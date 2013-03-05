エディション:
Chavez's Venezuela

<p>Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez speaks during a rally in Maracay, west of Caracas, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>A girls poses next to a tank after the military parade to commemorate the 20th anniversary Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez's failed coup attempt in Caracas, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>Children stand outside their house at Venezuela President Hugo Chavez's childhood village of Los Rastrojos in the state of Barinas, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>Women walk past a mural reading "Fatherland, Socialism or Death" as they leave a rally against Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez's proposal of constitutional changes in Caracas, November 29, 2007. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez speaks during a campaign about his proposal of constitutional changes in Caracas, November 21, 2007. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>New government-made housing project is seen from the top of Las Mayas slum with a view of the city of Caracas in the background, May 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>Maria Orizco waits for daughter at the door of her house in Las Mayas slum in Caracas, May 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>Painters work on a graffiti promoting Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez's re-election campaign for the December 3 elections in Caracas, October 29, 2006. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>A refugee girl climbs up a staircase at foreign minister headquarters in Caracas, February 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>A girl walks past graffiti depicting Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez at the '23 de Enero' neighborhood in Caracas, June 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>A night view of the slum of Las Mayas in Caracas, May 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>Supporters of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez attend a campaign rally at "Pachencho" Romero stadium in the western Venezuelan city of Maracaibo, November 25, 2007. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia</p>

<p>Alcide Arregocete, who has a prosthesis on her leg, up the stairs with the help of a crutch in Las Mayas slum in Caracas, May 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>A man walks past graffiti depicting Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, June 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>A view of makeshift power cables in the slum of Las Mayas in Caracas, May 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>A woman walks past a police car near a burning road block placed by protesters after a large blackout that affected five states in Venezuela, in the western city of Maracaibo, June 11, 2011. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia</p>

<p>Venezuela's militia members attend a ceremony to commemorate the eighth anniversary of the return to power of President Hugo Chavez after a brief coup, in Caracas, April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>Eder throws his nephew 'El Toro' in the air as they play at the slum of Las Mayas in Caracas, May 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>People displaced by flooding eat lunch at the Aguamarina hotel, which serves as a refuge in Higuerote, east of Caracas, December 7, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>A woman feeds her child as she waits for transport in the slum of Las Mayas in Caracas, May 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>Venezuelan soldiers march during a military parade to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the failed coup attempt on President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>A supporter of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez attends the closing campaign rally of United Socialist Party of Venezuela in Caracas, September 23, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>A campaign billboard of Venezuela President Hugo Chavez is seen in Barinas, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>Supporters cheer for Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez at the People's balcony at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez attends an event with electricity workers in Caracas, September 15, 2010. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace</p>

