エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 07月 12日 00:10 JST

China's first aircraft carrier

China's aircraft carrier Liaoning sails into Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

China's aircraft carrier Liaoning sails into Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 Friday
China's aircraft carrier Liaoning sails into Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
1 / 15
Tourists and residents gathered to catch a glimpse of the massive carrier on its maiden visit to Hong Kong, part of celebrations marking 20 years since the handover of the city from British to Chinese rule. China Daily via REUTERS

Tourists and residents gathered to catch a glimpse of the massive carrier on its maiden visit to Hong Kong, pamore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 Monday
Tourists and residents gathered to catch a glimpse of the massive carrier on its maiden visit to Hong Kong, part of celebrations marking 20 years since the handover of the city from British to Chinese rule. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
2 / 15
Thousands of Hong Kong residents queued for hours on Monday for just 2,000 tickets for access to the vessel this weekend. Many left empty handed. China Daily via REUTERS

Thousands of Hong Kong residents queued for hours on Monday for just 2,000 tickets for access to the vessel thmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 Monday
Thousands of Hong Kong residents queued for hours on Monday for just 2,000 tickets for access to the vessel this weekend. Many left empty handed. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
3 / 15
Significantly smaller than the U.S. carriers that have long stopped in Hong Kong, the Liaoning started life as one of the Soviet Union's last carriers under construction, before being sold by Ukraine as a stripped down hulk to private Chinese interests in 1998. The vessel was later refitted in a Chinese shipyard in what was seen by foreign military analysts as a key early test of China's naval modernization. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Significantly smaller than the U.S. carriers that have long stopped in Hong Kong, the Liaoning started life asmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 Tuesday
Significantly smaller than the U.S. carriers that have long stopped in Hong Kong, the Liaoning started life as one of the Soviet Union's last carriers under construction, before being sold by Ukraine as a stripped down hulk to private Chinese interests in 1998. The vessel was later refitted in a Chinese shipyard in what was seen by foreign military analysts as a key early test of China's naval modernization. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
4 / 15
Visitors walk on China's first aircraft carrier Liaoning during an open day at a naval base in Hong Kong. China Daily via REUTERS

Visitors walk on China's first aircraft carrier Liaoning during an open day at a naval base in Hong Kong. Chmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 Monday
Visitors walk on China's first aircraft carrier Liaoning during an open day at a naval base in Hong Kong. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
5 / 15
The Liaoning was accompanied by two destroyers and other ships from its strike group, with jet fighters and helicopters visible on the flight deck alongside hundreds of crew dressed in white uniforms. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

The Liaoning was accompanied by two destroyers and other ships from its strike group, with jet fighters and hemore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 Tuesday
The Liaoning was accompanied by two destroyers and other ships from its strike group, with jet fighters and helicopters visible on the flight deck alongside hundreds of crew dressed in white uniforms. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
6 / 15
Visitors pose in front of a backdrop featuring People's Liberation Army's aircraft carrier Liaoning during an open day at a naval base in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Visitors pose in front of a backdrop featuring People's Liberation Army's aircraft carrier Liaoning during an more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 8日 Saturday
Visitors pose in front of a backdrop featuring People's Liberation Army's aircraft carrier Liaoning during an open day at a naval base in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
7 / 15
Even though the former Russian naval ship is being used as a training vessel for China's rapidly modernizing navy, its recent voyages through tense regional seas have been closely followed in Hong Kong, which is more used to hosting U.S. carriers and other foreign warships. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Even though the former Russian naval ship is being used as a training vessel for China's rapidly modernizing nmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 Tuesday
Even though the former Russian naval ship is being used as a training vessel for China's rapidly modernizing navy, its recent voyages through tense regional seas have been closely followed in Hong Kong, which is more used to hosting U.S. carriers and other foreign warships. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
8 / 15
The Liaoning began sea trials as China's first aircraft carrier in 2011 and has more recently conducted fully integrated drills with its complement of J-15 jet fighters and a variety of support ships. REUTERS/Mo Xiaoliang

The Liaoning began sea trials as China's first aircraft carrier in 2011 and has more recently conducted fully more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 4日 Wednesday
The Liaoning began sea trials as China's first aircraft carrier in 2011 and has more recently conducted fully integrated drills with its complement of J-15 jet fighters and a variety of support ships. REUTERS/Mo Xiaoliang
Close
9 / 15
J-15 fighters from China's Liaoning aircraft carrier conduct a drill in an area of South China Sea, January 2017. REUTERS/Mo Xiaoliang

J-15 fighters from China's Liaoning aircraft carrier conduct a drill in an area of South China Sea, January 20more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 4日 Wednesday
J-15 fighters from China's Liaoning aircraft carrier conduct a drill in an area of South China Sea, January 2017. REUTERS/Mo Xiaoliang
Close
10 / 15
China's aircraft carrier Liaoning sails into Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

China's aircraft carrier Liaoning sails into Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 Friday
China's aircraft carrier Liaoning sails into Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
11 / 15
Members of the People's Liberation Army navy are seen on board China's aircraft carrier Liaoning as it sails into Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Members of the People's Liberation Army navy are seen on board China's aircraft carrier Liaoning as it sails imore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 Friday
Members of the People's Liberation Army navy are seen on board China's aircraft carrier Liaoning as it sails into Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
12 / 15
China's Liaoning aircraft carrier with accompanying fleet conducts a drill in an area of South China Sea, December, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

China's Liaoning aircraft carrier with accompanying fleet conducts a drill in an area of South China Sea, Decemore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 11日 Wednesday
China's Liaoning aircraft carrier with accompanying fleet conducts a drill in an area of South China Sea, December, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 15
China's aircraft carrier Liaoning sails past a rainbow as it enters Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

China's aircraft carrier Liaoning sails past a rainbow as it enters Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 Friday
China's aircraft carrier Liaoning sails past a rainbow as it enters Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
14 / 15
Members of the People's Liberation Army navy are seen on board China's aircraft carrier Liaoning as it sails into Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Members of the People's Liberation Army navy are seen on board China's aircraft carrier Liaoning as it sails imore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 Friday
Members of the People's Liberation Army navy are seen on board China's aircraft carrier Liaoning as it sails into Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
15 / 15
もう一度見る
次を見る
Venezuela's 100th day of protest

Venezuela's 100th day of protest

次のスライドショー

Venezuela's 100th day of protest

Venezuela's 100th day of protest

Venezuelan opposition supporters mark 100 days of protests against a socialist government they blame for political repression and economic misery.

2017年 07月 11日
Celebrations in Mosul

Celebrations in Mosul

Iraq declares victory over Islamic State in Mosul, three years after the militants seized the city.

2017年 07月 11日
Battle for Mosul, from the beginning

Battle for Mosul, from the beginning

Our defining images from Iraq's eight-month campaign to retake Mosul from Islamic State.

2017年 07月 10日
Inside the G20

Inside the G20

Scenes from the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

2017年 07月 9日

その他のスライドショー

Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.

Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

Traditional indigenous racing at the Calgary Stampede

Traditional indigenous racing at the Calgary Stampede

Indigenous riders race in the bareback relay involving one rider lapping the track three times on three different horses. Races are won and lost on how quickly and smoothly the rider can leap off one horse and up onto the next without spooking the highly-strung thoroughbreds.

Close-up of Jupiter

Close-up of Jupiter

A look at Jupiter, the solar system's largest planet, a gargantuan ball of gas -- mostly hydrogen and helium -- 11 times the diameter of Earth with more than twice as much mass as all the other planets combined.

Testing THAAD

Testing THAAD

A look at the United States' Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, capable of intercepting ballistic missiles.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of the South Pole.

Preserved brains found in Spanish grave

Preserved brains found in Spanish grave

Archaeologists excavating a Spanish Civil War-era mass grave have found the naturally preserved brains of 45 people, eight decades after they were shot and buried on a hillside.

MLB All-Star Game

MLB All-Star Game

Baseball's biggest stars compete at the 2017 All-Star Game in Miami.

Mayweather and McGregor face off

Mayweather and McGregor face off

Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor square off during a world tour press conference to promote the upcoming Mayweather vs McGregor fight.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング