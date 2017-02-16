エディション:
Celebrities at NYFW

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour smile on stage during a dedication ceremony honoring fashion designer Oscar de la Renta with a series of U.S. postal stamps at Vanderbilt Hall in Grand Central Station in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 Friday
Models Emily Ratajkowski (L) and Jourdan Dunn attend Michael Kors. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 2月 16日 Thursday
Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and actress Blake Lively attend Michael Kors. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 2月 16日 Thursday
Actors Millie Bobby Brown and Ashton Sanders at Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 2月 11日 Saturday
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow at Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 2月 11日 Saturday
Model Karlie Kloss at Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 2月 11日 Saturday
Actress Mandy Moore attends Marchesa. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 2月 16日 Thursday
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker at Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 2月 11日 Saturday
Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is interviewed before Michael Kors at New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 2月 16日 Thursday
Model Adriana Lima (R) at Jason Wu. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 11日 Saturday
Model Emily Ratajkowski at Jason Wu. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 11日 Saturday
Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour exits after attending Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 2月 11日 Saturday
Actress Julianne Moore at Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 2月 11日 Saturday
Actress Greta Gerwig at Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 2月 11日 Saturday
Actress Diane Kruger at Jason Wu. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 11日 Saturday
