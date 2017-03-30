Chinese paramilitary training
Paramilitary policemen attend a training session in Guigang, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. China Daily/vmore
Special paramilitary policemen attend a training session in Chuzhou, Anhui Province. REUTERS/Stringer
Special paramilitary policemen practice during training on the outskirt of Beijing. REUTERS/China Daily
Paramilitary police snipers raise their heads from basins of water during a practice session of holding their more
A paramilitary policeman crawls under fire obstacles during a drill at a military base in Chaohu, Anhui provinmore
Paramilitary policemen take part in a drill in Baise, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, September 18, 2more
A new paramilitary recruit does pull-ups during an examination after training in preparation for real-life resmore
Paramilitary policemen present their daily military training as a report unveiling their work to public in Hanmore
Paramilitary policemen practise during a winter training session at a snow field in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uighur Amore
Paramilitary policemen take part in exercises, part of a psychological training program aimed at relieving anxmore
Paramilitary policemen rappel down a building as they take part in an anti-terrorism drill in Shanghai. REUTERmore
A group of special paramilitary policemen attend a training session in Chuzhou, Anhui Province. REUTERS/Stringmore
Paramilitary policemen practice combat during a training session in muddy water at a military base in Chuzhou,more
Paramilitary policemen carry tyres as they take part in a training session in Zhangye, Gansu Province. REUTERSmore
Paramilitary policemen practise combat skills during a drill at a training base in Deyang, Sichuan province. more
Paramilitary policemen carrying a boat run across flooded grassland as another fellow policeman guides them wimore
Paramilitary policemen shout as they lift a log during a winter training session at a military base in Chaohu,more
Paramilitary soldiers lift logs during a physical training in mud in Chuzhou, Anhui province. REUTERS/China Damore
Paramilitary policemen take part in a winter training in Shenyang, Liaoning province. REUTERS/Stringer
Paramilitary policemen snipers practice during an annual drill in Nanjing, Jiangsu province. REUTERS/China Daimore
Paramilitary policemen wrestle as they take part in a winter training session at a military base in Chaohu, Anmore
A paramilitary policeman knocks down a man role-playing as a plane hijacker during an anti-terrorism drill at more
Paramilitary policemen take part in a winter training session at a snow field in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uighur Automore
Anti-terrorism paramilitary policemen take part in a drill in Changsha, Hunan province. REUTERS/Stringer
A paramilitary policeman raises up his gun and takes a breath while crossing a river during anti-terrorism drimore
A newly recruited paramilitary policeman participates in a drill in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia autonomous region. more
A paramilitary policeman cools himself down during a regular training session in Hefei, Anhui province. REUTERmore
Paramilitary policemen practise handstands during a summer drill in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. The Chinese cmore
Paramilitary policemen jump during a training session in muddy water at a military base in Chuzhou, Anhui provmore
Paramilitary policemen participate in a night drill in Taiyuan. REUTERS/Stringer
