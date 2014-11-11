China: Then and now
Women wearing sunglasses pose for a group photo at a park in Beijing in 1980.
Teenagers dressed in cosplay costumes wait to perform at the China Digital Entertainment Carnival in Hefei.
Buses and electrical trolley buses mingle with bicycles and pedestrians at a crossroad near Chongwenmen in Beimore
Vehicles on Three Ring Road (left) and Jianwai Street (right) during the evening rush hour in central Beijing.
A child sitting on a roadside snooker pool plays with her mother in Beijing in 1983.
Children play in water fountains next to the National Stadium, also known as the Bird's Nest, during the Beijimore
People offer sewing services at an open market in Quanzhou, Fujian province, in 1982.
A production line of a garment factory in Huaibei, Anhui province .
Drivers talk on a steam locomotive at the Yongdingmen railway station in Beijing in 1981.
A female construction worker watches a train pass on the new high-speed railway line between Shanghai and Hangmore
A general view shows Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour in 1865.
A general view of the Hong Kong skyline.
People perform Arhat exercise, a form of traditional Chinese fitness, at a park in Beijing in 1988.
Locals dance during a morning exercise session at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing.
Black-and-white TV sets are displayed at a department store in Xidan, one of the three traditional shopping stmore
Customers at an internet cafe in Hefei, Anhui province.
Residents hold tape recorders to record folk songs during a singing contest in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang autonomomore
A man sings in a local karaoke club during a night out in Shanghai.
Villagers attend a rally in Longxian County, Shaanxi province in 1990.
Attendants serve tea to delegates during the opening session of China's parliament, the National People's Congmore
A worker repairs a pillar in front of a statue of the late Chinese leader Mao Zedong in Yingkou, Liaoning provmore
A spectator waves a Chinese flag in front of a statue of Chairman Mao Zedong in Kashgar, Xinjiang province.
Chinese prisoners return to their compounds at Jiangbei Prison in the central province of Hubei after working more
A Chinese national flag flies above male inmates as they watch a performance to mark the International Day agamore
People push their bicycles across a railway track during rush hour in Shanghai in 1991.
Passengers crowd into a train inside a station of the Subway Line Number 1 in Beijing.
A boy and his father display their soccer skills on a roadside in Beijing in 1981.
Shaolin students play soccer at Tagou Wushu School in Zhengzhou, Henan province.
Locals walk past a barbershop in the Sanlitun area of Beijing in 1982.
Shop owner Gong Chui Zhen fixes trousers at the entrance to her shop in an old quarter of Shanghai.
次のスライドショー
APEC family album
Snapshots from the APEC Summit in Beijing.
Air strikes on Kobani
The U.S.-led strikes on Islamic State militants in the Syrian border town.
When the Berlin Wall fell
The scene in Berlin 25 years ago.
MTV Europe Awards
Highlights from the MTV Europe Awards.
その他のスライドショー
Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.