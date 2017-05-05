China's home-grown jet takes first flight
Spectators take photos as they watch the Comac C919, China's first large passenger jet, coming in for a landinmore
China's home-grown C919 passenger jet takes off on its first flight at Pudong International Airport in Shanghamore
China's home-grown C919 passenger jet takes off on its first flight at Pudong International Airport in Shanghamore
People react during the maiden flight of China's home-grown C919 passenger at the Pudong International Airportmore
China's home-grown C919 passenger jet lands during its first flight at Pudong International Airport in Shanghamore
Members of staff wave as they step out of China's home-grown C919 passenger jet after following its maiden flimore
Employees work on a China's home-grown C919 passenger jet at Manufacturing and Final Assembly Center of state-more
Employees work on a China's home-grown C919 passenger jet. REUTERS/Aly Song
Employees work on a China's home-grown C919 passenger jet. REUTERS/Aly Song
Employees work on a China's home-grown C919 passenger jet. REUTERS/Aly Song
Employees work on a China's home-grown C919 passenger jet. REUTERS/Aly Song
Employees work at Manufacturing and Final Assembly Center of state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of Chmore
Cockpit of a model of China's home-grown C919 passenger jet at the Research and Development Center. REUTERS/Almore
Employees work on a China's home-grown C919 passenger jet. REUTERS/Aly Song
