Chanel's Parisian dreams
A giant replica of the Eiffel Tower is seen at the Grand Palais before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Fall/Wmore
A model presents a creation. This season it was back to basics, as models paraded in demure A-line skirts, hooded capes and tweed suits.
German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of his show. Karl Lagerfeld presented Chanel's haute couture collection.
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actress Alma Jodorowsky. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actress Pom Klementieff. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actress Gwei Lun-Mei. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actress Belen Chavanne. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Model Shlomit Malka. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Model Liu Wen. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
