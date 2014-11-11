エディション:
日本
写真 | 2014年 11月 12日 08:34 JST

China: Then and now

Women wearing sunglasses pose for a group photo at a park in Beijing in 1980.

Women wearing sunglasses pose for a group photo at a park in Beijing in 1980.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 12日 Wednesday
Women wearing sunglasses pose for a group photo at a park in Beijing in 1980.
Close
1 / 30
Teenagers dressed in cosplay costumes wait to perform at the China Digital Entertainment Carnival in Hefei.

Teenagers dressed in cosplay costumes wait to perform at the China Digital Entertainment Carnival in Hefei.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 12日 Wednesday
Teenagers dressed in cosplay costumes wait to perform at the China Digital Entertainment Carnival in Hefei.
Close
2 / 30
Buses and electrical trolley buses mingle with bicycles and pedestrians at a crossroad near Chongwenmen in Beijing in 1984.

Buses and electrical trolley buses mingle with bicycles and pedestrians at a crossroad near Chongwenmen in Beimore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 12日 Wednesday
Buses and electrical trolley buses mingle with bicycles and pedestrians at a crossroad near Chongwenmen in Beijing in 1984.
Close
3 / 30
Vehicles on Three Ring Road (left) and Jianwai Street (right) during the evening rush hour in central Beijing.

Vehicles on Three Ring Road (left) and Jianwai Street (right) during the evening rush hour in central Beijing.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 12日 Wednesday
Vehicles on Three Ring Road (left) and Jianwai Street (right) during the evening rush hour in central Beijing.
Close
4 / 30
A child sitting on a roadside snooker pool plays with her mother in Beijing in 1983.

A child sitting on a roadside snooker pool plays with her mother in Beijing in 1983.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 12日 Wednesday
A child sitting on a roadside snooker pool plays with her mother in Beijing in 1983.
Close
5 / 30
Children play in water fountains next to the National Stadium, also known as the Bird's Nest, during the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games.

Children play in water fountains next to the National Stadium, also known as the Bird's Nest, during the Beijimore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 12日 Wednesday
Children play in water fountains next to the National Stadium, also known as the Bird's Nest, during the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games.
Close
6 / 30
People offer sewing services at an open market in Quanzhou, Fujian province, in 1982.

People offer sewing services at an open market in Quanzhou, Fujian province, in 1982.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 12日 Wednesday
People offer sewing services at an open market in Quanzhou, Fujian province, in 1982.
Close
7 / 30
A production line of a garment factory in Huaibei, Anhui province .

A production line of a garment factory in Huaibei, Anhui province .

Reuters / 2014年 11月 12日 Wednesday
A production line of a garment factory in Huaibei, Anhui province .
Close
8 / 30
Drivers talk on a steam locomotive at the Yongdingmen railway station in Beijing in 1981.

Drivers talk on a steam locomotive at the Yongdingmen railway station in Beijing in 1981.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 12日 Wednesday
Drivers talk on a steam locomotive at the Yongdingmen railway station in Beijing in 1981.
Close
9 / 30
A female construction worker watches a train pass on the new high-speed railway line between Shanghai and Hangzhou on the outskirts of Shanghai.

A female construction worker watches a train pass on the new high-speed railway line between Shanghai and Hangmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 12日 Wednesday
A female construction worker watches a train pass on the new high-speed railway line between Shanghai and Hangzhou on the outskirts of Shanghai.
Close
10 / 30
A general view shows Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour in 1865.

A general view shows Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour in 1865.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 12日 Wednesday
A general view shows Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour in 1865.
Close
11 / 30
A general view of the Hong Kong skyline.

A general view of the Hong Kong skyline.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 12日 Wednesday
A general view of the Hong Kong skyline.
Close
12 / 30
People perform Arhat exercise, a form of traditional Chinese fitness, at a park in Beijing in 1988.

People perform Arhat exercise, a form of traditional Chinese fitness, at a park in Beijing in 1988.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 12日 Wednesday
People perform Arhat exercise, a form of traditional Chinese fitness, at a park in Beijing in 1988.
Close
13 / 30
Locals dance during a morning exercise session at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing.

Locals dance during a morning exercise session at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 12日 Wednesday
Locals dance during a morning exercise session at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing.
Close
14 / 30
Black-and-white TV sets are displayed at a department store in Xidan, one of the three traditional shopping streets, in Beijing in 1981.

Black-and-white TV sets are displayed at a department store in Xidan, one of the three traditional shopping stmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 12日 Wednesday
Black-and-white TV sets are displayed at a department store in Xidan, one of the three traditional shopping streets, in Beijing in 1981.
Close
15 / 30
Customers at an internet cafe in Hefei, Anhui province.

Customers at an internet cafe in Hefei, Anhui province.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 12日 Wednesday
Customers at an internet cafe in Hefei, Anhui province.
Close
16 / 30
Residents hold tape recorders to record folk songs during a singing contest in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region in 1988.

Residents hold tape recorders to record folk songs during a singing contest in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang autonomomore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 12日 Wednesday
Residents hold tape recorders to record folk songs during a singing contest in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region in 1988.
Close
17 / 30
A man sings in a local karaoke club during a night out in Shanghai.

A man sings in a local karaoke club during a night out in Shanghai.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 12日 Wednesday
A man sings in a local karaoke club during a night out in Shanghai.
Close
18 / 30
Villagers attend a rally in Longxian County, Shaanxi province in 1990.

Villagers attend a rally in Longxian County, Shaanxi province in 1990.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 12日 Wednesday
Villagers attend a rally in Longxian County, Shaanxi province in 1990.
Close
19 / 30
Attendants serve tea to delegates during the opening session of China's parliament, the National People's Congress, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Attendants serve tea to delegates during the opening session of China's parliament, the National People's Congmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 12日 Wednesday
Attendants serve tea to delegates during the opening session of China's parliament, the National People's Congress, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
Close
20 / 30
A worker repairs a pillar in front of a statue of the late Chinese leader Mao Zedong in Yingkou, Liaoning province in 1994.

A worker repairs a pillar in front of a statue of the late Chinese leader Mao Zedong in Yingkou, Liaoning provmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 12日 Wednesday
A worker repairs a pillar in front of a statue of the late Chinese leader Mao Zedong in Yingkou, Liaoning province in 1994.
Close
21 / 30
A spectator waves a Chinese flag in front of a statue of Chairman Mao Zedong in Kashgar, Xinjiang province.

A spectator waves a Chinese flag in front of a statue of Chairman Mao Zedong in Kashgar, Xinjiang province.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 12日 Wednesday
A spectator waves a Chinese flag in front of a statue of Chairman Mao Zedong in Kashgar, Xinjiang province.
Close
22 / 30
Chinese prisoners return to their compounds at Jiangbei Prison in the central province of Hubei after working in the fields and collecting cotton branches for firewood in 1998.

Chinese prisoners return to their compounds at Jiangbei Prison in the central province of Hubei after working more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 12日 Wednesday
Chinese prisoners return to their compounds at Jiangbei Prison in the central province of Hubei after working in the fields and collecting cotton branches for firewood in 1998.
Close
23 / 30
A Chinese national flag flies above male inmates as they watch a performance to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at Kunming Municipal Compulsory Rehabilitation Centre in Yunnan province.

A Chinese national flag flies above male inmates as they watch a performance to mark the International Day agamore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 12日 Wednesday
A Chinese national flag flies above male inmates as they watch a performance to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at Kunming Municipal Compulsory Rehabilitation Centre in Yunnan province.
Close
24 / 30
People push their bicycles across a railway track during rush hour in Shanghai in 1991.

People push their bicycles across a railway track during rush hour in Shanghai in 1991.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 12日 Wednesday
People push their bicycles across a railway track during rush hour in Shanghai in 1991.
Close
25 / 30
Passengers crowd into a train inside a station of the Subway Line Number 1 in Beijing.

Passengers crowd into a train inside a station of the Subway Line Number 1 in Beijing.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 12日 Wednesday
Passengers crowd into a train inside a station of the Subway Line Number 1 in Beijing.
Close
26 / 30
A boy and his father display their soccer skills on a roadside in Beijing in 1981.

A boy and his father display their soccer skills on a roadside in Beijing in 1981.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 12日 Wednesday
A boy and his father display their soccer skills on a roadside in Beijing in 1981.
Close
27 / 30
Shaolin students play soccer at Tagou Wushu School in Zhengzhou, Henan province.

Shaolin students play soccer at Tagou Wushu School in Zhengzhou, Henan province.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 12日 Wednesday
Shaolin students play soccer at Tagou Wushu School in Zhengzhou, Henan province.
Close
28 / 30
Locals walk past a barbershop in the Sanlitun area of Beijing in 1982.

Locals walk past a barbershop in the Sanlitun area of Beijing in 1982.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 12日 Wednesday
Locals walk past a barbershop in the Sanlitun area of Beijing in 1982.
Close
29 / 30
Shop owner Gong Chui Zhen fixes trousers at the entrance to her shop in an old quarter of Shanghai.

Shop owner Gong Chui Zhen fixes trousers at the entrance to her shop in an old quarter of Shanghai.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 12日 Wednesday
Shop owner Gong Chui Zhen fixes trousers at the entrance to her shop in an old quarter of Shanghai.
Close
30 / 30
もう一度見る
次を見る
APEC family album

APEC family album

次のスライドショー

APEC family album

APEC family album

Snapshots from the APEC Summit in Beijing.

2014年 11月 12日
Air strikes on Kobani

Air strikes on Kobani

The U.S.-led strikes on Islamic State militants in the Syrian border town.

2014年 11月 11日
When the Berlin Wall fell

When the Berlin Wall fell

The scene in Berlin 25 years ago.

2014年 11月 11日
MTV Europe Awards

MTV Europe Awards

Highlights from the MTV Europe Awards.

2014年 11月 10日

その他のスライドショー

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング