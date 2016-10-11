Cholera fears in Haiti
A child is being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jermore
Patients receive treatment for cholera after Hurricane Matthew in the Hospital of Les Anglais, Haiti. REUTERS/more
A patient rests as he receives treatment for cholera after Hurricane Matthew in the Hospital of Les Anglais, Hmore
A patient sits on a bench as he receives treatment for cholera after Hurricane Matthew in the Hospital of Les more
A woman is being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, more
People are being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawmore
A man is treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A child is being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawmore
People are being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawmore
A woman is being treated at the cholera treatment center in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People are treated at the cholera treatment center in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People are being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawmore
People are being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Ramore
A child is being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawmore
Two women take care of two children receiving treatment for cholera in the Hospital of Port-a-Piment. REUTERS/more
A woman with symptoms of cholera arrives at the Hospital of Port-a-Piment. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A woman and a child are treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garmore
Relatives and patients treated for cholera in the Hospital of Port-a-Piment. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
People are treated at the cholera treatment center in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A child is being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jermore
Men receive treatment for cholera after Hurricane Matthew in the Hospital of Port-a-Piment, Haiti, October 9, more
A woman feeds her child at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremore
Adults hold children receiving treatment for cholera after Hurricane Matthew in the Hospital of Port-a-Piment,more
A boy receives treatment for cholera after Hurricane Matthew in the Hospital of Port-a-Piment, Haiti, October more
People are being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jermore
次のスライドショー
Aftermath of Hurricane Matthew
The trail of devastation caused by Hurricane Matthew.
Syrian rebels advance in northern Aleppo
Syrian rebels capture a series of towns from Islamic State near the Turkish border.
Student protests in South Africa
Demonstrations over the cost of university education -- prohibitive for many black students -- have highlighted frustration at the inequalities that persist...
Airstrikes hit funeral in Yemen
Airstrikes hit a community hall in the capital, Sanaa, killing 140 mourners at a funeral attended by powerful tribal leaders.
その他のスライドショー
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.
Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017
Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.
The road to Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial
Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.
After the fire
Prime Minister Theresa May promised a public inquiry into the fire that gutted a 24-floor apartment block, killing at least 17 people.