Chavez's Venezuela
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez speaks during a rally in Maracay, west of Caracas, July 1, 2012. REUTERmore
A girls poses next to a tank after the military parade to commemorate the 20th anniversary Venezuelan Presimore
A girls poses next to a tank after the military parade to commemorate the 20th anniversary Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez's failed coup attempt in Caracas, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Children stand outside their house at Venezuela President Hugo Chavez's childhood village of Los Rastrojos more
Children stand outside their house at Venezuela President Hugo Chavez's childhood village of Los Rastrojos in the state of Barinas, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Women walk past a mural reading "Fatherland, Socialism or Death" as they leave a rally against Venezuela's more
Women walk past a mural reading "Fatherland, Socialism or Death" as they leave a rally against Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez's proposal of constitutional changes in Caracas, November 29, 2007. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez speaks during a campaign about his proposal of constitutional changes in Cmore
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez speaks during a campaign about his proposal of constitutional changes in Caracas, November 21, 2007. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
New government-made housing project is seen from the top of Las Mayas slum with a view of the city of Caracmore
New government-made housing project is seen from the top of Las Mayas slum with a view of the city of Caracas in the background, May 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Maria Orizco waits for daughter at the door of her house in Las Mayas slum in Caracas, May 26, 2011. REUmore
Maria Orizco waits for daughter at the door of her house in Las Mayas slum in Caracas, May 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Painters work on a graffiti promoting Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez's re-election campaign for the Decemmore
Painters work on a graffiti promoting Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez's re-election campaign for the December 3 elections in Caracas, October 29, 2006. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A refugee girl climbs up a staircase at foreign minister headquarters in Caracas, February 11, 2011. REUTmore
A refugee girl climbs up a staircase at foreign minister headquarters in Caracas, February 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A girl walks past graffiti depicting Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez at the '23 de Enero' neighborhood in more
A girl walks past graffiti depicting Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez at the '23 de Enero' neighborhood in Caracas, June 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A night view of the slum of Las Mayas in Caracas, May 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez attend a campaign rally at "Pachencho" Romero stadium in themore
Supporters of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez attend a campaign rally at "Pachencho" Romero stadium in the western Venezuelan city of Maracaibo, November 25, 2007. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
Alcide Arregocete, who has a prosthesis on her leg, up the stairs with the help of a crutch in Las Mayas slmore
Alcide Arregocete, who has a prosthesis on her leg, up the stairs with the help of a crutch in Las Mayas slum in Caracas, May 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man walks past graffiti depicting Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, June 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cmore
A man walks past graffiti depicting Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, June 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A view of makeshift power cables in the slum of Las Mayas in Caracas, May 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva<more
A view of makeshift power cables in the slum of Las Mayas in Caracas, May 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A woman walks past a police car near a burning road block placed by protesters after a large blackout that more
A woman walks past a police car near a burning road block placed by protesters after a large blackout that affected five states in Venezuela, in the western city of Maracaibo, June 11, 2011. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
Venezuela's militia members attend a ceremony to commemorate the eighth anniversary of the return to power more
Venezuela's militia members attend a ceremony to commemorate the eighth anniversary of the return to power of President Hugo Chavez after a brief coup, in Caracas, April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Eder throws his nephew 'El Toro' in the air as they play at the slum of Las Mayas in Caracas, May 28, 2011.more
Eder throws his nephew 'El Toro' in the air as they play at the slum of Las Mayas in Caracas, May 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
People displaced by flooding eat lunch at the Aguamarina hotel, which serves as a refuge in Higuerote, eastmore
People displaced by flooding eat lunch at the Aguamarina hotel, which serves as a refuge in Higuerote, east of Caracas, December 7, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman feeds her child as she waits for transport in the slum of Las Mayas in Caracas, May 28, 2011. REUmore
A woman feeds her child as she waits for transport in the slum of Las Mayas in Caracas, May 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Venezuelan soldiers march during a military parade to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the failed coup amore
Venezuelan soldiers march during a military parade to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the failed coup attempt on President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A supporter of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez attends the closing campaign rally of United Socialist Partmore
A supporter of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez attends the closing campaign rally of United Socialist Party of Venezuela in Caracas, September 23, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A campaign billboard of Venezuela President Hugo Chavez is seen in Barinas, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/more
A campaign billboard of Venezuela President Hugo Chavez is seen in Barinas, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters cheer for Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez at the People's balcony at Miraflores Palace in Caracmore
Supporters cheer for Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez at the People's balcony at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez attends an event with electricity workers in Caracas, September 15, 2010.more
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez attends an event with electricity workers in Caracas, September 15, 2010. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace
