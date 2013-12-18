Celebrity breakups of 2013
Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr called it quits in October after three years of marriage. REUTERS/Danny Mmore
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth confirmed in September that their engagement was off. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas<more
George Clooney and Stacy Keibler confirmed in July that they had split. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas announced in August they were splitting after 13 years. REUTERmore
Jane Lynch and her wife Dr. Lara Embry announced they were divorcing in June. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Josh Brolin and Diane Lane announced in February they were divorcing after eight years of marriage. REUTmore
Rachel McAdams and Michael Sheen split in February after dating for two years. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Ryan Seacrest and Julianne Hough split in March. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Vampire Diaries co-stars Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder split in May after three years after. REUTERS/Dmore
Britney Spears and Jason Trawick split in January after three years together. REUTERS/Danny Moloshokmore
Dina Ruiz Eastwood announced her divorce from Clint Eastwood in October. They had been married since 1996. more
Harry Styles and Taylor Swift split in January after dating for a few short months. REUTERS/Neil Hallmore
Rupert Murdoch filed for divorce from his wife Wendi Deng in June. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
TV chef Nigella Lawson and husband Charles Saatchi announced their divorce in early July, shortly after Saamore
Malin Akerman and musician husband Roberto Zincone split in November, just a few months after the birth of more
Bruce and Kris Jenner separated in October after 22 years of marriage. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Jason Segel and Michelle Williams called it quits in February after dating for a year. REUTERS/Patrick Tmore
Tattoo artist Kat Von D and fiance Deadmau5 called off their engagement in June. REUTERS/Mario Anzuonimore
Model Naomi Campbell and Russian businessman Vladimir Doronin split in June after dating for six years. more
