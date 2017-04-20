エディション:
日本
2017年 04月 21日

China's mega statues

Head of a legendary ethnic Miao goddess statue is lifted at the construction site of the statue, in Jianhe County, Guizhou Province, April 15, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Head of a legendary ethnic Miao goddess statue is lifted at the construction site of the statue, in Jianhe County, Guizhou Province, April 15, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 4月 20日 Thursday
Head of a legendary ethnic Miao goddess statue is lifted at the construction site of the statue, in Jianhe County, Guizhou Province, April 15, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker paints as he repairs a bronze statue of a Guan Yu, a Chinese historical figure, in Nanyang, Henan province, China December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A worker paints as he repairs a bronze statue of a Guan Yu, a Chinese historical figure, in Nanyang, Henan province, China December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 12月 16日 Wednesday
A worker paints as he repairs a bronze statue of a Guan Yu, a Chinese historical figure, in Nanyang, Henan province, China December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Participants hold placards above their heads as they form a figure, in front of a statue of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong in his youth, during an event to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two in Changsha, Hunan province, China, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Participants hold placards above their heads as they form a figure, in front of a statue of China's late Chairmore

Reuters / 2015年 8月 31日 Monday
Participants hold placards above their heads as they form a figure, in front of a statue of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong in his youth, during an event to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two in Changsha, Hunan province, China, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A crane is seen next to a giant statue of Chinese late chairman Mao Zedong under construction near crop fields in a village of Tongxu county, Henan province, China, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A crane is seen next to a giant statue of Chinese late chairman Mao Zedong under construction near crop fieldsmore

Reuters / 2016年 9月 9日 Friday
A crane is seen next to a giant statue of Chinese late chairman Mao Zedong under construction near crop fields in a village of Tongxu county, Henan province, China, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A giant statue of U.S. actress Marilyn Monroe is seen at the dump site of a garbage collecting company in Guigang, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region June 18, 2014. The eight-meter-tall stainless steel statue, which weighs about eight tonnes, was made by several Chinese artists for over two years, based on the famous scene from her movie "The Seven Year Itch". The statue was transported to the garbage collecting company early this week for unknown reasons after being showed outside a business center in the city for only 6 months, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily

A giant statue of U.S. actress Marilyn Monroe is seen at the dump site of a garbage collecting company in Guigmore

Reuters / 2014年 6月 19日 Thursday
A giant statue of U.S. actress Marilyn Monroe is seen at the dump site of a garbage collecting company in Guigang, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region June 18, 2014. The eight-meter-tall stainless steel statue, which weighs about eight tonnes, was made by several Chinese artists for over two years, based on the famous scene from her movie "The Seven Year Itch". The statue was transported to the garbage collecting company early this week for unknown reasons after being showed outside a business center in the city for only 6 months, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily
People set up sand bags to reinforce an embankment in front of an Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva statue as waves brought by Typhoon Dujuan slam the coastline in Quanzhou, Fujian province September 29, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

People set up sand bags to reinforce an embankment in front of an Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva statue as waves bmore

Reuters / 2015年 9月 30日 Wednesday
People set up sand bags to reinforce an embankment in front of an Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva statue as waves brought by Typhoon Dujuan slam the coastline in Quanzhou, Fujian province September 29, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Workers carry out maintenance work on a statue at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Workers carry out maintenance work on a statue at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2013年 11月 1日 Friday
Workers carry out maintenance work on a statue at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People walk past a partially-covered statue under construction at an amusement park in Luoyang, Henan province, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

People walk past a partially-covered statue under construction at an amusement park in Luoyang, Henan province, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2013年 4月 26日 Friday
People walk past a partially-covered statue under construction at an amusement park in Luoyang, Henan province, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
The head of a full-scale replica of the Sphinx, which is part of an unfinished theme park that will also accommodate the production of movies, television shows and animation, is seen behind trees on the outskirts of Shijiazhuang, Hebei province May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

The head of a full-scale replica of the Sphinx, which is part of an unfinished theme park that will also accommore

Reuters / 2014年 5月 15日 Thursday
The head of a full-scale replica of the Sphinx, which is part of an unfinished theme park that will also accommodate the production of movies, television shows and animation, is seen behind trees on the outskirts of Shijiazhuang, Hebei province May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Panda statues are seen in front of buildings on a hazy day in Beijing, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Panda statues are seen in front of buildings on a hazy day in Beijing, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / 2013年 2月 28日 Thursday
Panda statues are seen in front of buildings on a hazy day in Beijing, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
People walk at the base of a large statue of the Buddhist figure called "Guanyin" in a park located next to a coal-burning power station in Beijing August 12, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

People walk at the base of a large statue of the Buddhist figure called "Guanyin" in a park located next to a more

Reuters / 2010年 8月 12日 Thursday
People walk at the base of a large statue of the Buddhist figure called "Guanyin" in a park located next to a coal-burning power station in Beijing August 12, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray
Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva statue is seen in front of buildings under construction, at Chaoyin Temple, during a hazy day in Tianjin, China, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva statue is seen in front of buildings under construction, at Chaoyin Temple, during more

Reuters / 2015年 8月 14日 Friday
Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva statue is seen in front of buildings under construction, at Chaoyin Temple, during a hazy day in Tianjin, China, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Labourers work on top of a building near a 24.2 metres tall statue of Song Qingling (Soong Ching-ling), the wife of Sun Yat-sen, in Zhengzhou, Henan province November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Donald Chan

Labourers work on top of a building near a 24.2 metres tall statue of Song Qingling (Soong Ching-ling), the wimore

Reuters / 2011年 11月 4日 Friday
Labourers work on top of a building near a 24.2 metres tall statue of Song Qingling (Soong Ching-ling), the wife of Sun Yat-sen, in Zhengzhou, Henan province November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Donald Chan
Statues are pictured on a hazy day in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Statues are pictured on a hazy day in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2014年 2月 20日 Thursday
Statues are pictured on a hazy day in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
A statue of Houyi, a Chinese legendary hero who shot down nine suns with his bow and arrow, is silhouetted against a partial solar eclipse in Changzhi, Shanxi province July 22, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

A statue of Houyi, a Chinese legendary hero who shot down nine suns with his bow and arrow, is silhouetted agamore

Reuters / 2009年 7月 22日 Wednesday
A statue of Houyi, a Chinese legendary hero who shot down nine suns with his bow and arrow, is silhouetted against a partial solar eclipse in Changzhi, Shanxi province July 22, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

次のスライドショー

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.

2017年 04月 20日
Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he...

2017年 04月 20日
USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training...

2017年 04月 20日
Riding the subway in North Korea

Riding the subway in North Korea

Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.

2017年 04月 19日

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

