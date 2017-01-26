China's megacity symmetry
Shanghai's financial district, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Hangzhou's business district, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Beijing's business district, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Zhangjiajie's world's largest transparent-domed bar with a lotus-shaped retractable dome, 2016. China Stringermore
Guangzhou, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee
Nanjing, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Wuhan, 2016. REUTERS/Darley Shen
Shenyang, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
Liuzhou after being flooded, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Chongqing Municipality, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Zhengzhou, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Hangzhou, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Yujiapu financial centre in Tianjin, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Junction of Yangtze River and Jialing River in Chongqing, China, 2016. REUTERS/Sue-Ling Wong
Rizhao, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Shanghai's financial district of Pudong seen from the top of the Shanghai Tower, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
China Central Television tower (C) is pictured at the Central Business District (CBD) in Beijing, 2015. REUTERmore
Shanghai pictured from the Shanghai World Financial Center building in Lujiazui, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias
