2017年 04月 26日

China unveils second aircraft carrier

China's first domestically built aircraft carrier is seen during its launching ceremony in Dalian, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 Wednesday
China's second aircraft carrier, first domestically built aircraft carrier. REUTERS/Li Gang/Xinhua

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 Wednesday
China's first domestically built aircraft carrier is seen during its launching ceremony in Dalian, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 Wednesday
China's first domestically built aircraft carrier. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 Wednesday
China's first domestically built aircraft carrier. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 Wednesday
China's first domestically built aircraft carrier is seen during its launching ceremony in Dalian, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 Wednesday
China's first domestically built aircraft carrier. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 Wednesday
