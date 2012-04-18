エディション:
Celebrity sightings

<p>Reese Witherspoon arrives for the world premiere of the video "My Valentine" directed by Paul McCartney in West Hollywood, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2012年 4月 19日 Thursday

Reese Witherspoon arrives for the world premiere of the video "My Valentine" directed by Paul McCartney in West Hollywood, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>John Cusack poses for a portrait while promoting his upcoming film "The Raven" in Los Angeles, California April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 4月 19日 Thursday

John Cusack poses for a portrait while promoting his upcoming film "The Raven" in Los Angeles, California April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Kristen Stewart poses as she arrives for the world premiere of the video "My Valentine" directed by Paul McCartney in West Hollywood, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2012年 4月 19日 Thursday

Kristen Stewart poses as she arrives for the world premiere of the video "My Valentine" directed by Paul McCartney in West Hollywood, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Snoop Dogg smokes while performing at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 15, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

2012年 4月 19日 Thursday

Snoop Dogg smokes while performing at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 15, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

<p>Robert DeNiro arrives to attend the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2012年 4月 19日 Thursday

Robert DeNiro arrives to attend the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Dakota Fanning arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2012年 4月 19日 Thursday

Dakota Fanning arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Colin Farrell waves during the launch of his film "Total Recall" in Cancun April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia</p>

2012年 4月 19日 Thursday

Colin Farrell waves during the launch of his film "Total Recall" in Cancun April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

<p>Adam Sandler (L) and Andy Samberg pose during the launch of their film "That's My Boy" in Cancun April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia </p>

2012年 4月 19日 Thursday

Adam Sandler (L) and Andy Samberg pose during the launch of their film "That's My Boy" in Cancun April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

<p>Zooey Deschanel poses as she arrives for the world premiere of the video "My Valentine" directed by Paul McCartney in West Hollywood, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 4月 19日 Thursday

Zooey Deschanel poses as she arrives for the world premiere of the video "My Valentine" directed by Paul McCartney in West Hollywood, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Jane Fonda poses as she arrives for the world premiere of the video "My Valentine" directed by Paul McCartney in West Hollywood, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2012年 4月 19日 Thursday

Jane Fonda poses as she arrives for the world premiere of the video "My Valentine" directed by Paul McCartney in West Hollywood, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Gwyneth Paltrow poses as she arrives for the world premiere of the video "My Valentine" directed by Paul McCartney in West Hollywood, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2012年 4月 19日 Thursday

Gwyneth Paltrow poses as she arrives for the world premiere of the video "My Valentine" directed by Paul McCartney in West Hollywood, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Will Smith and Josh Brolin, react during the launch of their film "Men in Black 3" in Cancun April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia</p>

2012年 4月 19日 Thursday

Will Smith and Josh Brolin, react during the launch of their film "Men in Black 3" in Cancun April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

<p>Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield speak after the launch of their film "The Amazing Spiderman" in Cancun April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia </p>

2012年 4月 19日 Thursday

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield speak after the launch of their film "The Amazing Spiderman" in Cancun April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

<p>Leonardo DiCaprio (L) and Quentin Tarantino, pose during the launch of their film "Django Unchained" in Cancun April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia</p>

2012年 4月 19日 Thursday

Leonardo DiCaprio (L) and Quentin Tarantino, pose during the launch of their film "Django Unchained" in Cancun April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

<p>Woody Allen (L) poses with Penelope Cruz (C) and Italian actor Roberto Benigni during a photocall for the film" To Rome with Love" in Rome, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

2012年 4月 19日 Thursday

Woody Allen (L) poses with Penelope Cruz (C) and Italian actor Roberto Benigni during a photocall for the film" To Rome with Love" in Rome, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Paul Reubens accepts an award as his character Pee-wee Herman during the 10th Anniversary TV Land Awards in New York April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

2012年 4月 19日 Thursday

Paul Reubens accepts an award as his character Pee-wee Herman during the 10th Anniversary TV Land Awards in New York April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Billy Crystal arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2012年 4月 19日 Thursday

Billy Crystal arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>David Hasselhoff shows the peace sign at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

2012年 4月 19日 Thursday

David Hasselhoff shows the peace sign at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

<p>Jessica Biel (L-R), Kate Beckinsale, director Len Wiseman and Colin Farrell pose during the launch of their film "Total Recall" in Cancun April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia</p>

2012年 4月 19日 Thursday

Jessica Biel (L-R), Kate Beckinsale, director Len Wiseman and Colin Farrell pose during the launch of their film "Total Recall" in Cancun April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

<p>Liza Minnelli arrives at the world premiere of the 40th anniversary restoration of the film "Cabaret" during the opening night gala of the 2012 TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood, California April 12, 2012. The film directed by Bob Fosse won eight Academy Awards in 1973, including best actress for Minnelli, best supporting actor for Joel Grey and best director for Fosse. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

2012年 4月 19日 Thursday

Liza Minnelli arrives at the world premiere of the 40th anniversary restoration of the film "Cabaret" during the opening night gala of the 2012 TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood, California April 12, 2012. The film directed by Bob Fosse won eight Academy Awards in 1973, including best actress for Minnelli, best supporting actor for Joel Grey and best director for Fosse. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

