写真 | 2017年 05月 18日 23:10 JST

Chris Cornell: 1964 - 2017

Chris Cornell of Soundgarden arrives on the red carpet for the film "Machine Gun Preacher" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Chris Cornell of Soundgarden arrives on the red carpet for the film "Machine Gun Preacher" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) September 11, 2011.

Reuters / 2011年 9月 12日 Monday
Chris Cornell of Soundgarden arrives on the red carpet for the film "Machine Gun Preacher" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs during their concert in Toronto, Canada July 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs during their concert in Toronto, Canada July 2, 2011.

Reuters / 2011年 7月 3日 Sunday
Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs during their concert in Toronto, Canada July 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Chris Cornell poses at Elton John's 70th Birthday and 50-Year Songwriting Partnership with Bernie Taupin benefiting the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the UCLA Hammer Museum at RED Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Chris Cornell poses at Elton John's 70th Birthday and 50-Year Songwriting Partnership with Bernie Taupin benefmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 26日 Sunday
Chris Cornell poses at Elton John's 70th Birthday and 50-Year Songwriting Partnership with Bernie Taupin benefiting the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the UCLA Hammer Museum at RED Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Tom Morello (L), Chuck D (C) and Chris Cornell perform at the 2013 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tom Morello (L), Chuck D (C) and Chris Cornell perform at the 2013 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles April 18, 2013.

Reuters / 2013年 4月 19日 Friday
Tom Morello (L), Chuck D (C) and Chris Cornell perform at the 2013 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Soundgarden poses with the Grammy Award they received for Best Metal Performance for "Spoonman" at the 37th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, March 1, 1995. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Soundgarden poses with the Grammy Award they received for Best Metal Performance for "Spoonman" at the 37th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, March 1, 1995.

Reuters / 2009年 5月 14日 Thursday
Soundgarden poses with the Grammy Award they received for Best Metal Performance for "Spoonman" at the 37th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, March 1, 1995. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Audioslave singer Chris Cornell smiles during a sold-out show at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, March 15, 2003. REUTERS/Ethan Miller

Audioslave singer Chris Cornell smiles during a sold-out show at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, March 15, 2003.

Reuters / 2006年 2月 7日 Tuesday
Audioslave singer Chris Cornell smiles during a sold-out show at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, March 15, 2003. REUTERS/Ethan Miller
Chris Cornell looks at his wife Vicky Karayiannis as they arrive for the third annual MusiCares MAP Fund Benefit Concert in Hollywood, California, May 11, 2007. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Chris Cornell looks at his wife Vicky Karayiannis as they arrive for the third annual MusiCares MAP Fund Benefit Concert in Hollywood, California, May 11, 2007.

Reuters / 2007年 5月 12日 Saturday
Chris Cornell looks at his wife Vicky Karayiannis as they arrive for the third annual MusiCares MAP Fund Benefit Concert in Hollywood, California, May 11, 2007. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Chris Cornell and daughter Toni pose at Elton John's 70th Birthday and 50-Year Songwriting Partnership with Bernie Taupin benefiting the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the UCLA Hammer Museum at RED Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Chris Cornell and daughter Toni pose at Elton John's 70th Birthday and 50-Year Songwriting Partnership with Bemore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 26日 Sunday
Chris Cornell and daughter Toni pose at Elton John's 70th Birthday and 50-Year Songwriting Partnership with Bernie Taupin benefiting the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the UCLA Hammer Museum at RED Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Chris Cornell and his wife Vicky Karayiannis arrive for the 2009 MusiCares Person of the Year gala in honor of Neil Diamond in Los Angeles February 6, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Chris Cornell and his wife Vicky Karayiannis arrive for the 2009 MusiCares Person of the Year gala in honor of Neil Diamond in Los Angeles February 6, 2009.

Reuters / 2009年 2月 7日 Saturday
Chris Cornell and his wife Vicky Karayiannis arrive for the 2009 MusiCares Person of the Year gala in honor of Neil Diamond in Los Angeles February 6, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Chris Cornell of Audioslave gives his baby daughter Toni a kiss backstage after the band's live performance at the "ReAct Now: Music & Relief" special at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles September 10, 2005. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello

Chris Cornell of Audioslave gives his baby daughter Toni a kiss backstage after the band's live performance atmore

Reuters / 2006年 2月 8日 Wednesday
Chris Cornell of Audioslave gives his baby daughter Toni a kiss backstage after the band's live performance at the "ReAct Now: Music & Relief" special at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles September 10, 2005. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello
Chris Cornell greets his fans at the MuchMusic television station while promoting his album "Carry On" in Toronto, Canada, April 13, 2007. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Chris Cornell greets his fans at the MuchMusic television station while promoting his album "Carry On" in Toronto, Canada, April 13, 2007.

Reuters / 2007年 4月 14日 Saturday
Chris Cornell greets his fans at the MuchMusic television station while promoting his album "Carry On" in Toronto, Canada, April 13, 2007. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Audioslave members Brad Wilk (L), singer Chris Cornell and Tom Morello smile during a news conference at Hotel Nacional in Havana, Cuba May 5, 2005. The group became the first U.S. rock band to perform at an open-air concert in Cuba at the so-called Anti-Imperialist stage, which was set up outside the U.S. diplomatic mission in Havana to protest against U.S. policies towards Cuba. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Audioslave members Brad Wilk (L), singer Chris Cornell and Tom Morello smile during a news conference at Hotelmore

Reuters / 2006年 2月 6日 Monday
Audioslave members Brad Wilk (L), singer Chris Cornell and Tom Morello smile during a news conference at Hotel Nacional in Havana, Cuba May 5, 2005. The group became the first U.S. rock band to perform at an open-air concert in Cuba at the so-called Anti-Imperialist stage, which was set up outside the U.S. diplomatic mission in Havana to protest against U.S. policies towards Cuba. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Ann and Nancy Wilson, of Heart, are greeted by musician Chris Cornell during their induction at the 2013 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Ann and Nancy Wilson, of Heart, are greeted by musician Chris Cornell during their induction at the 2013 Rock more

Reuters / 2013年 4月 19日 Friday
Ann and Nancy Wilson, of Heart, are greeted by musician Chris Cornell during their induction at the 2013 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chris Cornell speaks at the 2013 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Chris Cornell speaks at the 2013 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles April 18, 2013.

Reuters / 2013年 4月 19日 Friday
Chris Cornell speaks at the 2013 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Band members of Soundgarden (L-R) Chris Cornell, Matt Cameron, Kim Thayil and Ben Shepherd pose at the world premiere of the film "Marvel's The Avengers" in Hollywood, California, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Band members of Soundgarden (L-R) Chris Cornell, Matt Cameron, Kim Thayil and Ben Shepherd pose at the world pmore

Reuters / 2012年 4月 12日 Thursday
Band members of Soundgarden (L-R) Chris Cornell, Matt Cameron, Kim Thayil and Ben Shepherd pose at the world premiere of the film "Marvel's The Avengers" in Hollywood, California, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
