写真 | 2016年 10月 11日 22:40 JST

Cholera fears in Haiti

A child is being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2016年 10月 11日 Tuesday
Patients receive treatment for cholera after Hurricane Matthew in the Hospital of Les Anglais, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2016年 10月 11日 Tuesday
A patient rests as he receives treatment for cholera after Hurricane Matthew in the Hospital of Les Anglais, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2016年 10月 11日 Tuesday
A patient sits on a bench as he receives treatment for cholera after Hurricane Matthew in the Hospital of Les Anglais, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2016年 10月 11日 Tuesday
A woman is being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2016年 10月 11日 Tuesday
People are being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2016年 10月 10日 Monday
A man is treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2016年 10月 10日 Monday
A child is being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2016年 10月 10日 Monday
People are being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2016年 10月 10日 Monday
A woman is being treated at the cholera treatment center in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2016年 10月 10日 Monday
People are treated at the cholera treatment center in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2016年 10月 10日 Monday
People are being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2016年 10月 10日 Monday
People are being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2016年 10月 10日 Monday
A child is being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2016年 10月 10日 Monday
Two women take care of two children receiving treatment for cholera in the Hospital of Port-a-Piment. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2016年 10月 10日 Monday
A woman with symptoms of cholera arrives at the Hospital of Port-a-Piment. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2016年 10月 10日 Monday
A woman and a child are treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2016年 10月 10日 Monday
Relatives and patients treated for cholera in the Hospital of Port-a-Piment. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2016年 10月 10日 Monday
People are treated at the cholera treatment center in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2016年 10月 10日 Monday
A child is being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2016年 10月 10日 Monday
Men receive treatment for cholera after Hurricane Matthew in the Hospital of Port-a-Piment, Haiti, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2016年 10月 10日 Monday
A woman feeds her child at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2016年 10月 10日 Monday
Adults hold children receiving treatment for cholera after Hurricane Matthew in the Hospital of Port-a-Piment, Haiti, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2016年 10月 10日 Monday
A boy receives treatment for cholera after Hurricane Matthew in the Hospital of Port-a-Piment, Haiti, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2016年 10月 10日 Monday
People are being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti, October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2016年 10月 11日 Tuesday
