写真 | 2017年 03月 28日

Cherry blossoms in bloom

A child looks back from beneath a canopy of cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin on a misty morning in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A child looks back from beneath a canopy of cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin on a misty morning in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2017年 3月 28日
A child looks back from beneath a canopy of cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin on a misty morning in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A woman walks under blooming cherry trees in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A woman walks under blooming cherry trees in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

2017年 3月 27日
A woman walks under blooming cherry trees in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
The face on the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial rises above the cherry trees as a visitor photographs the blossoms along the Tidal Basin in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The face on the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial rises above the cherry trees as a visitor photographs the blosmore

2017年 3月 28日
The face on the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial rises above the cherry trees as a visitor photographs the blossoms along the Tidal Basin in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Women in kimonos take photos under the cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin on a misty morning in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Women in kimonos take photos under the cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin on a misty morning in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2017年 3月 28日
Women in kimonos take photos under the cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin on a misty morning in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A woman smells the cherry blossom flowers blooming near the Washington Monument in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

A woman smells the cherry blossom flowers blooming near the Washington Monument in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

2017年 3月 26日
A woman smells the cherry blossom flowers blooming near the Washington Monument in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
People walk under blooming cherry trees along the Tidal Basin in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

People walk under blooming cherry trees along the Tidal Basin in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

2017年 3月 27日
People walk under blooming cherry trees along the Tidal Basin in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Puppies are seen holding for photo with the cherry blossom flowers blooming near the Washington Monument. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Puppies are seen holding for photo with the cherry blossom flowers blooming near the Washington Monument. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

2017年 3月 26日
Puppies are seen holding for photo with the cherry blossom flowers blooming near the Washington Monument. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
People walk under blooming cherry trees along the Tidal Basin in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

People walk under blooming cherry trees along the Tidal Basin in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

2017年 3月 27日
People walk under blooming cherry trees along the Tidal Basin in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A man takes pictures of the cherry blossom flowers blooming near the Washington Monument. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

A man takes pictures of the cherry blossom flowers blooming near the Washington Monument. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

2017年 3月 26日
A man takes pictures of the cherry blossom flowers blooming near the Washington Monument. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Cherry blossoms are seen as they start blooming near the Washington Monument. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Cherry blossoms are seen as they start blooming near the Washington Monument. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

2017年 3月 26日
Cherry blossoms are seen as they start blooming near the Washington Monument. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
People take a picture of themselves with blooming cherry tress and the Washington Monument. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

People take a picture of themselves with blooming cherry tress and the Washington Monument. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

2017年 3月 27日
People take a picture of themselves with blooming cherry tress and the Washington Monument. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A girl poses for photo on the cherry blossom tree blooming near the Washington Monument. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

A girl poses for photo on the cherry blossom tree blooming near the Washington Monument. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

2017年 3月 26日
A girl poses for photo on the cherry blossom tree blooming near the Washington Monument. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Cherry blossoms bloom along the Tidal Basin in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Robert

Cherry blossoms bloom along the Tidal Basin in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Robert

2017年 3月 27日
Cherry blossoms bloom along the Tidal Basin in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Robert
The Washington Monument is seen through the cherry blossoms as they start blooming. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

The Washington Monument is seen through the cherry blossoms as they start blooming. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

2017年 3月 26日
The Washington Monument is seen through the cherry blossoms as they start blooming. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Tourists make selfie with the cherry blossom flowers blooming near the Washington Monument. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Tourists make selfie with the cherry blossom flowers blooming near the Washington Monument. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

2017年 3月 26日
Tourists make selfie with the cherry blossom flowers blooming near the Washington Monument. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
People relax under the cherry blossom trees blooming near the Washington Monument. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

People relax under the cherry blossom trees blooming near the Washington Monument. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

2017年 3月 26日
People relax under the cherry blossom trees blooming near the Washington Monument. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
People walk under blooming cherry trees in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

People walk under blooming cherry trees in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

2017年 3月 27日
People walk under blooming cherry trees in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People make a picture of themselves with blooming cherry tress. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

People make a picture of themselves with blooming cherry tress. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

2017年 3月 27日
People make a picture of themselves with blooming cherry tress. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People walk under blooming cherry trees along the Tidal Basin in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

People walk under blooming cherry trees along the Tidal Basin in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

2017年 3月 27日
People walk under blooming cherry trees along the Tidal Basin in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A man takes pictures of the cherry blossom flowers blooming near the Washington Monument in Washington, U.S., March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

A man takes pictures of the cherry blossom flowers blooming near the Washington Monument in Washington, U.S., March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

2017年 3月 26日
A man takes pictures of the cherry blossom flowers blooming near the Washington Monument in Washington, U.S., March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
