China's Friday Night Lights

Adults applaud a player of the Sharklets after his team was defeated by the Eagles during their Future League American football youth league match in Beijing. American football lags far behind soccer and basketball in China, but the huge potential market of 1.4 billion people has caught the attention of the NFL. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Adults applaud a player of the Sharklets after his team was defeated by the Eagles during their Future League American football youth league match in Beijing. American football lags far behind soccer and basketball in China, but the huge potential market of 1.4 billion people has caught the attention of the NFL. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
The Sharklets (blue shirts) play the Eagles in a Future League American football youth league match in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The Sharklets (blue shirts) play the Eagles in a Future League American football youth league match in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Friends and relatives watch an Eagles training session of the Future League American football youth league team in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Friends and relatives watch an Eagles training session of the Future League American football youth league team in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An Eagles player has his shoelaces tied before he plays the Sharklets in a Future League American football youth league match in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

An Eagles player has his shoelaces tied before he plays the Sharklets in a Future League American football youth league match in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Nine year-old Lisa Li of the Eagles listens to her father before she plays the Sharklets in their Future League American football youth league match in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Nine year-old Lisa Li of the Eagles listens to her father before she plays the Sharklets in their Future League American football youth league match in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Sharklets players (blue shirts) defend against the Eagles during their Future League American football youth league match in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Sharklets players (blue shirts) defend against the Eagles during their Future League American football youth league match in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Friends and relatives take pictures of the Future League American football youth league match between the Sharklets and the Eagles in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Friends and relatives take pictures of the Future League American football youth league match between the Sharklets and the Eagles in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An Eagles player celebrates during a training session of the Future League American football youth league team in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

An Eagles player celebrates during a training session of the Future League American football youth league team in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Eagles coach Ivan Vitkovskyi talks to his team before their Future League American football youth league match against the Sharklets in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Eagles coach Ivan Vitkovskyi talks to his team before their Future League American football youth league match against the Sharklets in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Nine year-old Lisa Li of the Eagles gives a post-game interview after her team defeated the Sharklets in their Future League American football youth league match in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Nine year-old Lisa Li of the Eagles gives a post-game interview after her team defeated the Sharklets in their Future League American football youth league match in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A player of the Sharklets reacts as he plays the Eagles during their Future League American football youth league match in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A player of the Sharklets reacts as he plays the Eagles during their Future League American football youth league match in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Nine year-old Lisa Li of the Eagles runs to score against the Sharklets during their Future League American football youth league match in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Nine year-old Lisa Li of the Eagles runs to score against the Sharklets during their Future League American football youth league match in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A player of the Eagles leaves the pitch after his team defeated the Sharklets in the Future League American football youth league in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A player of the Eagles leaves the pitch after his team defeated the Sharklets in the Future League American football youth league in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Players of the Eagles celebrate after their team defeated the Sharklets in their Future League American football youth league match in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Players of the Eagles celebrate after their team defeated the Sharklets in their Future League American football youth league match in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Adults console players of the Sharklets after they lost to the Eagles in their Future League American football youth league match in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Adults console players of the Sharklets after they lost to the Eagles in their Future League American football youth league match in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Eagles players celebrate after they defeated the Sharklets in a Future League American football youth league match in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Eagles players celebrate after they defeated the Sharklets in a Future League American football youth league match in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Eagles players rest during a break in their Future League American football youth league match against the Sharklets in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Eagles players rest during a break in their Future League American football youth league match against the Sharklets in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An adult wipes the face of an Eagles player during a training session of the Future League American football youth league team in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

An adult wipes the face of an Eagles player during a training session of the Future League American football youth league team in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A player of the Eagles rests before his match against the Sharklets in the Future League American football youth league in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A player of the Eagles rests before his match against the Sharklets in the Future League American football youth league in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
