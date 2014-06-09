エディション:
日本
写真 | 2014年 06月 10日 05:20 JST

China's big test

A student gestures as she walks out of a school among other students after taking the final test of the national college entrance exams, in Huaibei, Anhui province June 8, 2014. According to Xinhua News Agency, about 9.39 million students took China's national college entrance exams or "gaokao" from June 7 to 8, which is a fiercely competitive test that is seen as a make-or-break for getting ahead. REUTERS/China Daily

A student gestures as she walks out of a school among other students after taking the final test of the nationmore

2014年 6月 10日 Tuesday
A student gestures as she walks out of a school among other students after taking the final test of the national college entrance exams, in Huaibei, Anhui province June 8, 2014. According to Xinhua News Agency, about 9.39 million students took China's national college entrance exams or "gaokao" from June 7 to 8, which is a fiercely competitive test that is seen as a make-or-break for getting ahead. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
1 / 13
Family members burn offerings to pray for their children who will take the national college entrance exam in Wuhan, Hubei province, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Family members burn offerings to pray for their children who will take the national college entrance exam in Wmore

2014年 6月 10日 Tuesday
Family members burn offerings to pray for their children who will take the national college entrance exam in Wuhan, Hubei province, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 13
Students cheer as teachers wave flags before the students take their national college entrance exam in Hengshui, Hebei province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Students cheer as teachers wave flags before the students take their national college entrance exam in Hengshumore

2014年 6月 10日 Tuesday
Students cheer as teachers wave flags before the students take their national college entrance exam in Hengshui, Hebei province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 13
Family members light firecrackers before their children's national college entrance exam in Wuhan, Hubei province, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Family members light firecrackers before their children's national college entrance exam in Wuhan, Hubei provimore

2014年 6月 10日 Tuesday
Family members light firecrackers before their children's national college entrance exam in Wuhan, Hubei province, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 13
Paramilitary policemen stand guard outside a high school during the national college entrance exam in Zhengzhou, Henan province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Paramilitary policemen stand guard outside a high school during the national college entrance exam in Zhengzhomore

2014年 6月 10日 Tuesday
Paramilitary policemen stand guard outside a high school during the national college entrance exam in Zhengzhou, Henan province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 13
Students go through security checks before taking the national college entrance exam in Ganyu county, Jiangsu province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Students go through security checks before taking the national college entrance exam in Ganyu county, Jiangsu more

2014年 6月 10日 Tuesday
Students go through security checks before taking the national college entrance exam in Ganyu county, Jiangsu province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 13
A teacher looks back at family members waiting outside a high school during the national college entrance exam in Wuhan, Hubei province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A teacher looks back at family members waiting outside a high school during the national college entrance exammore

2014年 6月 10日 Tuesday
A teacher looks back at family members waiting outside a high school during the national college entrance exam in Wuhan, Hubei province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 13
Students pose for pictures with money they received from their teachers during a morale-building event ahead of the upcoming national college entrance examination, at Hengshui No. 2 High School in Hengshui, Hebei province June 3, 2014. The school holds morale-building events every year for students taking the exam. Teachers gave each student two five-yuan ($0.80 USD) banknotes to wish them good luck for the upcoming exam. REUTERS/Stringer

Students pose for pictures with money they received from their teachers during a morale-building event ahead omore

2014年 6月 10日 Tuesday
Students pose for pictures with money they received from their teachers during a morale-building event ahead of the upcoming national college entrance examination, at Hengshui No. 2 High School in Hengshui, Hebei province June 3, 2014. The school holds morale-building events every year for students taking the exam. Teachers gave each student two five-yuan ($0.80 USD) banknotes to wish them good luck for the upcoming exam. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 13
Teachers wave flags as students cheer during a morale-building event ahead of the upcoming national college entrance examination, at Hengshui No. 2 High School in Hengshui, Hebei province June 2, 2014. The school holds morale-building events every year for students taking the exam. Students shouted together during the event, "Come on Hengshui No. 2 High School, you are the best!" REUTERS/Stringer

Teachers wave flags as students cheer during a morale-building event ahead of the upcoming national college enmore

2014年 6月 10日 Tuesday
Teachers wave flags as students cheer during a morale-building event ahead of the upcoming national college entrance examination, at Hengshui No. 2 High School in Hengshui, Hebei province June 2, 2014. The school holds morale-building events every year for students taking the exam. Students shouted together during the event, "Come on Hengshui No. 2 High School, you are the best!" REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 13
Students walk out of a school after taking the first section of the national college entrance exam in Changsha, Hunan province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Students walk out of a school after taking the first section of the national college entrance exam in Changshamore

2014年 6月 10日 Tuesday
Students walk out of a school after taking the first section of the national college entrance exam in Changsha, Hunan province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 13
Students cheer during a morale-building event ahead of the upcoming national college entrance examination, at Hengshui No. 2 High School in Hengshui, Hebei province June 2, 2014. The school holds morale-building events every year for students taking the exam. Students shouted together during the event, "Come on Hengshui No. 2 High School, you are the best!" REUTERS/Stringer

Students cheer during a morale-building event ahead of the upcoming national college entrance examination, at more

2014年 6月 10日 Tuesday
Students cheer during a morale-building event ahead of the upcoming national college entrance examination, at Hengshui No. 2 High School in Hengshui, Hebei province June 2, 2014. The school holds morale-building events every year for students taking the exam. Students shouted together during the event, "Come on Hengshui No. 2 High School, you are the best!" REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 13
Security personnel stand guard outside a high school during the national college entrance exam in Kunming, Yunnan province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Security personnel stand guard outside a high school during the national college entrance exam in Kunming, Yunmore

2014年 6月 10日 Tuesday
Security personnel stand guard outside a high school during the national college entrance exam in Kunming, Yunnan province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion
Close
12 / 13
Family members wait outside a high school during the national college entrance exam in Shenyang, Liaoning province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Family members wait outside a high school during the national college entrance exam in Shenyang, Liaoning provmore

2014年 6月 10日 Tuesday
Family members wait outside a high school during the national college entrance exam in Shenyang, Liaoning province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 13
もう一度見る
次を見る
Goals around the world

Goals around the world

次のスライドショー

Goals around the world

Goals around the world

Reuters photographers on every continent, in countries from China to the Czech Republic, went out to capture images of soccer goalposts used by players to...

2014年 06月 9日
Living in a plane

Living in a plane

An Oregon man who calls a Boeing 727 home.

2014年 06月 9日
Best of French Open

Best of French Open

Our top images from the French Open.

2014年 06月 9日
D-Day: Then and now

D-Day: Then and now

The beaches of Normandy during the allied landings and today.

2014年 06月 8日

その他のスライドショー

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング