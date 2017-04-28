China's all-girl 'boy band'
Members of China's all-girl "boy band" FFC-Acrush wave from the backstage after their maiden press conference more
A member of FFC-Acrush prepares for the band's maiden press conference. FFC-Acrush had more than 749,000 follomore
Members of FFC-Acrush appear on stage during their maiden press conference. Marketed by sports brand Fantasy Fmore
Members of FFC-Acrush leave the stage after their press conference. "We want the girls to break the mould," thmore
Members of FFC-Acrush prepare for their maiden press conference. "It was rather a coincidence. We happened to more
A member of FFC-Acrush prepares for their press conference. Acrush is one of several bands under the FFC brandmore
Members of FFC-Acrush prepare for their press conference. The letter 'A' in the band's name is a reference to more
Fans of FFC-Acrush follow their press conference. "It is a new adventure for us and also for the Chinese pop mmore
Members of FFC-Acrush appear on stage. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
