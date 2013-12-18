エディション:
Celebrity breakups of 2013

<p>Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr called it quits in October after three years of marriage. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

2013年 12月 18日 Wednesday

<p>Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth confirmed in September that their engagement was off. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>George Clooney and Stacy Keibler confirmed in July that they had split. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas announced in August they were splitting after 13 years. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Jane Lynch and her wife Dr. Lara Embry announced they were divorcing in June. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Josh Brolin and Diane Lane announced in February they were divorcing after eight years of marriage. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Rachel McAdams and Michael Sheen split in February after dating for two years. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Ryan Seacrest and Julianne Hough split in March. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Vampire Diaries co-stars Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder split in May after three years after. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Britney Spears and Jason Trawick split in January after three years together. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Dina Ruiz Eastwood announced her divorce from Clint Eastwood in October. They had been married since 1996. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Harry Styles and Taylor Swift split in January after dating for a few short months. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>Rupert Murdoch filed for divorce from his wife Wendi Deng in June. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>TV chef Nigella Lawson and husband Charles Saatchi announced their divorce in early July, shortly after Saatchi was photographed with his hand around the neck of Lawson during an argument outside a London restaurant. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Malin Akerman and musician husband Roberto Zincone split in November, just a few months after the birth of their first child. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Bruce and Kris Jenner separated in October after 22 years of marriage. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Jason Segel and Michelle Williams called it quits in February after dating for a year. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

<p>Tattoo artist Kat Von D and fiance Deadmau5 called off their engagement in June. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Model Naomi Campbell and Russian businessman Vladimir Doronin split in June after dating for six years. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

