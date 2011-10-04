" /> " />
Celebrity style: Demi Moore

2011年 10月 5日 Wednesday

Actress Demi Moore attends the premiere of "No Strings Attached" at the Regency Village theatre in Los Angeles January 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 10月 5日 Wednesday

Actress Demi Moore holds hands with her husband actor Ashton Kutcher as they pass photographers upon their arrival on the red carpet for the annual black-tie White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington May 9, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

2011年 10月 5日 Wednesday

Actress Demi Moore arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" in New York May 3, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 10月 5日 Wednesday

Actress Demi Moore arrives for the premiere of the film "The Guardian" in Washington September 7, 2006. REUTERS/Jeffrey Snyder

2011年 10月 5日 Wednesday

Actress Demi Moore arrives as a guest for the Glamour Reel Moments event in Los Angeles, California October 25, 2010. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

2011年 10月 5日 Wednesday

Actress Demi Moore, cast member of the movie "The Joneses", arrives for the film's premiere in Los Angeles, California April 8, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2011年 10月 5日 Wednesday

Actress Demi Moore arrives at the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 10月 5日 Wednesday

Actress Demi Moore poses at the Rodeo Drive Walk of Style award reception in Beverly Hills, California October 22, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 10月 5日 Wednesday

Actress Demi Moore poses at Variety's 3rd Annual Power of Women luncheon in Beverly Hills, California September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 10月 5日 Wednesday

Actress Demi Moore arrives for GQ magazine's "Gentleman's Ball" in New York October 28, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 10月 5日 Wednesday

Actress Demi Moore arrives for the Cartier 100th Anniversary in America Celebration event in New York April 30, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 10月 5日 Wednesday

Actress Demi Moore acts as a presenter at the 2003 MTV Movie Awards which were taped in Los Angeles May 31, 2003. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

2011年 10月 5日 Wednesday

Actress Demi Moore, star of the film "Bobby," arrives at the opening night gala of the AFI Fest and U.S. premiere of the film "Bobby" in Hollywood, California, November 1, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

2011年 10月 5日 Wednesday

Actress Demi Moore talks to the media during a news conference organized at Maiti Nepal in Kathmandu April 7, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2011年 10月 5日 Wednesday

Actress Demi Moore attends the "CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute" in Los Angeles November 20, 2010. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

2011年 10月 5日 Wednesday

Actors Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher (not pictured) announce the launch of their "Real Men" campaign at a news conference during the Clinton Global Initiative in New York September 23, 2010. REUTERS/Chip East

2011年 10月 5日 Wednesday

Actors Demi Moore (R) and Lucy Liu hold hands as they arrive for the premier of the Warner Brothers motion picture "The Matrix Reloaded" at The Mann Village Theater in Los Angeles May 7, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Blake

2011年 10月 5日 Wednesday

Actress Demi Moore arrives at the "The Joneses" film screening during the 34th Toronto International Film Festival, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2011年 10月 5日 Wednesday

Actress Demi Moore arrives at a party to introduce The Trump International Hotel & Tower Dubai in New York June 23, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 10月 5日 Wednesday

Actress Demi Moore poses during a photocall to promote the movie 'Happy Tears' at the 59th Berlinale film festival in Berlin, February 11, 2009. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele

