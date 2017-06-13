エディション:
Children in flight from western Mosul

An Iraqi soldier from 9th Armoured Division carries a boy away from the ongoing fighting between the Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants near the Old City in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 Tuesday
An Iraqi soldier from 9th Armoured Division carries a boy away from the ongoing fighting between the Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants near the Old City in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Iraqi soldiers give droplets of water to dehydrated children rescued by soldiers at the site of fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants near the Old City in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 14日 Wednesday
Iraqi soldiers give droplets of water to dehydrated children rescued by soldiers at the site of fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants near the Old City in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A child holds bread as she is carried by her mother who fled home due to fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near the Old City in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 14日 Wednesday
A child holds bread as she is carried by her mother who fled home due to fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near the Old City in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A boy carries a baby as they flee their home due to fighting between the Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near the Old City in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 14日 Wednesday
A boy carries a baby as they flee their home due to fighting between the Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near the Old City in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A displaced Iraqi resident carries his child overlooking a smoke billowing due to fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants near the Old City in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 14日 Wednesday
A displaced Iraqi resident carries his child overlooking a smoke billowing due to fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants near the Old City in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Displaced Iraqi residents flee their homes due to fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants near the Old City in western Mosul, Iraq June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 14日 Wednesday
Displaced Iraqi residents flee their homes due to fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants near the Old City in western Mosul, Iraq June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A displaced Iraqi resident carries two girls while fleeing their home due to fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants near the Old City in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 14日 Wednesday
A displaced Iraqi resident carries two girls while fleeing their home due to fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants near the Old City in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An Iraqi soldier carries a displaced child away from fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants near the Old City in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 14日 Wednesday
An Iraqi soldier carries a displaced child away from fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants near the Old City in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A man carries his daughter on his back after fleeing their home due to fighting between the Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in Mosul's al-Zanjili's district in Iraq June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 Wednesday
A man carries his daughter on his back after fleeing their home due to fighting between the Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in Mosul's al-Zanjili's district in Iraq June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A displaced boy who fled his home walks next to Iraqi security forces in al-Zanjili district in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 Wednesday
A displaced boy who fled his home walks next to Iraqi security forces in al-Zanjili district in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A man and his daughter, displaced by fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, run to a safer area. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
A man and his daughter, displaced by fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, run to a safer area. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Civilians displaced by fighting between the Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants walk past destroyed houses in Mosul's al-Zanjili's district. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 Wednesday
Civilians displaced by fighting between the Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants walk past destroyed houses in Mosul's al-Zanjili's district. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A man displaced by fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants carries his daughter in Mosul's al-Zanjili's district. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
A man displaced by fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants carries his daughter in Mosul's al-Zanjili's district. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A man carries his child as he runs to a safer place near an Iraqi soldier standing guard in Mosul's al-Zanjili's district. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
A man carries his child as he runs to a safer place near an Iraqi soldier standing guard in Mosul's al-Zanjili's district. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Iraqi soldiers help residents displaced by fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in Mosul's al-Zanjili's district. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
Iraqi soldiers help residents displaced by fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in Mosul's al-Zanjili's district. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Civilians displaced by fighting between the Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants walk past destroyed houses in Mosul's al-Zanjili's district. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 Wednesday
Civilians displaced by fighting between the Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants walk past destroyed houses in Mosul's al-Zanjili's district. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Civilians who fled their homes due to fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants walk to a safer place. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
Civilians who fled their homes due to fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants walk to a safer place. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Soldiers help civilians who were displaced by fighting between Iraqi forces. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Soldiers help civilians who were displaced by fighting between Iraqi forces. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 Wednesday
Soldiers help civilians who were displaced by fighting between Iraqi forces. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
