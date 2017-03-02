エディション:
China's knock-off landmarks

A look alike of London's Tower Bridge is seen in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 Monday
Laborers work on scaffolding near a full-scale replica of the Sphinx at an unfinished movie and animation tourism theme park, in Chuzhou, Anhui province. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 Sunday
People walk out of a replica of the Parthenon at a theme park in Lanzhou, Gansu Province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2016年 6月 2日 Thursday
A construction worker walks with a ladder in the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou, in Guangdong province. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2012年 6月 1日 Friday
Residents ride a bicycle past a replica of the Eiffel Tower built next to a residential complex in Yantai, Shandong province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 9月 16日 Wednesday
A replica of the Roman Colosseum in Macau. REUTERS/Paul Yeung

Reuters / 2006年 4月 2日 Sunday
A visitor takes photographs of a replica of the White House at Beijing World Park. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

Reuters / 2008年 7月 25日 Friday
A canal flows through the center of the Florentia Village, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin. The shopping center, which covers an area of some 200,000 square meters, was constructed on a former corn field at an estimated cost of $220 million and copies old Italian-style architecture with Florentine arcades, a grand canal, bridges, and a building that resembles a Roman Coliseum. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2012年 6月 14日 Thursday
A Chinese worker walks past a replica of the leaning Tower of Pisa in Shanghai. REUTERS/China

Reuters / 2006年 2月 6日 Monday
Visitors to Beijing's World Park walk across a replica of the Sydney Harbour Bridge situated next a replica of the Sydney Opera House in Beijing. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2008年 7月 16日 Wednesday
A visitor takes a photograph of a carved structure, a replica of the Karnak Temple in Egypt, at the abandoned Wanguo park in Wuhan, Hubei province. The park was abandoned during the course of construction, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2013年 3月 12日 Tuesday
A government building housing several departments including the Mentougou Weather Bureau in Beijing. Local residents say the building resembles Moscow's Kremlin. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2013年 12月 23日 Monday
A cleaner works in front of a building that makes up the luxurious Chateau Laffitte Hotel, an imitation of the 1650 Ch�teau Maisons-Laffitte by the French architect Francois Mansart, located on the outskirts of Beijing. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2010年 8月 20日 Friday
A property sales center made as a replica of the Pyramid of the Louvre Museum, in Chongqing Municipality. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 11月 17日 Tuesday
Replicas of the Moai statues on Easter Island, at a business district in Beijing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2013年 5月 22日 Wednesday
Children pose for pictures at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province June 1, 2012. Metals and mining company China Minmetals Corporation spent $940 million to build this controversial site and hopes to attract both tourists and property investors alike, according to local newspaper reports. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2012年 6月 1日 Friday
