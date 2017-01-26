エディション:
China's megacity symmetry

Shanghai's financial district, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Hangzhou's business district, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Beijing's business district, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Zhangjiajie's world's largest transparent-domed bar with a lotus-shaped retractable dome, 2016. China Stringer Network/via REUTERS

Guangzhou, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee

Nanjing, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Wuhan, 2016. REUTERS/Darley Shen

Shenyang, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Liuzhou after being flooded, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Chongqing Municipality, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Zhengzhou, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Hangzhou, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Yujiapu financial centre in Tianjin, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Junction of Yangtze River and Jialing River in Chongqing, China, 2016. REUTERS/Sue-Ling Wong

Rizhao, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Shanghai's financial district of Pudong seen from the top of the Shanghai Tower, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

China Central Television tower (C) is pictured at the Central Business District (CBD) in Beijing, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Shanghai pictured from the Shanghai World Financial Center building in Lujiazui, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias

