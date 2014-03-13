エディション:
日本
写真 | 2014年 03月 14日 04:50 JST

Checkpoints in Crimea

<p>An armed member of a local self-defense unit watches traffic at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimea peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

An armed member of a local self-defense unit watches traffic at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferomore

2014年 3月 14日 Friday

An armed member of a local self-defense unit watches traffic at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimea peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
1 / 22
<p>An armed member of a local self-defense unit watches traffic at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

An armed member of a local self-defense unit watches traffic at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferomore

2014年 3月 14日 Friday

An armed member of a local self-defense unit watches traffic at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
2 / 22
<p>A member of a local self-defence unit (R) and a member of a Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group check a van at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

A member of a local self-defence unit (R) and a member of a Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group check a van more

2014年 3月 14日 Friday

A member of a local self-defence unit (R) and a member of a Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group check a van at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
3 / 22
<p>The insignia of the Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group is seen at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. The writing reads: "Freedom or Death." REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

The insignia of the Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group is seen at a checkpoint on the highway between Simfemore

2014年 3月 14日 Friday

The insignia of the Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group is seen at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. The writing reads: "Freedom or Death." REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
4 / 22
<p>An armed member of a local self-defense unit stands outside a passenger bus at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. The sign on the bus reads: "Sevastopol". REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

An armed member of a local self-defense unit stands outside a passenger bus at a checkpoint on the highway more

2014年 3月 14日 Friday

An armed member of a local self-defense unit stands outside a passenger bus at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. The sign on the bus reads: "Sevastopol". REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
5 / 22
<p>An armed member of a local self-defense unit mans a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

An armed member of a local self-defense unit mans a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastmore

2014年 3月 14日 Friday

An armed member of a local self-defense unit mans a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
6 / 22
<p>A member of a local self-defense unit (R) and a member of a Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group check a van at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

A member of a local self-defense unit (R) and a member of a Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group check a van more

2014年 3月 14日 Friday

A member of a local self-defense unit (R) and a member of a Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group check a van at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
7 / 22
<p>Members of a local self-defense unit man a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Members of a local self-defense unit man a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in tmore

2014年 3月 14日 Friday

Members of a local self-defense unit man a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
8 / 22
<p>A member of a local self-defence unit (R) talks to a member of a Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group as they man a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

A member of a local self-defence unit (R) talks to a member of a Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group as theymore

2014年 3月 14日 Friday

A member of a local self-defence unit (R) talks to a member of a Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group as they man a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
9 / 22
<p>Member of a Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group man a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Member of a Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group man a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevasmore

2014年 3月 14日 Friday

Member of a Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group man a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
10 / 22
<p>Bratislav Zivkovic (back) and Milutin Malisic, members of the Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group, direct traffic at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimea peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Bratislav Zivkovic (back) and Milutin Malisic, members of the Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group, direct trmore

2014年 3月 14日 Friday

Bratislav Zivkovic (back) and Milutin Malisic, members of the Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group, direct traffic at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimea peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
11 / 22
<p>Bratislav Zivkovic, a member of the Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group, directs traffic at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimea peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Bratislav Zivkovic, a member of the Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group, directs traffic at a checkpoint on more

2014年 3月 14日 Friday

Bratislav Zivkovic, a member of the Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group, directs traffic at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimea peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
12 / 22
<p>An armed man, believed to be Russian serviceman, stands guard outside an Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol March 13, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

An armed man, believed to be Russian serviceman, stands guard outside an Ukrainian military base in Perevalmore

2014年 3月 14日 Friday

An armed man, believed to be Russian serviceman, stands guard outside an Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol March 13, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
13 / 22
<p>A Ukrainian soldier stands on a military vehicle at a checkpoint at the road near a Crimea region border March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak</p>

A Ukrainian soldier stands on a military vehicle at a checkpoint at the road near a Crimea region border Mamore

2014年 3月 14日 Friday

A Ukrainian soldier stands on a military vehicle at a checkpoint at the road near a Crimea region border March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak

Close
14 / 22
<p>Ukrainian soldiers man a checkpoint near the village of Chongar, near a Crimea region border March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

Ukrainian soldiers man a checkpoint near the village of Chongar, near a Crimea region border March 10, 2014more

2014年 3月 14日 Friday

Ukrainian soldiers man a checkpoint near the village of Chongar, near a Crimea region border March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Close
15 / 22
<p>Ukrainian soldiers man a checkpoint near the village of Chongar, near a Crimea region border March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

Ukrainian soldiers man a checkpoint near the village of Chongar, near a Crimea region border March 10, 2014more

2014年 3月 14日 Friday

Ukrainian soldiers man a checkpoint near the village of Chongar, near a Crimea region border March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Close
16 / 22
<p>A Ukrainian soldier mans a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, near a Crimea region border March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

A Ukrainian soldier mans a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, near a Crimea region border March 10, 20more

2014年 3月 14日 Friday

A Ukrainian soldier mans a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, near a Crimea region border March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Close
17 / 22
<p>A Ukrainian soldier gestures as a truck drives through a checkpoint near the village of Chongar, near a Crimea region border March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

A Ukrainian soldier gestures as a truck drives through a checkpoint near the village of Chongar, near a Crimore

2014年 3月 14日 Friday

A Ukrainian soldier gestures as a truck drives through a checkpoint near the village of Chongar, near a Crimea region border March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Close
18 / 22
<p>A Ukrainian armored personnel carrier stations at a checkpoint as a truck drives through near the village of Salkovo, near a Crimea region border March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

A Ukrainian armored personnel carrier stations at a checkpoint as a truck drives through near the village omore

2014年 3月 14日 Friday

A Ukrainian armored personnel carrier stations at a checkpoint as a truck drives through near the village of Salkovo, near a Crimea region border March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Close
19 / 22
<p>Ukrainian soldiers stand on top of an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, near a Crimea region border March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

Ukrainian soldiers stand on top of an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovomore

2014年 3月 14日 Friday

Ukrainian soldiers stand on top of an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, near a Crimea region border March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Close
20 / 22
<p>A Ukrainian soldier looks on at a checkpoint at the road near a Crimea region border March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak</p>

A Ukrainian soldier looks on at a checkpoint at the road near a Crimea region border March 9, 2014. REUTERmore

2014年 3月 14日 Friday

A Ukrainian soldier looks on at a checkpoint at the road near a Crimea region border March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak

Close
21 / 22
<p>A Ukrainian soldier is seen at a checkpoint at the road near a Crimea region border March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak</p>

A Ukrainian soldier is seen at a checkpoint at the road near a Crimea region border March 9, 2014. REUTERS/more

2014年 3月 14日 Friday

A Ukrainian soldier is seen at a checkpoint at the road near a Crimea region border March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak

Close
22 / 22
もう一度見る
次を見る
The Pope's first year

The Pope's first year

次のスライドショー

The Pope's first year

The Pope's first year

A look back at the first year of the papacy of Pope Francis.

2014年 03月 13日
Unrest in Turkey

Unrest in Turkey

Protests reignited in Turkey after the death of a 15-year-old boy hit in the head by a tear-gas canister during demonstrations last summer.

2014年 03月 13日
Crisis in Crimea

Crisis in Crimea

Russian forces tighten their grip on the Crimea region.

2014年 03月 12日
Japan tsunami anniversary

Japan tsunami anniversary

Japan marks three years since the 2011 tsunami.

2014年 03月 12日

その他のスライドショー

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング