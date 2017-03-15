エディション:
Cheltenham festival

Robbie Power (L) in action before winning the 2.50 Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle on Supasundae. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 3月 16日 Thursday
Racegoers on ladies day. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
Mark Enright falls off First Lieutenant during the 4.10 Glenfarclas Chase. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 3月 16日 Thursday
A racegoer watches during the 1.30 Neptune Investment Management Novices� Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival. Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
Racegoers react during the 3.30 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase. Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 3月 16日 Thursday
Racegoers hats at Cheltenham Festival. Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
Noel Fehily celebrates after winning the 3.30 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase on Special Tiara. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 3月 16日 Thursday
Nico de Boinville in action before winning the 2.10 RSA Novices� Chase on Might Bite. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
A racegoer at Cheltenham Festival. Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 3月 16日 Thursday
Racegoers with binoculars at Cheltenham Festival. Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 3月 16日 Thursday
A racegoer reacts after the 1.30 Neptune Investment Management Novices� Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival. Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
Actress Liv Tyler during ladies day. Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
Racegoers at Cheltenham Festival. Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
Zara Phillips during ladies day. Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
The 1.30 Neptune Investment Management Novices� Hurdle. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
Racegoers shoes on ladies day. Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
Racegoers during the Cheltenham Festival. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
Jack Kennedy celebrates winning the 1.30 Sky Bet Supreme Novices� Hurdle on Labaik. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 Tuesday
Britain's Princess Anne during ladies day. Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
Noel Fehily celebrates winning the 3.30 Stan James Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy on Buveur D'air. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
Racegoers arrive from a steam train at Cheltenham Festival. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
Jack Kennedy celebrates winning the 1.30 Sky Bet Supreme Novices� Hurdle on Labaik. Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 Tuesday
