China's first aircraft carrier
China's aircraft carrier Liaoning sails into Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Tourists and residents gathered to catch a glimpse of the massive carrier on its maiden visit to Hong Kong, pamore
Thousands of Hong Kong residents queued for hours on Monday for just 2,000 tickets for access to the vessel thmore
Significantly smaller than the U.S. carriers that have long stopped in Hong Kong, the Liaoning started life asmore
Visitors walk on China's first aircraft carrier Liaoning during an open day at a naval base in Hong Kong. Chmore
The Liaoning was accompanied by two destroyers and other ships from its strike group, with jet fighters and hemore
Visitors pose in front of a backdrop featuring People's Liberation Army's aircraft carrier Liaoning during an more
Even though the former Russian naval ship is being used as a training vessel for China's rapidly modernizing nmore
The Liaoning began sea trials as China's first aircraft carrier in 2011 and has more recently conducted fully more
J-15 fighters from China's Liaoning aircraft carrier conduct a drill in an area of South China Sea, January 20more
China's aircraft carrier Liaoning sails into Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Members of the People's Liberation Army navy are seen on board China's aircraft carrier Liaoning as it sails imore
China's Liaoning aircraft carrier with accompanying fleet conducts a drill in an area of South China Sea, Decemore
China's aircraft carrier Liaoning sails past a rainbow as it enters Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Members of the People's Liberation Army navy are seen on board China's aircraft carrier Liaoning as it sails imore
次のスライドショー
Venezuela's 100th day of protest
Venezuelan opposition supporters mark 100 days of protests against a socialist government they blame for political repression and economic misery.
Celebrations in Mosul
Iraq declares victory over Islamic State in Mosul, three years after the militants seized the city.
Battle for Mosul, from the beginning
Our defining images from Iraq's eight-month campaign to retake Mosul from Islamic State.
Inside the G20
Scenes from the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.
その他のスライドショー
Running of the bulls
Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.
Best of Wimbledon
Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.
Traditional indigenous racing at the Calgary Stampede
Indigenous riders race in the bareback relay involving one rider lapping the track three times on three different horses. Races are won and lost on how quickly and smoothly the rider can leap off one horse and up onto the next without spooking the highly-strung thoroughbreds.
Close-up of Jupiter
A look at Jupiter, the solar system's largest planet, a gargantuan ball of gas -- mostly hydrogen and helium -- 11 times the diameter of Earth with more than twice as much mass as all the other planets combined.
Testing THAAD
A look at the United States' Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, capable of intercepting ballistic missiles.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of the South Pole.
Preserved brains found in Spanish grave
Archaeologists excavating a Spanish Civil War-era mass grave have found the naturally preserved brains of 45 people, eight decades after they were shot and buried on a hillside.
MLB All-Star Game
Baseball's biggest stars compete at the 2017 All-Star Game in Miami.
Mayweather and McGregor face off
Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor square off during a world tour press conference to promote the upcoming Mayweather vs McGregor fight.