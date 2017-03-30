エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 03月 30日 21:10 JST

Chinese paramilitary training

Paramilitary policemen attend a training session in Guigang, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 3月 29日 Wednesday
Special paramilitary policemen attend a training session in Chuzhou, Anhui Province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2016年 3月 30日 Wednesday
Special paramilitary policemen practice during training on the outskirt of Beijing. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / 2016年 3月 31日 Thursday
Paramilitary police snipers raise their heads from basins of water during a practice session of holding their breaths underwater, as part of a psychological training, at an annual drill in Nanjing, Jiangsu province. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / 2013年 4月 25日 Thursday
A paramilitary policeman crawls under fire obstacles during a drill at a military base in Chaohu, Anhui province. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / 2014年 5月 5日 Monday
Paramilitary policemen take part in a drill in Baise, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, September 18, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / 2016年 9月 18日 Sunday
A new paramilitary recruit does pull-ups during an examination after training in preparation for real-life rescue tasks in Nanjing, Jiangsu province. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / 2013年 3月 24日 Sunday
Paramilitary policemen present their daily military training as a report unveiling their work to public in Handan, Hebei province. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / 2013年 7月 30日 Tuesday
Paramilitary policemen practise during a winter training session at a snow field in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2016年 2月 16日 Tuesday
Paramilitary policemen take part in exercises, part of a psychological training program aimed at relieving anxiety, in Chuzhou, Anhui province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2013年 7月 23日 Tuesday
Paramilitary policemen rappel down a building as they take part in an anti-terrorism drill in Shanghai. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / 2011年 6月 22日 Wednesday
A group of special paramilitary policemen attend a training session in Chuzhou, Anhui Province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2016年 3月 30日 Wednesday
Paramilitary policemen practice combat during a training session in muddy water at a military base in Chuzhou, Anhui province. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / 2015年 5月 13日 Wednesday
Paramilitary policemen carry tyres as they take part in a training session in Zhangye, Gansu Province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2016年 3月 3日 Thursday
Paramilitary policemen practise combat skills during a drill at a training base in Deyang, Sichuan province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 3月 4日 Tuesday
Paramilitary policemen carrying a boat run across flooded grassland as another fellow policeman guides them with flags during a drill at a military base in Suining, Sichuan province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2012年 7月 3日 Tuesday
Paramilitary policemen shout as they lift a log during a winter training session at a military base in Chaohu, Anhui province. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / 2014年 1月 20日 Monday
Paramilitary soldiers lift logs during a physical training in mud in Chuzhou, Anhui province. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / 2012年 7月 19日 Thursday
Paramilitary policemen take part in a winter training in Shenyang, Liaoning province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2016年 1月 24日 Sunday
Paramilitary policemen snipers practice during an annual drill in Nanjing, Jiangsu province. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / 2013年 4月 25日 Thursday
Paramilitary policemen wrestle as they take part in a winter training session at a military base in Chaohu, Anhui province. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / 2014年 1月 20日 Monday
A paramilitary policeman knocks down a man role-playing as a plane hijacker during an anti-terrorism drill at Nanjing Lukou International Airport in Jiangsu province. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / 2013年 6月 4日 Tuesday
Paramilitary policemen take part in a winter training session at a snow field in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2016年 2月 16日 Tuesday
Anti-terrorism paramilitary policemen take part in a drill in Changsha, Hunan province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 12月 15日 Tuesday
A paramilitary policeman raises up his gun and takes a breath while crossing a river during anti-terrorism drill in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2012年 7月 19日 Thursday
A newly recruited paramilitary policeman participates in a drill in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia autonomous region. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / 2013年 12月 3日 Tuesday
A paramilitary policeman cools himself down during a regular training session in Hefei, Anhui province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2011年 7月 28日 Thursday
Paramilitary policemen practise handstands during a summer drill in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. The Chinese characters read, "perfect mastery". REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2013年 7月 4日 Thursday
Paramilitary policemen jump during a training session in muddy water at a military base in Chuzhou, Anhui province. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / 2015年 5月 13日 Wednesday
Paramilitary policemen participate in a night drill in Taiyuan. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2012年 11月 5日 Monday
