 Tuesday
Widows daubed in colors take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Widows daubed in colors take part in Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 Tuesday
Widows daubed in colors take part in Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A widow daubed in colors takes part in Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 Tuesday
A widow daubed in colors takes part in Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Widows daubed in colors take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 Tuesday
Widows daubed in colors take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Widows daubed in colors watch during Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 Tuesday
Widows daubed in colors watch during Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Widows daubed in colors take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood)

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 Tuesday
Widows daubed in colors take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood)
Widows daubed in colors take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 Tuesday
Widows daubed in colors take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A student of Rabindra Bharati University reacts as her fellow student applies colored powder on her face during celebrations for Holi in Kolkata, India March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / 2015年 3月 2日 Monday
A student of Rabindra Bharati University reacts as her fellow student applies colored powder on her face during celebrations for Holi in Kolkata, India March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Hindu devotees throw colored powder inside the Bankey Bihari temple during Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / 2015年 3月 2日 Monday
Hindu devotees throw colored powder inside the Bankey Bihari temple during Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A student of Rabindra Bharati University reacts as her fellow student throws colored powder on her face during celebrations for Holi in Kolkata March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / 2015年 3月 2日 Monday
A student of Rabindra Bharati University reacts as her fellow student throws colored powder on her face during celebrations for Holi in Kolkata March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Hindu devotees wait to go inside the Bankey Bihari temple during Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / 2015年 3月 2日 Monday
Hindu devotees wait to go inside the Bankey Bihari temple during Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man throws colored water as he celebrates "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / 2015年 3月 1日 Sunday
A man throws colored water as he celebrates "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People spray colored foam on women as they walk in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple during Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / 2015年 3月 2日 Monday
People spray colored foam on women as they walk in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple during Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
An Indian expatriate smears colored powder on his friend's face while celebrating Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, in Manila, Philippines March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2015年 3月 1日 Sunday
An Indian expatriate smears colored powder on his friend's face while celebrating Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, in Manila, Philippines March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Men daubed in colors sing religious songs as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / 2015年 3月 1日 Sunday
Men daubed in colors sing religious songs as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People throw colored powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / 2015年 3月 1日 Sunday
People throw colored powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Men are seen covered with colored powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / 2015年 2月 28日 Saturday
Men are seen covered with colored powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A man daubed in colors sings religious songs as he celebrates "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / 2015年 2月 28日 Saturday
A man daubed in colors sings religious songs as he celebrates "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Men daubed in colors sing religious songs as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / 2015年 3月 1日 Sunday
Men daubed in colors sing religious songs as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Men are seen covered with colored powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / 2015年 2月 28日 Saturday
Men are seen covered with colored powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People throw colored powder after hoisting a colorful pole or "chir", to mark the commencement of Holi in Kathmandu, Nepal February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 Thursday
People throw colored powder after hoisting a colorful pole or "chir", to mark the commencement of Holi in Kathmandu, Nepal February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man throws coloured powder on widows as they take part in the Holi celebrations organised by a non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 4, 2015. Traditionally in Hindu culture, widows are expected to renounce earthly pleasure so they do not celebrate Holi. But women at the shelter for widows, who have been abandoned by their families, celebrated the festival by throwing flowers and coloured powder. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash (INDIA - Tags: RELIGION SOCIETY)

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 Wednesday
A man throws coloured powder on widows as they take part in the Holi celebrations organised by a non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 4, 2015. Traditionally in Hindu culture, widows are expected to renounce earthly pleasure so they do not celebrate Holi. But women at the shelter for widows, who have been abandoned by their families, celebrated the festival by throwing flowers and coloured powder. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash (INDIA - Tags: RELIGION SOCIETY)
A widow throws flower petals as she, along with others, take part in the Holi celebrations organised by a non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 4, 2015. Traditionally in Hindu culture, widows are expected to renounce earthly pleasure so they do not celebrate Holi. But women at the shelter for widows, who have been abandoned by their families, celebrated the festival by throwing flowers and coloured powder. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee (INDIA - Tags: RELIGION SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 Wednesday
A widow throws flower petals as she, along with others, take part in the Holi celebrations organised by a non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 4, 2015. Traditionally in Hindu culture, widows are expected to renounce earthly pleasure so they do not celebrate Holi. But women at the shelter for widows, who have been abandoned by their families, celebrated the festival by throwing flowers and coloured powder. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee (INDIA - Tags: RELIGION SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
