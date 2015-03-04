Celebrating Holi
Widows daubed in colors chant religious hymns as they dance during the Holi celebrations organised by non-govemore
The face of a widow is seen daubed in color after she took part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-govemore
Widows daubed in colors chant religious hymns as they part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmenmore
Widows daubed in colors chant religious hymns as they dance during the Holi celebrations organised by non-govemore
Children covered in colored powder rest after playing during celebrations of Holi, also known as the festival more
A widow daubed in colors takes part in Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh Intmore
People daubed in colors take part in the Holi celebrations at Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar more
Widows daubed in colors take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh Imore
Widows daubed in colors take part in Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh Intermore
A widow daubed in colors takes part in Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh Intmore
Widows daubed in colors take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh Imore
Widows daubed in colors watch during Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh Intermore
Widows daubed in colors take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh Imore
Widows daubed in colors take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh Imore
A student of Rabindra Bharati University reacts as her fellow student applies colored powder on her face durinmore
Hindu devotees throw colored powder inside the Bankey Bihari temple during Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, in more
A student of Rabindra Bharati University reacts as her fellow student throws colored powder on her face duringmore
Hindu devotees wait to go inside the Bankey Bihari temple during Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, in the northemore
A man throws colored water as he celebrates "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon, in the northern Indian state of Uttar more
People spray colored foam on women as they walk in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple during Holi celebratiomore
An Indian expatriate smears colored powder on his friend's face while celebrating Holi, also known as the Festmore
Men daubed in colors sing religious songs as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon, in the northern Indianmore
People throw colored powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon, in the northern Indian state of Uttamore
Men are seen covered with colored powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indian stmore
A man daubed in colors sings religious songs as he celebrates "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indianmore
Men daubed in colors sing religious songs as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon, in the northern Indianmore
Men are seen covered with colored powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indian stmore
People throw colored powder after hoisting a colorful pole or "chir", to mark the commencement of Holi in Kathmore
A man throws coloured powder on widows as they take part in the Holi celebrations organised by a non-governmenmore
A widow throws flower petals as she, along with others, take part in the Holi celebrations organised by a non-more
次のスライドショー
Finding the heart of Buddhism
Makha Bucha Day honors Buddha and his teachings.
World's most expensive cities
The most expensive cities in the world.
World's cheapest cities
The world's cheapest cities to live in.
Ebola's ground zero
Scientists traced the source of the worst-ever Ebola outbreak to a toddler in a village in southeast Guinea.
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.