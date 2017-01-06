エディション:
Celebrating the Epiphany

Bulgarian men jump to catch a wooden crucifix during Epiphany day celebrations in Sofia, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / 2017年 1月 6日 Friday
Bulgarian men jump to catch a wooden crucifix during Epiphany day celebrations in Sofia, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
An Orthodox faithful kisses a cross during a celebration for Orthodox Epiphany Day held for the second time in decades, on the northern side of ethnically-split Cyprus, in Famagusta, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / 2017年 1月 6日 Friday
An Orthodox faithful kisses a cross during a celebration for Orthodox Epiphany Day held for the second time in decades, on the northern side of ethnically-split Cyprus, in Famagusta, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
A man dressed as one of the Three Kings greets people during the Epiphany parade in Gijon, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 Thursday
A man dressed as one of the Three Kings greets people during the Epiphany parade in Gijon, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Orthodox faithful jump to catch a wooden crucifix during Epiphany day celebrations in the southern suburb of Faliro in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 1月 6日 Friday
Orthodox faithful jump to catch a wooden crucifix during Epiphany day celebrations in the southern suburb of Faliro in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Pope Francis holds the Book of the Gospels during the Epiphany mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / 2017年 1月 6日 Friday
Pope Francis holds the Book of the Gospels during the Epiphany mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Orthodox faithful hold a wooden crucifix during Epiphany day celebrations in the southern suburb of Faliro in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 1月 6日 Friday
Orthodox faithful hold a wooden crucifix during Epiphany day celebrations in the southern suburb of Faliro in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
An Orthodox faithful braves the cold waters during Epiphany day celebrations in the southern suburb of Faliro in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 1月 6日 Friday
An Orthodox faithful braves the cold waters during Epiphany day celebrations in the southern suburb of Faliro in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A man carries a child as Bulgarian men dance in the icy waters of the Tundzha river during a celebration to commemorate Epiphany Day in the town of Kalofer, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / 2017年 1月 6日 Friday
A man carries a child as Bulgarian men dance in the icy waters of the Tundzha river during a celebration to commemorate Epiphany Day in the town of Kalofer, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A man dressed as one of the Three Kings greets children during the Epiphany parade in Gijon, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 Thursday
A man dressed as one of the Three Kings greets children during the Epiphany parade in Gijon, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Greek Orthodox faithful Nikolas Solis, 29, a pilgrim from Greece, receives a gift from Greek Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew after he retrieved a wooden crucifix from the waters of Golden Horn in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / 2017年 1月 6日 Friday
Greek Orthodox faithful Nikolas Solis, 29, a pilgrim from Greece, receives a gift from Greek Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew after he retrieved a wooden crucifix from the waters of Golden Horn in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Volunteers of San Carlos Borromeo parish dressed up as the Three Wise Men, warm up next to hot coals after giving away gifts in the shanty town settlement of 'El Gallinero', in the outskirts of Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / 2017年 1月 6日 Friday
Volunteers of San Carlos Borromeo parish dressed up as the Three Wise Men, warm up next to hot coals after giving away gifts in the shanty town settlement of 'El Gallinero', in the outskirts of Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A man (C) dressed as Gaspar, one of the Three Wise Men, and his assistants throw sweets from a float during the traditional Epiphany parade in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / 2017年 1月 6日 Friday
A man (C) dressed as Gaspar, one of the Three Wise Men, and his assistants throw sweets from a float during the traditional Epiphany parade in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Orthodox faithful try to catch a cross during a celebration for Orthodox Epiphany Day held for the second time in decades in Famagusta, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / 2017年 1月 6日 Friday
Orthodox faithful try to catch a cross during a celebration for Orthodox Epiphany Day held for the second time in decades in Famagusta, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Greek Orthodox faithful Nikolas Solis, 29, a pilgrim from Greece, reaches out to retrieve a wooden crucifix as he swims in the Golden Horn in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / 2017年 1月 6日 Friday
Greek Orthodox faithful Nikolas Solis, 29, a pilgrim from Greece, reaches out to retrieve a wooden crucifix as he swims in the Golden Horn in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A man dressed as one of the Three Kings gives bread to a camel before the start of the Epiphany parade in Gijon, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 Thursday
A man dressed as one of the Three Kings gives bread to a camel before the start of the Epiphany parade in Gijon, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A man carries a child as Bulgarian men dance in the icy waters of the Tundzha river during a celebration to commemorate Epiphany Day in the town of Kalofer, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / 2017年 1月 6日 Friday
A man carries a child as Bulgarian men dance in the icy waters of the Tundzha river during a celebration to commemorate Epiphany Day in the town of Kalofer, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A man dressed as Melchior, one of the Three Wise Men, waves during the traditional Epiphany parade in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / 2017年 1月 6日 Friday
A man dressed as Melchior, one of the Three Wise Men, waves during the traditional Epiphany parade in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
People react as sweets are thrown to them from a float by people dressed as the Three Wise Men during the traditional Epiphany parade in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / 2017年 1月 6日 Friday
People react as sweets are thrown to them from a float by people dressed as the Three Wise Men during the traditional Epiphany parade in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Men dressed up as the Three Wise Men wave to children after arriving on a helicopter to take part in the traditional Epiphany parade in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain. Children in Spain traditionally receive their Christmas presents delivered by the Three Wise Men on the morning of January 6, during the Christian holiday of the Epiphany. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 Thursday
Men dressed up as the Three Wise Men wave to children after arriving on a helicopter to take part in the traditional Epiphany parade in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain. Children in Spain traditionally receive their Christmas presents delivered by the Three Wise Men on the morning of January 6, during the Christian holiday of the Epiphany. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Participants take part in the traditional Three Kings swim to celebrate Epiphany at the Vltava River in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / 2017年 1月 6日 Friday
Participants take part in the traditional Three Kings swim to celebrate Epiphany at the Vltava River in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
