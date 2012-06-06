エディション:
写真 | 2012年 06月 7日 07:20 JST

Celebrity sightings

<p>Will Smith flashes the victory sign as he arrives in the paddocks during the Monaco F1 Grand Prix May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

2012年 6月 7日 Thursday

Will Smith flashes the victory sign as he arrives in the paddocks during the Monaco F1 Grand Prix May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>Actress Jennifer Aniston accepts the award for best on-screen dirtbag for her role in "Horrible Bosses" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 6月 7日 Thursday

Actress Jennifer Aniston accepts the award for best on-screen dirtbag for her role in "Horrible Bosses" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Betty White smiles as she poses with her wax figure during its unveiling at Madame Tussauds Hollywood wax museum in Los Angeles, California June 4, 2012. The event was to celebrate her 90th birthday and to also recognize her achievements in film and television. REUTERS/Bret Hartman</p>

2012年 6月 7日 Thursday

Actress Betty White smiles as she poses with her wax figure during its unveiling at Madame Tussauds Hollywood wax museum in Los Angeles, California June 4, 2012. The event was to celebrate her 90th birthday and to also recognize her achievements in film and television. REUTERS/Bret Hartman

<p>Actor Charlie Sheen introduces the instant cult classic film "Project X" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 6月 7日 Thursday

Actor Charlie Sheen introduces the instant cult classic film "Project X" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>American socialite Paris Hilton exits the Manhattan federal courthouse in New York June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

2012年 6月 7日 Thursday

American socialite Paris Hilton exits the Manhattan federal courthouse in New York June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>Cast member Robert Van Winkle "Vanilla Ice" shows off the tattoos on his hands on the red carpet for the premiere of "That's My Boy" in Los Angeles, California June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Bret Hartman </p>

2012年 6月 7日 Thursday

Cast member Robert Van Winkle "Vanilla Ice" shows off the tattoos on his hands on the red carpet for the premiere of "That's My Boy" in Los Angeles, California June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Bret Hartman

<p>Rapper Lil Wayne looks through a photographer's camera during a time out as the Miami Heat met the Boston Celtics during Game 5 of their Eastern Conference Finals NBA basketball playoffs in Miami, Florida June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity </p>

2012年 6月 7日 Thursday

Rapper Lil Wayne looks through a photographer's camera during a time out as the Miami Heat met the Boston Celtics during Game 5 of their Eastern Conference Finals NBA basketball playoffs in Miami, Florida June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

<p>Actress Heather Graham arrives to attend the 2012 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

2012年 6月 7日 Thursday

Actress Heather Graham arrives to attend the 2012 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Singer Paul McCartney performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir </p>

2012年 6月 7日 Thursday

Singer Paul McCartney performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>LMFAO arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

LMFAO arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2012年 6月 7日 Thursday

LMFAO arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Cast member Nicole Kidman poses during a photocall for the film "The Paperboy " by director Lee Daniels, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier </p>

2012年 6月 7日 Thursday

Cast member Nicole Kidman poses during a photocall for the film "The Paperboy " by director Lee Daniels, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt (L) attends a Red Cross campaign against malaria in Oslo June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Terje Bendiksby/NTB Scanpix </p>

2012年 6月 7日 Thursday

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt (L) attends a Red Cross campaign against malaria in Oslo June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Terje Bendiksby/NTB Scanpix

<p>Actresses and designers Ashley (L) and Mary-Kate Olsen arrive to attend the 2012 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards in New York June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

2012年 6月 7日 Thursday

Actresses and designers Ashley (L) and Mary-Kate Olsen arrive to attend the 2012 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards in New York June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Cast member Robert Pattinson poses during a photocall for the film "Cosmopolis", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann </p>

2012年 6月 7日 Thursday

Cast member Robert Pattinson poses during a photocall for the film "Cosmopolis", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

<p>Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen plants a tree during the Green Nation Fest to celebrate World Environment Day in Rio de Janeiro June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

2012年 6月 7日 Thursday

Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen plants a tree during the Green Nation Fest to celebrate World Environment Day in Rio de Janeiro June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>Director George Lucas (L) and actor Cuba Gooding Jr arrive on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Cosmopolis" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier </p>

2012年 6月 7日 Thursday

Director George Lucas (L) and actor Cuba Gooding Jr arrive on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Cosmopolis" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>Actress Charlize Theron arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 6月 7日 Thursday

Actress Charlize Theron arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Emily Hampshire arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Mud", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman </p>

2012年 6月 7日 Thursday

Actress Emily Hampshire arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Mud", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

<p>Director Jeff Nichols and cast member Reese Witherspoon attend a news conference for the film "Mud", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman </p>

2012年 6月 7日 Thursday

Director Jeff Nichols and cast member Reese Witherspoon attend a news conference for the film "Mud", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama awards a 2012 Presidential Medal of Freedom to musician Bob Dylan during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

2012年 6月 7日 Thursday

U.S. President Barack Obama awards a 2012 Presidential Medal of Freedom to musician Bob Dylan during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

