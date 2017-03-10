Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart speaks to a reporter as she arrives for the premiere of her new film "Personal Shopper" in Newmore
Kristen Stewart poses as she arrives for the premiere of her new film "Personal Shopper" in New York, March 9,more
Director Olivier Assayas (R) and cast members Lars Eidinger and Kristen Stewart (C) pose on red carpet as theymore
Kristen Stewart poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "American Honey" in compemore
Kristen Stewart arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the omore
Director Woody Allen jokes with Kristen Stewart on the red carpet as they arrive for the opening ceremony and more
Kristen Stewart poses on the red carpet before the screening for the film "Personal Shopper" in competition atmore
A tattoo is pictured on the arm of Kristen Stewart as she poses during a photocall for the film "Cafe Society"more
Kristen Stewart poses at the 23rd annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles, California, October 24more
Tattoos are pictured on the arm of Kristen Stewart as she poses during a photocall for the film "Cafe Society"more
Kristen Stewart attends the premiere of the film "Camp X-Ray" at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utahmore
Kristen Stewart arrives at a news conference for the film "Personal Shopper" in competition at the 69th Cannesmore
Kristen Stewart poses at a special screening of the film "Still Alice" during AFI Fest 2014 in Hollywood, Calimore
Kristen Stewart poses at the premiere of "American Ultra" in Los Angeles, California August 18, 2015. REUTERS/more
Kristen Stewart poses with her trophy during a photocall after winning the Best Supporting Actress Award for hmore
Kristen Stewart poses before German designer Karl Lagerfeld Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 fashion show for more
Kristen Stewart arrives at the Hollywood Film Awards in Hollywood, California November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Dannymore
Kristen Stewart arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating the openimore
Kristen Stewart attends the red carpet event for the movie "Equals" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northernmore
Kristen Stewart arrives on the red carpet for the film "Equals" during the 40th Toronto International Film Fesmore
Kristen Stewart poses during a photocall before the Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show by Germanmore
Kristen Stewart arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening ofmore
Kristen Stewart arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrmore
Kristen Stewart poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, Californimore
Kristen Stewart arrives at the Hollywood screening of her movie "On The Road" during AFI FEST in Los Angeles, more
Kristen Stewart poses at the gala presentation for the film "On the Road" at the 37th Toronto International Fimore
Kristen Stewart poses at the Australian Premiere of "Snow White and the Huntsman" in Sydney June 19, 2012. REUmore
Kristen Stewart arrives for the European premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2" in London Novemmore
Kristen Stewart attends the premiere of the film "Camp X-Ray" at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utahmore
Kristen Stewart adjusts her Reem Acra gown as she arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California more
次のスライドショー
Highlights from Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.
Chanel goes interstellar
Karl Lagerfeld finds inspiration in outer space for his latest collection at Paris Fashion Week.
Christian Dior at Paris Fashion Week
Celebrities come out for Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri's collection for Christian Dior in Paris.
Oscars after-parties
Celebrating after the Academy Awards.
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.