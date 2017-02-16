Celebrities at NYFW
Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour smile on stage
Models Emily Ratajkowski (L) and Jourdan Dunn attend Michael Kors. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and actress Blake Lively attend Michael Kors. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actors Millie Bobby Brown and Ashton Sanders at Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow at Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model Karlie Kloss at Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Mandy Moore attends Marchesa. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker at Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is interviewed before Michael Kors at New York Fashion Week.
Model Adriana Lima (R) at Jason Wu. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Emily Ratajkowski at Jason Wu. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour exits after attending Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Julianne Moore at Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Greta Gerwig at Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Diane Kruger at Jason Wu. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
