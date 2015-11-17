Charlie Sheen: A profile
Charlie Sheen is seen through a window as he sits on the set of the NBC "Today" show prior to being interviewemore
Charlie Sheen is seen through a window as he sits on the set of the NBC "Today" show prior to being interviewemore
Charlie Sheen poses at the premiere of "Scary Movie 5" in Hollywood, April 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Charlie Sheen kisses co-star Lindsay Lohan on the cheek as they pose at the premiere of "Scary Movie 5" in Holmore
Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards watch the New York Yankees take on the Mets at Citifield in New York, June 2more
Charlie Sheen arrives for a sentencing hearing at the Pitkin County Courthouse in Aspen, Colorado, June 2010. more
Charlie Sheen arrives for the taping of the "The Comedy Central's Roast of Charlie Sheen" at Sony studios in Cmore
Charlie Sheen accepts the award for Outstanding Actor in a Television Comedy for "Two and a Half Men" during tmore
Charlie Sheen is pictured in a photo released by the Aspen Police Department, December 2009. Sheen was arrestemore
Charlie Sheen, Jon Cryer and Angus T. Jones celebrate backstage after winning the award for Favorite TV Comedymore
Charlie Sheen speaks at the ceremony for the unveiling of musician Slash's star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywomore
Charlie Sheen and his father Martin Sheen present the best supporting actress in a miniseries or movie award dmore
Director Oliver Stone reunites with the cast of his film 'Platoon' for the film's 20th anniversary during the more
Charlie Sheen and his friend Tony Todd show off bats given to them by players from the Cincinnati Reds in Los more
"Two and A Half Men" cast members Angus T. Jones, Jon Cryer and Charlie Sheen accept the Future Classic award more
Charlie Sheen gestures towards the media as he leaves the Pitkin County Courthouse after a sentencing hearing more
Director Oliver Stone lunches with "Platoon" star Charlie Sheen after a photocall for the film's 20th anniversmore
Charlie Sheen and then-wife Denise Richards pose as they arrive for the premiere of "The Big Bounce" in Los Anmore
The cast of "Two and a Half Men," Charlie Sheen, Angus T. Jones, and Jon Cryer, pose backstage after winning tmore
Charlie Sheen takes the stage at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 2011. REUTERS/Mariomore
Charlie Sheen arrives at the Hollywood FX Summer Comedies Party in Los Angeles, June 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Denise Richards and fiance Charlie Sheen arrive for the premiere of "Undercover Brother" in Los Angeles, May 2more
Charlie Sheen surfs on his newly appointed star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, September 1994. REUTERS/Stringmore
Brothers Emilio Estevez and Charlie Sheen pose for a photo at the premiere of the movie "Rated X" in Beverly Hmore
Charlie Sheen and his wife model Donna Peele talk with supermodel Cindy Crawford at the grand opening celebratmore
Sylvester Stallone and Charlie Sheen share a table together at the opening of London's Planet Hollywood, May 1more
