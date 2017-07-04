Chanel's Parisian dreams

A model presents a creation. This season it was back to basics, as models paraded in demure A-line skirts, hoomore

A model presents a creation. This season it was back to basics, as models paraded in demure A-line skirts, hooded coats and wide-legged jumpsuits in classic Chanel tweed. They were crowned with matching bowler-style hats in keeping with the collection's vintage feel, although their transparent low block heels added a modern twist. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close